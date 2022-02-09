☄️ Effector operators library delivering modularity and convenience
Please, review documentation for YOUR version of patronum not the latest. Find and open tag/release for your version and click on the tag vA.B.C to view repo and documentation for that version, or use "Switch branches/tags" selector.
npm install patronum
Next just import methods from
"patronum" and use it:
import { createEffect } from "effector"
import { status } from "patronum"
const userLoadFx = createEffect()
const $status = status({ effect: userLoadFx })
Sometimes we need to log each event and change in our application, here we need to install
effector-logger:
npm install --dev effector-logger
We have some variants how to use logger to debug our applications. Please, don't merge all variants, it's not compatible!
If we need to debug just some list of modules, we can just replace
effector import to
effector-logger:
-import { createStore, createEvent, sample } from 'effector'
+import { createStore, createEvent, sample } from 'effector-logger'
import { spread } from 'patronum'
Next just open the Console in browser DevTools. But here we see strange names of the stores and events like "ashg7d". This means we need to use effector babel plugin.
Note: You don't need to install it separately, because its bundled into effector package.
// .babelrc
{
"plugins": [
["effector/babel-plugin", { "importName": "effector-logger" }], // Just add this line into your .babelrc or babel.config.js plugins section.
],
"presets": [
"patronum/babel-preset" // Add this line at the end of the all presets
]
}
effector-logger/babel-plugin to automatically replace all imports in development
But some projects already use
effector/babel-plugin, and for correct work with
effector-logger we need just one instance of babel plugin.
This means that effector-logger has its own babel-plugin.
Don't use
effector/babel-plugin simultaneously with
effector-logger/babel-plugin! Use just one at the time, for example: for the dev environment use
effector-logger/babel-plugin, but for production use
effector/babel-plugin.
// .babelrc
{
"presets": [
"patronum/babel-preset" // Add this line at the end of the all presets in the root of the file
],
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": [
["effector-logger/babel-plugin", {}] // In the curly brackets you can pass options for logger AND effector
]
},
"production": {
"plugins": [
["effector/babel-plugin", {}] // In the curly brackets you can pass options for effector
]
},
},
}
If you need to pass factories, here you need to duplicate your array:
// .babelrc
{
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": [
["effector-logger/babel-plugin", {
"effector": { "factories": ["src/shared/lib/compare", "src/shared/lib/timing"] }
}]
]
},
"production": {
"plugins": [
["effector/babel-plugin", { "factories": ["src/shared/lib/compare", "src/shared/lib/timing"] }]
]
},
},
}
Also, you need to build your project with
BABEL_ENV=development for dev and
BABEL_ENV=production for prod, to choose the appropriate option in the
"env" section.
module.exports = (api) => {
const isDev = api.env("development")
return {
presets: [
// Add next line at the end of presets list
"patronum/babel-preset",
],
plugins: [
// Add next lines at the end of the plugins list
isDev
? ["effector-logger/babel-plugin", {}]
: ["effector/babel-plugin", {}]
]
}
}
If you want to pass factories to the effector plugin, you need just put it to the variable:
module.exports = (api) => {
const isDev = api.env("development")
// Here your factories
const factories = ["src/shared/lib/compare", "src/shared/lib/timing"]
return {
plugins: [
isDev
// All effector options passed into `effector` property
? ["effector-logger/babel-plugin", { effector: { factories } }]
: ["effector/babel-plugin", { factories }]
]
}
}
Also, you need to build your project with
BABEL_ENV=development for dev and
BABEL_ENV=production for prod, to choose the appropriate option in the
"env" section.
babel-plugin-macros is bundled into CRA, so we can use it due CRA don't support adding babel plugins into
.babelrc or
babel.config.js.
Just import from
patronum/macro and
effector-logger/macro, and use as early:
import { createStore, createEffect, sample } from "effector-logger/macro"
import { status, splitMap, combineEvents } from "patronum/macro";
- Warning: babel-plugin-macros do not support
import * as name!
- Note: Since release of patronum@2.0.0 it is required to use babel-plugin-macros@3.0.0 or higher.
- Please note, that react-scripts@4.0.3 and older uses outdated version of this plugin - you can either use yarn resolutions or use react-scripts@5.0.0 or higher.
Removed support of effector v21. Now the minimum supported version is
v22.1.2.
