Welcome to PatternFly-Ng. This is a library of common Angular components for use with the PatternFly reference implementation. Below is information on how to get started using PatternFly-ng. If you wish to contribute to PatternFly-ng, please go to our Contributions page.

Using PatternFly-ng In Your Application

This example demonstrates using the Angular-cli to get started with PatternFly-ng

Installing angular-cli

Note: you can skip this part if you already have generated an Angular application using ng-cli and webpack npm i -g @angular/cli ng new patternfly-ng-app cd patternfly-ng-app ng serve Install patternfly-ng npm install patternfly-ng --save Add patternfly-ng dependencies

install patternfly npm install patternfly --save

Add a patternfly-ng component

open src/app/app.module.ts and add

import { ToastNotificationModule } from 'patternfly-ng/notification' ; import { ToastNotificationModule } from 'patternfly-ng' ; ... ({ ... imports: [ToastNotificationModule, ... ], ... })

open angular.json and insert a new entry into the styles array

"styles" : [ "./node_modules/patternfly/dist/css/patternfly.min.css" , "./node_modules/patternfly/dist/css/patternfly-additions.min.css" , "./node_modules/patternfly-ng/dist/css/patternfly-ng.min.css" , "styles.css" , ],

open src/app/app.component.html and add

< pfng-toast-notification [ header ]= "'test header'" [ message ]= "'this is a notification'" [ showClose ]= "'true'" [ type ]= "'success'" > </ pfng-toast-notification >

For Angular 8, open angular.json and insert the following into the options array

"options": { "preserveSymlinks": true ,

Optional Dependencies

To enable table drag and drop, add dragula.min.css from the ng2-dragula package

open angular.json and insert a new entry into the styles array

"styles" : [ "./node_modules/dragula/dist/dragula.min.css" , "./node_modules/patternfly/dist/css/patternfly.min.css" , "./node_modules/patternfly/dist/css/patternfly-additions.min.css" , "./node_modules/patternfly-ng/dist/css/patternfly-ng.min.css" , "styles.css" , ],

To enable charts, add patternfly-settings.js from the patternfly package

open angular.json and insert a new entry into the scripts array

"scripts" : [ "./node_modules/patternfly/dist/js/patternfly-settings.js" ],

