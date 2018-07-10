Use the Patreon API via OAuth.
You'll need to register an OAuth client account to receive a
client_id,
client_secret and other info for use with this module.
Visit the OAuth Documentation Page while logged in as a Patreon creator on patreon.com to register your client.
Install with npm. You'll need to have Node.js installed.
npm install --save patreon
When you see
'pppp' replace
pppp with the data you received setting up
your OAuth account or otherwise suggested by the inline comments.
var url = require('url')
var patreon = require('patreon')
var patreonAPI = patreon.patreon
var patreonOAuth = patreon.oauth
// Use the client id and secret you received when setting up your OAuth account
var CLIENT_ID = 'pppp'
var CLIENT_SECRET = 'pppp'
var patreonOAuthClient = patreonOAuth(CLIENT_ID, CLIENT_SECRET)
// This should be one of the fully qualified redirect_uri you used when setting up your oauth account
var redirectURL = 'http://mypatreonapp.com/oauth/redirect'
function handleOAuthRedirectRequest(request, response) {
var oauthGrantCode = url.parse(request.url, true).query.code
patreonOAuthClient
.getTokens(oauthGrantCode, redirectURL)
.then(function(tokensResponse) {
var patreonAPIClient = patreonAPI(tokensResponse.access_token)
return patreonAPIClient('/current_user')
})
.then(function(result) {
var store = result.store
// store is a [JsonApiDataStore](https://github.com/beauby/jsonapi-datastore)
// You can also ask for result.rawJson if you'd like to work with unparsed data
response.end(store.findAll('user').map(user => user.serialize()))
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error('error!', err)
response.end(err)
})
}
If you're using babel or writing es2015 code:
import url from 'url'
import { patreon as patreonAPI , oauth as patreonOAuth } from 'patreon'
const CLIENT_ID = 'pppp'
const CLIENT_SECRET = 'pppp'
const patreonOAuthClient = patreonOAuth(CLIENT_ID, CLIENT_SECRET)
const redirectURL = 'http://mypatreonapp.com/oauth/redirect'
function handleOAuthRedirectRequest(request, response) {
const oauthGrantCode = url.parse(request.url, true).query.code
patreonOAuthClient
.getTokens(oauthGrantCode, redirectURL)
.then(tokensResponse => {
const patreonAPIClient = patreonAPI(tokensResponse.access_token)
return patreonAPIClient('/current_user')
})
.then(({ store }) => {
// store is a [JsonApiDataStore](https://github.com/beauby/jsonapi-datastore)
// You can also ask for result.rawJson if you'd like to work with unparsed data
response.end(store.findAll('user').map(user => user.serialize()))
})
.catch(err => {
console.error('error!', err)
response.end(err)
})
}
You can also reference the included server example.
Returns an object containing functions for fetching OAuth access tokens.
clientId The client id you received after setting up your OAuth account.
clientSecret The client secret you received after setting up your OAuth account.
This makes a request to grab tokens needed for making API requests, and returns a promise.
redirectCode Use the
code query param provided to your OAauth redirect route.
redirectUri This should be the same redirect route you provided in the initial auth request.
The promise will be resolved with the parsed JSON containing a
tokens response object,
or will be rejected with an error message.
The
tokens object will look something like this:
{
access_token: 'access_token',
refresh_token: 'refresh_token',
expires_in: 'time_window',
scope: 'users pledges-to-me my-campaign',
token_type: 'Bearer'
}
You must pass
tokens.access_token in to
patreon for making API calls.
Returns a function for making authenticated API calls.
Returns a promise representing the result of the API call.
pathname API resource path like
/current_user.
If the API call is successful, the promise will resolve with an object containing three pieces:
store: a JsonApiDataStore. This provides a nice, usable wrapper around the raw JSON:API response to easily access related resources and resource attributes.
rawJson: a JSON object in the JSON:API
format, for advanced custom usage (say, parsing into your own JSON:API data store)
response: the actual
fetch
Response object, for the lowest level of response analysis
If the API call is unsuccessful, the promise will reject with an error.
/current_user
/current_user/campaigns
/campaigns/${campaign_id}/pledges
You can request specific related resources
and or resource attributes
that you want returned by our API, as per the JSON:API specification.
The lists of valid
includes and
fields arguments are provided in
patreon/schemas.
For instance, if you wanted to request the total amount a patron has ever paid to your campaign,
which is not included by default, you could do:
const { patreon, jsonApiURL } = require('patreon')
const pledge_schema = require('patreon/schemas/pledge')
const patreonAPIClient = patreon(access_token)
const url = jsonApiURL(`/current_user`, {
fields: {
pledge: [...pledge_schema.default_attributes, pledge_schema.attributes.total_historical_amount_cents]
}
})
patreonAPIClient(url, callback)