From
v0.110.0 patronum removed support of effector v20. Now minimum supported version is
v21.4.
Please, before upgrade review release notes of
effector v21.
From
v0.100.0 patronum introduced object arguments form with BREAKING CHANGES. Please, review migration guide before upgrade from
v0.14.x on your project.
import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { condition } from 'patronum/condition';
const trigger = createEvent<string>();
const longString = createEvent<string>();
const shortString = createEvent<string>();
condition({
source: trigger,
if: (string) => string.length > 6,
then: longString,
else: shortString,
});
longString.watch((str) => console.log('long', str));
shortString.watch((str) => console.log('short', str));
trigger('hi'); // => short hi
trigger('welcome'); // => long welcome
import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { delay } from 'patronum/delay';
const trigger = createEvent<string>(); // createStore or createEffect
// `timeout` also supports (payload) => number and Store<number>
const delayed = delay({ source: trigger, timeout: 300 });
delayed.watch((payload) => console.info('triggered', payload));
trigger('hello');
// after 300ms
// => triggered hello
import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { debounce } from 'patronum/debounce';
// You should call this event
const trigger = createEvent<number>();
const target = debounce({ source: trigger, timeout: 200 });
target.watch((payload) => console.info('debounced', payload));
trigger(1);
trigger(2);
trigger(3);
trigger(4);
// after 200ms
// => debounced 4
import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { throttle } from 'patronum/throttle';
// You should call this event
const trigger = createEvent<number>();
const target = throttle({ source: trigger, timeout: 200 });
target.watch((payload) => console.info('throttled', payload));
trigger(1);
trigger(2);
trigger(3);
trigger(4);
// 200ms after trigger(1)
// => throttled 4
import { createStore, createEvent } from 'effector';
import { interval } from 'patronum';
const startCounter = createEvent();
const stopCounter = createEvent();
const $counter = createStore(0);
const { tick } = interval({
timeout: 500,
start: startCounter,
stop: stopCounter,
});
$counter.on(tick, (number) => number + 1);
$counter.watch((value) => console.log('COUNTER', value));
startCounter();
setTimeout(() => stopCounter(), 5000);
import { createStore, createEvent, createEffect } from 'effector';
import { debug } from 'patronum/debug';
const event = createEvent();
const effect = createEffect().use((payload) => Promise.resolve('result' + payload));
const $store = createStore(0)
.on(event, (state, value) => state + value)
.on(effect.done, (state) => state * 10);
debug($store, event, effect);
event(5);
effect('demo');
// => [store] $store 1
// => [event] event 5
// => [store] $store 6
// => [effect] effect demo
// => [effect] effect.done {"params":"demo", "result": "resultdemo"}
// => [store] $store 60
import { createEvent, createEffect } from 'effector';
import { status } from 'patronum/status';
const effect = createEffect().use(() => Promise.resolve(null));
const $status = status({ effect });
$status.watch((value) => console.log(`status: ${value}`));
// => status: "initial"
effect();
// => status: "pending"
// => status: "done"
import { createEvent, createStore } from 'effector';
import { spread } from 'patronum/spread';
const trigger = createEvent<{ first: string; second: string }>();
const $first = createStore('');
const $second = createStore('');
spread({
source: trigger,
targets: {
first: $first,
second: $second,
},
});
trigger({ first: 'Hello', second: 'World' });
$first.watch(console.log); // => Hello
$second.watch(console.log); // => World
import { restore, createEvent } from 'effector';
import { snapshot } from 'patronum/snapshot';
const changeText = createEvent<string>();
const createSnapshot = createEvent();
const $original = restore(changeText, 'Example');
const $snapshot = snapshot({
source: $original,
clock: createSnapshot,
});
changeText('New text');
// $original -> Store with "New text"
// $snapshot -> Store with "Example"
createSnapshot();
// $original -> Store with "New text"
// $snapshot -> Store with "New text"
Call target event when all event from object/array is triggered
import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { combineEvents } from 'patronum/combine-events';
const event1 = createEvent();
const event2 = createEvent();
const event3 = createEvent();
const reset = createEvent();
const event = combineEvents({
reset,
events: {
event1,
event2,
event3,
},
});
