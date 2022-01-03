Patrisika [Revented]

An library converts orthogonal AST into SpiderMonkey AST.

Semantics

AST for Patrisika is provided as JavaScript arraies. The following forms represents a node:

Represents a variable.

Represents a literal value.

Represents undefined value.

Represents this reference.

Represents argument list passed into the current function.

Defines an anonymous function.

Represents an array.

Represents an object.

Represents a membering operation, i.e. base[member] .

Represents a conditional evaluation.

Represents a while loop evaluation. It returns the value of body in the last evaluation.

Represents a sequencial evaluation. Returns the last item evaluated.

Return a value. Similar to JavaScript return statement.

Represents a exception handling expression. Returns the value of block normally, or the value of handler1 when a exception is thrown during evaluating block .

Throws value as an exception.

Assign right to variable or property node left .

Once fn is a valid node, it means a common function invocation.

Initiates an instance of constructor callee , with args as arguments.

Represents a ES6 yield expression. Any functions directly containing such node will become a generator function described in ES6 specification.

Represents a beta redex which is similar to [['.lambda', [...params], body], ...args] , used to implement semantics of let in scheme.

Operators

Unary operator ['.typeof', x] : typeof ['!', x] : ! ['+', x] : + ['-', x] : -

Binary and Logical operator ['+', x, y] : + (both numeric and string) ['-', x, y] : - ['*', x, y] : * ['/', x, y] : / ['%', x, y] : % ['<', x, y] : < ['>', x, y] : > ['<=', x, y] : <= ['>=', x, y] : >= ['===', x, y] : === ['!==', x, y] : !== ['=~', x, y] : == ['!~', x, y] : != ['.is', x, y] : instanceof ['&&', x, y] : && ['||', x, y] : ||



Usage

Using Patrisika is pretty simple and straight forward: