Welcome to PatternFly-Ng. This is a library of common Angular components for use with the PatternFly reference implementation. Below is information on how to get started using PatternFly-ng. If you wish to contribute to PatternFly-ng, please go to our Contributions page.
This example demonstrates using the Angular-cli to get started with PatternFly-ng
Installing angular-cli
Note: you can skip this part if you already have generated an Angular application using
ng-cli and webpack
npm i -g @angular/cli
ng new patternfly-ng-app
cd patternfly-ng-app
ng serve
Install patternfly-ng
npm install patternfly-ng --save
Add patternfly-ng dependencies
install
patternfly
npm install patternfly --save
src/app/app.module.ts and add
import { ToastNotificationModule } from 'patternfly-ng/notification';
// Or
import { ToastNotificationModule } from 'patternfly-ng';
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [ToastNotificationModule, ... ],
...
})
angular.json and insert a new entry into the styles array
"styles": [
"./node_modules/patternfly/dist/css/patternfly.min.css",
"./node_modules/patternfly/dist/css/patternfly-additions.min.css",
"./node_modules/patternfly-ng/dist/css/patternfly-ng.min.css",
"styles.css",
],
src/app/app.component.html and add
<pfng-toast-notification
[header]="'test header'"
[message]="'this is a notification'"
[showClose]="'true'"
[type]="'success'">
</pfng-toast-notification>
angular.json and insert the following into the options array
"options": {
"preserveSymlinks": true,
angular.json and insert a new entry into the styles array
"styles": [
"./node_modules/dragula/dist/dragula.min.css",
"./node_modules/patternfly/dist/css/patternfly.min.css",
"./node_modules/patternfly/dist/css/patternfly-additions.min.css",
"./node_modules/patternfly-ng/dist/css/patternfly-ng.min.css",
"styles.css",
],
angular.json and insert a new entry into the scripts array
"scripts": [
"./node_modules/patternfly/dist/js/patternfly-settings.js"
],