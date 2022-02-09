☄️ Effector operators library delivering modularity and convenience

🎲 Try it online: Codesandbox | Playground

📦 Source: JSdeliver | Unpkg | NPM | GitHub

🦉 Say about it: Twitter

Table of contents

Predicate

Condition — Trigger then or else by condition.

Some — Checks that state in at least one store passes the predicate test.

Every — Checks that state in each store passes the predicate test.

Reset — Reset all passed stores by clock.

Effect

Pending — Checks that has effects in pending state.

InFlight — Counts all pending effects

Status — Return text representation of effect state.

Time

Debounce — Creates event which waits until time passes after previous trigger.

Delay — Delays the call of the event by defined timeout.

Throttle — Creates event which triggers at most once per timeout.

Interval — Creates a dynamic interval with any timeout.

Time — Allows reading current timestamp by triggering clock.

CombineEvents — Wait for all passed events is triggered.

Reshape — Destructure one store to different stores

SplitMap — Split event to different events and map data.

Spread — Send fields from object to same targets.

Snapshot — Create store value snapshot.

Format — Combine stores to a string literal.

Debug

Debug — Log triggers of passed units.

💿 Install now

Please, review documentation for YOUR version of patronum not the latest. Find and open tag/release for your version and click on the tag vA.B.C to view repo and documentation for that version, or use "Switch branches/tags" selector.

npm install patronum

Next just import methods from "patronum" and use it:

import { createEffect } from "effector" import { status } from "patronum" const userLoadFx = createEffect() const $status = status({ effect: userLoadFx })

🐞 Debug and log

Sometimes we need to log each event and change in our application, here we need to install effector-logger :

npm install --dev effector-logger

We have some variants how to use logger to debug our applications. Please, don't merge all variants, it's not compatible!

1. Temporarily change imports in certain modules

If we need to debug just some list of modules, we can just replace effector import to effector-logger :

-import { createStore, createEvent, sample } from 'effector' +import { createStore, createEvent, sample } from 'effector-logger' import { spread } from 'patronum'

Next just open the Console in browser DevTools. But here we see strange names of the stores and events like "ashg7d". This means we need to use effector babel plugin.

Note: You don't need to install it separately, because its bundled into effector package.

// .babelrc { "plugins": [ ["effector/babel-plugin", { "importName": "effector-logger" }], // Just add this line into your .babelrc or babel.config.js plugins section. ], "presets": [ "patronum/babel-preset" // Add this line at the end of the all presets ] }

2. Use effector-logger/babel-plugin to automatically replace all imports in development

But some projects already use effector/babel-plugin , and for correct work with effector-logger we need just one instance of babel plugin. This means that effector-logger has its own babel-plugin.

Don't use effector/babel-plugin simultaneously with effector-logger/babel-plugin ! Use just one at the time, for example: for the dev environment use effector-logger/babel-plugin , but for production use effector/babel-plugin .

How to setup `.babelrc` // .babelrc { "presets": [ "patronum/babel-preset" // Add this line at the end of the all presets in the root of the file ], "env": { "development": { "plugins": [ ["effector-logger/babel-plugin", {}] // In the curly brackets you can pass options for logger AND effector ] }, "production": { "plugins": [ ["effector/babel-plugin", {}] // In the curly brackets you can pass options for effector ] }, }, } If you need to pass factories, here you need to duplicate your array: // .babelrc { "env": { "development": { "plugins": [ ["effector-logger/babel-plugin", { "effector": { "factories": ["src/shared/lib/compare", "src/shared/lib/timing"] } }] ] }, "production": { "plugins": [ ["effector/babel-plugin", { "factories": ["src/shared/lib/compare", "src/shared/lib/timing"] }] ] }, }, } Also, you need to build your project with BABEL_ENV=development for dev and BABEL_ENV=production for prod, to choose the appropriate option in the "env" section. Relative links: https://babeljs.io/docs/en/options#env

https://babeljs.io/docs/en/config-files

How to setup `babel.config.js` module .exports = ( api ) => { const isDev = api.env( "development" ) return { presets : [ "patronum/babel-preset" , ], plugins : [ isDev ? [ "effector-logger/babel-plugin" , {}] : [ "effector/babel-plugin" , {}] ] } } If you want to pass factories to the effector plugin, you need just put it to the variable: module .exports = ( api ) => { const isDev = api.env( "development" ) const factories = [ "src/shared/lib/compare" , "src/shared/lib/timing" ] return { plugins : [ isDev ? [ "effector-logger/babel-plugin" , { effector : { factories } }] : [ "effector/babel-plugin" , { factories }] ] } } Also, you need to build your project with BABEL_ENV=development for dev and BABEL_ENV=production for prod, to choose the appropriate option in the "env" section. Relative links: https://babeljs.io/docs/en/options#env

https://babeljs.io/docs/en/config-files

3. CRA support with macros

babel-plugin-macros is bundled into CRA, so we can use it due CRA don't support adding babel plugins into .babelrc or babel.config.js .

