patronum

by effector
1.8.2

☄️ Effector operators library delivering modularity and convenience ✨

Readme

Effector Patronum logo

Conventional Commits Node.js CI Rate on Openbase LICENSE Stars Downloads

☄️ Effector operators library delivering modularity and convenience

Table of contents

Predicate

  • Condition — Trigger then or else by condition.
  • Some — Checks that state in at least one store passes the predicate test.
  • Every — Checks that state in each store passes the predicate test.
  • Reset — Reset all passed stores by clock.

Effect

  • Pending — Checks that has effects in pending state.
  • InFlight — Counts all pending effects
  • Status — Return text representation of effect state.

Time

  • Debounce — Creates event which waits until time passes after previous trigger.
  • Delay — Delays the call of the event by defined timeout.
  • Throttle — Creates event which triggers at most once per timeout.
  • Interval — Creates a dynamic interval with any timeout.
  • Time — Allows reading current timestamp by triggering clock.

Combination/Decomposition

  • CombineEvents — Wait for all passed events is triggered.
  • Reshape — Destructure one store to different stores
  • SplitMap — Split event to different events and map data.
  • Spread — Send fields from object to same targets.
  • Snapshot — Create store value snapshot.
  • Format — Combine stores to a string literal.

Debug

  • Debug — Log triggers of passed units.

💿 Install now

Please, review documentation for YOUR version of patronum not the latest. Find and open tag/release for your version and click on the tag vA.B.C to view repo and documentation for that version, or use "Switch branches/tags" selector.

npm install patronum

Next just import methods from "patronum" and use it:

import { createEffect } from "effector"
import { status } from "patronum"

const userLoadFx = createEffect()
const $status = status({ effect: userLoadFx })

🐞 Debug and log

Sometimes we need to log each event and change in our application, here we need to install effector-logger:

npm install --dev effector-logger

We have some variants how to use logger to debug our applications. Please, don't merge all variants, it's not compatible!

1. Temporarily change imports in certain modules

If we need to debug just some list of modules, we can just replace effector import to effector-logger:

-import { createStore, createEvent, sample } from 'effector'
+import { createStore, createEvent, sample } from 'effector-logger'
import { spread } from 'patronum'

Next just open the Console in browser DevTools. But here we see strange names of the stores and events like "ashg7d". This means we need to use effector babel plugin.

Note: You don't need to install it separately, because its bundled into effector package.

// .babelrc
{
  "plugins": [
    ["effector/babel-plugin", { "importName": "effector-logger" }], // Just add this line into your .babelrc or babel.config.js plugins section.
  ],
  "presets": [
    "patronum/babel-preset" // Add this line at the end of the all presets
  ]
}

2. Use effector-logger/babel-plugin to automatically replace all imports in development

But some projects already use effector/babel-plugin, and for correct work with effector-logger we need just one instance of babel plugin. This means that effector-logger has its own babel-plugin.
Don't use effector/babel-plugin simultaneously with effector-logger/babel-plugin! Use just one at the time, for example: for the dev environment use effector-logger/babel-plugin, but for production use effector/babel-plugin.

How to setup `.babelrc` 
// .babelrc
{
  "presets": [
    "patronum/babel-preset" // Add this line at the end of the all presets in the root of the file
  ],
  "env": {
    "development": {
      "plugins": [
        ["effector-logger/babel-plugin", {}] // In the curly brackets you can pass options for logger AND effector
      ]
    },
    "production": {
      "plugins": [
        ["effector/babel-plugin", {}] // In the curly brackets you can pass options for effector
      ]
    },
  },
}

If you need to pass factories, here you need to duplicate your array:

// .babelrc
{
  "env": {
    "development": {
      "plugins": [
        ["effector-logger/babel-plugin", {
          "effector": { "factories": ["src/shared/lib/compare", "src/shared/lib/timing"] }
        }]
      ]
    },
    "production": {
      "plugins": [
        ["effector/babel-plugin", { "factories": ["src/shared/lib/compare", "src/shared/lib/timing"] }]
      ]
    },
  },
}

Also, you need to build your project with BABEL_ENV=development for dev and BABEL_ENV=production for prod, to choose the appropriate option in the "env" section.

Relative links:

How to setup `babel.config.js` 
module.exports = (api) => {
  const isDev = api.env("development")
  
  return {
    presets: [
      // Add next line at the end of presets list
      "patronum/babel-preset",
    ],
    plugins: [
      // Add next lines at the end of the plugins list
      isDev
        ? ["effector-logger/babel-plugin", {}]
        : ["effector/babel-plugin", {}]
    ]
  }
}

If you want to pass factories to the effector plugin, you need just put it to the variable:


module.exports = (api) => {
  const isDev = api.env("development")
  // Here your factories
  const factories = ["src/shared/lib/compare", "src/shared/lib/timing"]
  
  return {
    plugins: [
      isDev
        // All effector options passed into `effector` property
        ? ["effector-logger/babel-plugin", { effector: { factories } }]
        : ["effector/babel-plugin", { factories }]
    ]
  }
}

Also, you need to build your project with BABEL_ENV=development for dev and BABEL_ENV=production for prod, to choose the appropriate option in the "env" section.

