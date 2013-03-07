A pattern matching DSL for JavaScript. The module is a function that
takes an arbitrary JavaScript value and tests it against a
pattern. If the match succeeds, the result is a sub-match object,
which consists of the sub-components of the value that matched named
sub-patterns (using the
var pattern). If the match fails, a
MatchError is thrown.
Here's a simple example of using pattern matching to analyze an AST for a hypothetical language:
var match = require('pattern-match');
match(ast, function(when) {
when({
type: 'FunctionCall',
callee: match.var('callee'),
args: match.var('args')
}, function(vars) {
this.analyzeFunctionCall(vars.callee, vars.args);
}, this);
when({
type: 'Assignment',
lhs: match.var('lhs'),
rhs: match.var('rhs')
}, function(vars) {
this.analyzeAssignment(vars.lhs, vars.rhs);
}, this);
when({
type: 'Return',
arg: match.var('arg')
}, function(vars) {
this.analyzeReturn(vars.arg);
}, this);
}, this);
This will get sweeter in ES6 with destructuring:
var match = require('pattern-match');
match(ast, function(when) {
when({
type: 'FunctionCall',
callee: match.var('callee'),
args: match.var('args')
}, function({ callee, args }) {
this.analyzeFunctionCall(callee, args);
}, this);
when({
type: 'Assignment',
lhs: match.var('lhs'),
rhs: match.var('rhs')
}, function({ lhs, rhs }) {
this.analyzeAssignment(lhs, rhs);
}, this);
when({
type: 'Return',
arg: match.var('arg')
}, function({ arg }) {
this.analyzeReturn(arg);
}, this);
}, this);
And sweeter still with ES6 arrow-functions:
var match = require('pattern-match');
match(ast, (when) => {
when({
type: 'FunctionCall',
callee: match.var('callee'),
args: match.var('args')
}, ({ callee, args }) => {
this.analyzeFunctionCall(callee, args);
});
when({
type: 'Assignment',
lhs: match.var('lhs'),
rhs: match.var('rhs')
}, ({ lhs, rhs }) => {
this.analyzeAssignment(lhs, rhs);
});
when({
type: 'Return',
arg: match.var('arg')
}, ({ arg }) => {
this.analyzeReturn(arg);
});
});
Match
x against a sequence of patterns, returning the result of the
first successful match. The cases are provided by the
body function:
Provides the cases by calling
when in the order the cases should be
tried. The library calls
body with the
thisArg provided to
match
as the binding of
this.
Provides the next case, consisting of a pattern an optional
template. If matching the pattern succeeds, the result is passed to
template with
thisArg bound to
this (defaults to the global
object). If
template is not provided, this case produces the
sub-match object.
Match
x against a single pattern. Returns the result of calling
template on the sub-match object with
thisArg (or the global
object by default) as the binding of
this. If
template is not
provided, returns the sub-match object.
Array.isArray matches.
null value.
undefined value.
low,
high).
pattern (defaults to
any) and saves the value in the sub-match object with property name
name.
pattern matches.
pattern matches.
pred returns a truthy value.
x1 to
xn matching patterns
pattern1 to
patternn, respectively. Only the own properties of the pattern are used.
pattern0 to
patternn, respectively.
You can create custom patterns by extending the root pattern prototype.
Error that represents a failed pattern-match.