Just import from patronum/macro and effector-logger/macro , and use as early:

import { createStore, createEffect, sample } from "effector-logger/macro" import { status, splitMap, combineEvents } from "patronum/macro" ;

Warning: babel-plugin-macros do not support import * as name !

! Note: Since release of patronum@2.0.0 it is required to use babel-plugin-macros@3.0.0 or higher.

Please note, that react-scripts@4.0.3 and older uses outdated version of this plugin - you can either use yarn resolutions or use react-scripts@5.0.0 or higher.

Migration guide

show / hide v2.0.0 Removed support of effector v21. Now the minimum supported version is v22.1.2 . v0.110 From v0.110.0 patronum removed support of effector v20. Now minimum supported version is v21.4 . Please, before upgrade review release notes of effector v21 . v0.100 From v0.100.0 patronum introduced object arguments form with BREAKING CHANGES. Please, review migration guide before upgrade from v0.14.x on your project.

Condition

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector' ; import { condition } from 'patronum/condition' ; const trigger = createEvent< string >(); const longString = createEvent< string >(); const shortString = createEvent< string >(); condition({ source: trigger, if : ( string ) => string .length > 6 , then: longString, else : shortString, }); longString.watch( ( str ) => console .log( 'long' , str)); shortString.watch( ( str ) => console .log( 'short' , str)); trigger( 'hi' ); trigger( 'welcome' );

Try it

Delay

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector' ; import { delay } from 'patronum/delay' ; const trigger = createEvent< string >(); const delayed = delay({ source: trigger, timeout: 300 }); delayed.watch( ( payload ) => console .info( 'triggered' , payload)); trigger( 'hello' );

Try it

Debounce

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector' ; import { debounce } from 'patronum/debounce' ; const trigger = createEvent< number >(); const target = debounce({ source: trigger, timeout: 200 }); target.watch( ( payload ) => console .info( 'debounced' , payload)); trigger( 1 ); trigger( 2 ); trigger( 3 ); trigger( 4 );

Try it

Throttle

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector' ; import { throttle } from 'patronum/throttle' ; const trigger = createEvent< number >(); const target = throttle({ source: trigger, timeout: 200 }); target.watch( ( payload ) => console .info( 'throttled' , payload)); trigger( 1 ); trigger( 2 ); trigger( 3 ); trigger( 4 );

Try it

Interval

Method documentation & API

import { createStore, createEvent } from 'effector' ; import { interval } from 'patronum' ; const startCounter = createEvent(); const stopCounter = createEvent(); const $counter = createStore( 0 ); const { tick } = interval({ timeout: 500 , start: startCounter, stop: stopCounter, }); $counter.on(tick, ( number ) => number + 1 ); $counter.watch( ( value ) => console .log( 'COUNTER' , value)); startCounter(); setTimeout( () => stopCounter(), 5000 );

Try it

Debug

Method documentation & API

import { createStore, createEvent, createEffect } from 'effector' ; import { debug } from 'patronum/debug' ; const event = createEvent(); const effect = createEffect().use( ( payload ) => Promise .resolve( 'result' + payload)); const $store = createStore( 0 ) .on(event, ( state, value ) => state + value) .on(effect.done, ( state ) => state * 10 ); debug($store, event, effect); event( 5 ); effect( 'demo' );

Try it

Status

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent, createEffect } from 'effector' ; import { status } from 'patronum/status' ; const effect = createEffect().use( () => Promise .resolve( null )); const $status = status({ effect }); $status.watch( ( value ) => console .log( `status: ${value} ` )); effect();

Try it

Spread

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent, createStore } from 'effector' ; import { spread } from 'patronum/spread' ; const trigger = createEvent<{ first: string ; second: string }>(); const $first = createStore( '' ); const $second = createStore( '' ); spread({ source: trigger, targets: { first: $first, second: $second, }, }); trigger({ first: 'Hello' , second: 'World' }); $first.watch( console .log); $second.watch( console .log);

Try it

Snapshot

Method documentation & API

import { restore, createEvent } from 'effector' ; import { snapshot } from 'patronum/snapshot' ; const changeText = createEvent< string >(); const createSnapshot = createEvent(); const $original = restore(changeText, 'Example' ); const $snapshot = snapshot({ source: $original, clock: createSnapshot, }); changeText( 'New text' ); createSnapshot();

