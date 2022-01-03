An library converts orthogonal AST into SpiderMonkey AST.
AST for Patrisika is provided as JavaScript arraies. The following forms represents a node:
Represents a variable.
Represents a literal value.
Represents
undefined value.
Represents
this reference.
Represents argument list passed into the current function.
Defines an anonymous function.
Represents an array.
Represents an object.
Represents a membering operation, i.e.
base[member].
Represents a conditional evaluation.
Represents a while loop evaluation. It returns the value of
body in the last evaluation.
Represents a sequencial evaluation. Returns the last item evaluated.
Return a value. Similar to JavaScript
return statement.
Represents a exception handling expression. Returns the value of
block normally, or the value of
handler1 when a exception is thrown during evaluating
block.
Throws value as an exception.
Assign
right to variable or property node
left.
Once
fn is a valid node, it means a common function invocation.
Initiates an instance of constructor
callee, with
args as arguments.
Represents a ES6
yield expression. Any functions directly containing such node will become a generator function described in ES6 specification.
Represents a beta redex which is similar to
[['.lambda', [...params], body], ...args], used to implement semantics of
let in scheme.
['.typeof', x] :
typeof
['!', x] :
!
['+', x] :
+
['-', x] :
-
['+', x, y] :
+ (both numeric and string)
['-', x, y] :
-
['*', x, y] :
*
['/', x, y] :
/
['%', x, y] :
%
['<', x, y] :
<
['>', x, y] :
>
['<=', x, y] :
<=
['>=', x, y] :
>=
['===', x, y] :
===
['!==', x, y] :
!==
['=~', x, y] :
==
['!~', x, y] :
!=
['.is', x, y] :
instanceof
['&&', x, y] :
&&
['||', x, y] :
||
Using Patrisika is pretty simple and straight forward:
// Note : global scopes must be provided. Undeclared variables in Patrisika
// are treated as local variables, instead of global.
var globalScope = new Patrisika.DefaultExterns;
globalScope.declare("globalVariable");
patrisika.compile(ast, globals);