Relative links:

3. CRA support with macros

babel-plugin-macros is bundled into CRA, so we can use it due CRA don't support adding babel plugins into .babelrc or babel.config.js.

Just import from patronum/macro and effector-logger/macro, and use as early:

import { createStore, createEffect, sample } from "effector-logger/macro"
import { status, splitMap, combineEvents } from "patronum/macro";

Migration guide

show / hide

v2.0.0

Removed support of effector v21. Now the minimum supported version is v22.1.2.

v0.110

From v0.110.0 patronum removed support of effector v20. Now minimum supported version is v21.4.

Please, before upgrade review release notes of effector v21.

v0.100

From v0.100.0 patronum introduced object arguments form with BREAKING CHANGES. Please, review migration guide before upgrade from v0.14.x on your project.

Condition

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { condition } from 'patronum/condition';

const trigger = createEvent<string>();

const longString = createEvent<string>();
const shortString = createEvent<string>();

condition({
  source: trigger,
  if: (string) => string.length > 6,
  then: longString,
  else: shortString,
});

longString.watch((str) => console.log('long', str));
shortString.watch((str) => console.log('short', str));

trigger('hi'); // => short hi
trigger('welcome'); // => long welcome

Try it

Delay

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { delay } from 'patronum/delay';

const trigger = createEvent<string>(); // createStore or createEffect

// `timeout` also supports (payload) => number and Store<number>
const delayed = delay({ source: trigger, timeout: 300 });

delayed.watch((payload) => console.info('triggered', payload));

trigger('hello');
// after 300ms
// => triggered hello

Try it

Debounce

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { debounce } from 'patronum/debounce';

// You should call this event
const trigger = createEvent<number>();

const target = debounce({ source: trigger, timeout: 200 });

target.watch((payload) => console.info('debounced', payload));

trigger(1);
trigger(2);
trigger(3);
trigger(4);
// after 200ms
// => debounced 4

Try it

Throttle

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { throttle } from 'patronum/throttle';

// You should call this event
const trigger = createEvent<number>();

const target = throttle({ source: trigger, timeout: 200 });

target.watch((payload) => console.info('throttled', payload));

trigger(1);
trigger(2);
trigger(3);
trigger(4);
// 200ms after trigger(1)
// => throttled 4

Try it

Interval

Method documentation & API

import { createStore, createEvent } from 'effector';
import { interval } from 'patronum';

const startCounter = createEvent();
const stopCounter = createEvent();
const $counter = createStore(0);

const { tick } = interval({
  timeout: 500,
  start: startCounter,
  stop: stopCounter,
});

$counter.on(tick, (number) => number + 1);
$counter.watch((value) => console.log('COUNTER', value));

startCounter();

setTimeout(() => stopCounter(), 5000);

Try it

Debug

Method documentation & API

import { createStore, createEvent, createEffect } from 'effector';
import { debug } from 'patronum/debug';

const event = createEvent();
const effect = createEffect().use((payload) => Promise.resolve('result' + payload));
const $store = createStore(0)
  .on(event, (state, value) => state + value)
  .on(effect.done, (state) => state * 10);

debug($store, event, effect);

event(5);
effect('demo');

// => [store] $store 1
// => [event] event 5
// => [store] $store 6
// => [effect] effect demo
// => [effect] effect.done {"params":"demo", "result": "resultdemo"}
// => [store] $store 60

Try it

Status

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent, createEffect } from 'effector';
import { status } from 'patronum/status';

const effect = createEffect().use(() => Promise.resolve(null));
const $status = status({ effect });

$status.watch((value) => console.log(`status: ${value}`));
// => status: "initial"

effect();
// => status: "pending"
// => status: "done"

Try it

Spread

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent, createStore } from 'effector';
import { spread } from 'patronum/spread';

const trigger = createEvent<{ first: string; second: string }>();

const $first = createStore('');
const $second = createStore('');

spread({
  source: trigger,
  targets: {
    first: $first,
    second: $second,
  },
});

trigger({ first: 'Hello', second: 'World' });

$first.watch(console.log); // => Hello
$second.watch(console.log); // => World

Try it

Snapshot

Method documentation & API

import { restore, createEvent } from 'effector';
import { snapshot } from 'patronum/snapshot';

const changeText = createEvent<string>();
const createSnapshot = createEvent();

const $original = restore(changeText, 'Example');

const $snapshot = snapshot({
  source: $original,
  clock: createSnapshot,
});

changeText('New text');

// $original -> Store with "New text"
// $snapshot -> Store with "Example"

createSnapshot();

// $original -> Store with "New text"
// $snapshot -> Store with "New text"