event.watch((object) => console.log('triggered', object));
event1(true); // nothing
event2('demo'); // nothing
event3(5); // => triggered { event1: true, event2: "demo", event3: 5 }
event1(true); // nothing
event2('demo'); // nothing
reset();
event3(5); // nothing
event1(true); // nothing
event2('demo'); // nothing
event3(5); // => triggered { event1: true, event2: "demo", event3: 5 }
import { createStore } from 'effector';
import { every } from 'patronum/every';
const $isPasswordCorrect = createStore(true);
const $isEmailCorrect = createStore(true);
const $isFormCorrect = every([$isPasswordCorrect, $isEmailCorrect], true);
$isFormCorrect.watch(console.log); // => true
import { createEffect } from 'effector';
import { inFlight } from 'patronum/in-flight';
const firstFx = createEffect().use(() => Promise.resolve(1));
const secondFx = createEffect().use(() => Promise.resolve(2));
const $allInFlight = inFlight({ effects: [firstFx, secondFx] });
firstFx();
secondFx();
firstFx();
$allInFlight.watch(console.log);
// => 3
// => 2
// => 1
// => 0
import { createEffect } from 'effector';
import { pending } from 'patronum/pending';
const loadFirst = createEffect().use(() => Promise.resolve(null));
const loadSecond = createEffect().use(() => Promise.resolve(2));
const $processing = pending({ effects: [loadFirst, loadSecond] });
$processing.watch((processing) => console.info(`processing: ${processing}`));
// => processing: false
loadFirst();
loadSecond();
// => processing: true
// => processing: false
import { createStore, restore, createEvent } from 'effector';
import { some } from 'patronum/some';
const widthSet = createEvent<number>();
const $width = restore(widthSet, 820);
const $height = createStore(620);
const $tooBig = some({
predicate: (size) => size > 800,
stores: [$width, $height],
});
$tooBig.watch((big) => console.log('big', big)); // => big true
widthSet(200);
// => big false
import { createStore } from 'effector';
import { reshape } from 'patronum/reshape';
const $original = createStore<string>('Hello world');
const parts = reshape({
source: $original,
shape: {
length: (string) => string.length,
first: (string) => string.split(' ')[0] || '',
second: (string) => string.split(' ')[1] || '',
},
});
parts.length.watch(console.info); // 11
parts.first.watch(console.log); // "Hello"
parts.second.watch(console.log); // "world"
import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { splitMap } from 'patronum/split-map';
type Action =
| { type: 'update'; content: string }
| { type: 'created'; value: number }
| { type: 'another' };
const serverActionReceived = createEvent<Action>();
const received = splitMap({
source: serverActionReceived,
cases: {
update: (action) => (action.type === 'update' ? action.content : undefined),
created: (action) => (action.type === 'created' ? action.value : undefined),
},
});
received.update.watch((payload) =>
console.info('update received with content:', payload),
);
received.created.watch((payload) => console.info('created with value:', payload));
received.__.watch((payload) => console.info('unknown action received:', payload));
serverActionReceived({ type: 'created', value: 1 });
// => created with value: 1
serverActionReceived({ type: 'update', content: 'demo' });
// => update received with content: "demo"
serverActionReceived({ type: 'another' });
// => unknown action received: { type: "another" }
import { createEvent } from 'effector';
import { time } from 'patronum/time';
const readTime = createEvent();
const $now = time({ clock: readTime });
$now.watch((now) => console.log('Now is:', now));
// => Now is: 1636914286675
readTime();
// => Now is: 1636914300691
import { createStore } from 'effector';
import { format } from 'patronum';
const $firstName = createStore('John');
const $lastName = createStore('Doe');
const $fullName = format`${$firstName} ${$lastName}`;
$fullName.watch(console.log);
// => John Doe
import { createEvent, createStore } from 'effector';
import { reset } from 'patronum/reset';
const pageUnmounted = createEvent();
const userSessionFinished = createEvent();
const $post = createStore(null);
const $comments = createStore([]);
const $draftComment = createStore('');
reset({
clock: [pageUnmounted, userSessionFinished],
target: [$post, $comments, $draftComment],
});
You can review CONTRIBUTING.md
The effector's API is great. But sometimes, it is too low-level. In some cases, you need too repeat yourself. Patronum library tries to simplify your life by adding some most common-used instructions, which is not provided in Effector out of the box. The author is very responsive person. If you face the problem, he will always try to help you.