Try it

CombineEvents

Method documentation & API

Call target event when all event from object/array is triggered

import { createEvent } from 'effector' ; import { combineEvents } from 'patronum/combine-events' ; const event1 = createEvent(); const event2 = createEvent(); const event3 = createEvent(); const reset = createEvent(); const event = combineEvents({ reset, events: { event1, event2, event3, }, }); event.watch( ( object ) => console .log( 'triggered' , object)); event1( true ); event2( 'demo' ); event3( 5 ); event1( true ); event2( 'demo' ); reset(); event3( 5 ); event1( true ); event2( 'demo' ); event3( 5 );

Try it

Every

Method documentation & API

import { createStore } from 'effector' ; import { every } from 'patronum/every' ; const $isPasswordCorrect = createStore( true ); const $isEmailCorrect = createStore( true ); const $isFormCorrect = every([$isPasswordCorrect, $isEmailCorrect], true ); $isFormCorrect.watch( console .log);

Try it

InFlight

Method documentation & API

import { createEffect } from 'effector' ; import { inFlight } from 'patronum/in-flight' ; const firstFx = createEffect().use( () => Promise .resolve( 1 )); const secondFx = createEffect().use( () => Promise .resolve( 2 )); const $allInFlight = inFlight({ effects: [firstFx, secondFx] }); firstFx(); secondFx(); firstFx(); $allInFlight.watch( console .log);

Try it

Pending

Method documentation & API

import { createEffect } from 'effector' ; import { pending } from 'patronum/pending' ; const loadFirst = createEffect().use( () => Promise .resolve( null )); const loadSecond = createEffect().use( () => Promise .resolve( 2 )); const $processing = pending({ effects: [loadFirst, loadSecond] }); $processing.watch( ( processing ) => console .info( `processing: ${processing} ` )); loadFirst(); loadSecond();

Try it

Some

Method documentation & API

import { createStore, restore, createEvent } from 'effector' ; import { some } from 'patronum/some' ; const widthSet = createEvent< number >(); const $width = restore(widthSet, 820 ); const $height = createStore( 620 ); const $tooBig = some({ predicate: ( size ) => size > 800 , stores: [$width, $height], }); $tooBig.watch( ( big ) => console .log( 'big' , big)); widthSet( 200 );

Try it

Reshape

Method documentation & API

import { createStore } from 'effector' ; import { reshape } from 'patronum/reshape' ; const $original = createStore< string >( 'Hello world' ); const parts = reshape({ source: $original, shape: { length: ( string ) => string .length, first: ( string ) => string .split( ' ' )[ 0 ] || '' , second: ( string ) => string .split( ' ' )[ 1 ] || '' , }, }); parts.length.watch( console .info); parts.first.watch( console .log); parts.second.watch( console .log);

Try it

SplitMap

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector' ; import { splitMap } from 'patronum/split-map' ; type Action = | { type : 'update' ; content: string } | { type : 'created' ; value: number } | { type : 'another' }; const serverActionReceived = createEvent<Action>(); const received = splitMap({ source: serverActionReceived, cases: { update: ( action ) => (action.type === 'update' ? action.content : undefined ), created: ( action ) => (action.type === 'created' ? action.value : undefined ), }, }); received.update.watch( ( payload ) => console .info( 'update received with content:' , payload), ); received.created.watch( ( payload ) => console .info( 'created with value:' , payload)); received.__.watch( ( payload ) => console .info( 'unknown action received:' , payload)); serverActionReceived({ type : 'created' , value: 1 }); serverActionReceived({ type : 'update' , content: 'demo' }); serverActionReceived({ type : 'another' });

Try it

Time

Method documentation & API

import { createEvent } from 'effector' ; import { time } from 'patronum/time' ; const readTime = createEvent(); const $now = time({ clock: readTime }); $now.watch( ( now ) => console .log( 'Now is:' , now)); readTime();

Try it

Format

Method documentation & API

import { createStore } from 'effector' ; import { format } from 'patronum' ; const $firstName = createStore( 'John' ); const $lastName = createStore( 'Doe' ); const $fullName = format ` ${$firstName} ${$lastName} ` ; $fullName.watch( console .log);

Try it

Reset

import { createEvent, createStore } from 'effector' ; import { reset } from 'patronum/reset' ; const pageUnmounted = createEvent(); const userSessionFinished = createEvent(); const $post = createStore( null ); const $comments = createStore([]); const $draftComment = createStore( '' ); reset({ clock: [pageUnmounted, userSessionFinished], target: [$post, $comments, $draftComment], });

Try it

Development

You can review CONTRIBUTING.md

Release process