Try it

CombineEvents

Method documentation & API

Call target event when all event from object/array is triggered

import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { combineEvents } from 'patronum/combine-events';

const event1 = createEvent();
const event2 = createEvent();
const event3 = createEvent();
const reset = createEvent();

const event = combineEvents({
  reset,
  events: {
    event1,
    event2,
    event3,
  },
});

event.watch((object) => console.log('triggered', object));

event1(true); // nothing
event2('demo'); // nothing
event3(5); // => triggered { event1: true, event2: "demo", event3: 5 }

event1(true); // nothing
event2('demo'); // nothing
reset();
event3(5); // nothing

event1(true); // nothing
event2('demo'); // nothing
event3(5); // => triggered { event1: true, event2: "demo", event3: 5 }

Try it

Every

Method documentation & API

import { createStore } from 'effector';
import { every } from 'patronum/every';

const $isPasswordCorrect = createStore(true);
const $isEmailCorrect = createStore(true);

const $isFormCorrect = every([$isPasswordCorrect, $isEmailCorrect], true);

$isFormCorrect.watch(console.log); // => true

Try it

InFlight

Method documentation & API

import { createEffect } from 'effector';
import { inFlight } from 'patronum/in-flight';

const firstFx = createEffect().use(() => Promise.resolve(1));
const secondFx = createEffect().use(() => Promise.resolve(2));

const $allInFlight = inFlight({ effects: [firstFx, secondFx] });

firstFx();
secondFx();
firstFx();

$allInFlight.watch(console.log);
// => 3
// => 2
// => 1
// => 0

Try it

Pending

Method documentation & API

import { createEffect } from 'effector';
import { pending } from 'patronum/pending';

const loadFirst = createEffect().use(() => Promise.resolve(null));
const loadSecond = createEffect().use(() => Promise.resolve(2));
const $processing = pending({ effects: [loadFirst, loadSecond] });

$processing.watch((processing) => console.info(`processing: ${processing}`));
// => processing: false

loadFirst();
loadSecond();
// => processing: true
// => processing: false

Try it

Some

Method documentation & API

import { createStore, restore, createEvent } from 'effector';
import { some } from 'patronum/some';

const widthSet = createEvent<number>();
const $width = restore(widthSet, 820);
const $height = createStore(620);

const $tooBig = some({
  predicate: (size) => size > 800,
  stores: [$width, $height],
});

$tooBig.watch((big) => console.log('big', big)); // => big true

widthSet(200);
// => big false

Try it

Reshape

Method documentation & API

import { createStore } from 'effector';
import { reshape } from 'patronum/reshape';

const $original = createStore<string>('Hello world');

const parts = reshape({
  source: $original,
  shape: {
    length: (string) => string.length,
    first: (string) => string.split(' ')[0] || '',
    second: (string) => string.split(' ')[1] || '',
  },
});

parts.length.watch(console.info); // 11
parts.first.watch(console.log); // "Hello"
parts.second.watch(console.log); // "world"

Try it

SplitMap

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { splitMap } from 'patronum/split-map';

type Action =
  | { type: 'update'; content: string }
  | { type: 'created'; value: number }
  | { type: 'another' };

const serverActionReceived = createEvent<Action>();

const received = splitMap({
  source: serverActionReceived,
  cases: {
    update: (action) => (action.type === 'update' ? action.content : undefined),
    created: (action) => (action.type === 'created' ? action.value : undefined),
  },
});

received.update.watch((payload) =>
  console.info('update received with content:', payload),
);
received.created.watch((payload) => console.info('created with value:', payload));
received.__.watch((payload) => console.info('unknown action received:', payload));

serverActionReceived({ type: 'created', value: 1 });
// => created with value: 1

serverActionReceived({ type: 'update', content: 'demo' });
// => update received with content: "demo"

serverActionReceived({ type: 'another' });
// => unknown action received: { type: "another" }

Try it

Time

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { time } from 'patronum/time';

const readTime = createEvent();
const $now = time({ clock: readTime });

$now.watch((now) => console.log('Now is:', now));
// => Now is: 1636914286675

readTime();
// => Now is: 1636914300691

Try it

Format

Method documentation & API

import { createStore } from 'effector';
import { format } from 'patronum';

const $firstName = createStore('John');
const $lastName = createStore('Doe');

const $fullName = format`${$firstName} ${$lastName}`;
$fullName.watch(console.log);
// => John Doe

Try it

Reset

import { createEvent, createStore } from 'effector';
import { reset } from 'patronum/reset';

const pageUnmounted = createEvent();
const userSessionFinished = createEvent();

const $post = createStore(null);
const $comments = createStore([]);
const $draftComment = createStore('');

reset({
  clock: [pageUnmounted, userSessionFinished],
  target: [$post, $comments, $draftComment],
});

Try it

Development

You can review CONTRIBUTING.md

Release process

  1. Check out the draft release.
  2. All PRs should have correct labels and useful titles. You can review available labels here.
  3. Update labels for PRs and titles, next manually run the release drafter action to regenerate the draft release.
  4. Review the new version and press "Publish"
  5. If required check "Create discussion for this release"

Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

The effector's API is great. But sometimes, it is too low-level. In some cases, you need too repeat yourself. Patronum library tries to simplify your life by adding some most common-used instructions, which is not provided in Effector out of the box. The author is very responsive person. If you face the problem, he will always try to help you.

