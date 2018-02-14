patova

A limitd plug-in for hapi.js

Install

npm i -S patova

Registering the plug-in (Hapi >= 17)

The following code snippet shows how to register the plug-in in your server:

const Hapi = require ( 'hapi' ); const patova = require ( 'patova' ); const server = new Hapi.Server({ port : 9999 }); await server.register({ plugin : patova, options : { event : 'onPostAuth' , type : 'users' , limitd : limitdClient, extractKey : ( request ) => request.auth.credentials }, });

Options (Hapi >= 17)

The object has the following schema (validated here using Joi):

Required

event: String - The name of the extension point in the request lifecycle when the bucket check must be performed. Options are "onRequest" , "onPreAuth" , "onPostAuth" , "onPreHandler" (anything before the request).

- The name of the extension point in the request lifecycle when the bucket check must be performed. Options are , , , (anything before the request). type: String|async (request, flowControl) => () - Either the bucket type as a string or a function. If you use a function, it will be called for every request, this could be a async function. It's possible to decide skip the check, for this return flowControl.continue ;

- Either the bucket type as a string or a function. If you use a function, it will be called for every request, this could be a async function. It's possible to decide skip the check, for this return ; limitd : an instance of limitd client

: an instance of limitd client extractKey: (request, flowControl) => () - A function that receives the request and the object flowControl . request: Request - The hapi.js request object. flowControl - This object contains a property continue to let the plugin know that you want to skip the check. Same situation to what happen in key.

- A function that receives the and the object .

Optional

onError: (error, h) => () - A function that takes the error that occurred when trying to get a token from the bucket and the reply interface. error: Error - The error that occurred. h: ResponseToolkit - The hapi.js response toolkit. If an error occurs and no function is provided, the request lifecycle continues normally as if there was no token bucket restriction. This is a useful default behavior in case the limitd server goes down.

- A function that takes the that occurred when trying to get a token from the bucket and the interface.

Registering the plug-in (Hapi <= 16)

The following code snippet shows how to register the plug-in in your server:

const Hapi = require ( 'hapi' ); const patova = require ( 'patova' ); const server = new Hapi.Server(); server.connection({ }); server.register({ register : patova, options : { event : 'onPostAuth' , type : 'users' , limitd : limitdClient, extractKey : function ( request, reply, done ) { var key = request.auth.credentials.userId; done( null , key); } }, }, err => { });

Options (Hapi <= 16)

The object has the following schema (validated here using Joi):

Required

event: String - The name of the extension point in the request lifecycle when the bucket check must be performed. Options are "onRequest" , "onPreAuth" , "onPostAuth" , "onPreHandler" (anything before the request).

- The name of the extension point in the request lifecycle when the bucket check must be performed. Options are , , , (anything before the request). type: String|(request, callback) => () - Either the bucket type as a string or a function. If you use a function, it will be called for every request, this function must invoke the callback function when it is finished.

- Either the bucket type as a string or a function. If you use a function, it will be called for every request, this function must invoke the callback function when it is finished. limitd : an instance of limitd client

: an instance of limitd client extractKey: (request, reply, done) => () - A function that receives the request and a callback done . request: Request - The hapi.js request object. reply: Reply - The hapi.js reply interface. Useful if you want to skip the check. done: (err: Error, key: String) - A function that takes an error as the first parameter and the bucket key as the second parameter.

- A function that receives the and a callback .

Optional

onError: (error, reply) => () - A function that takes the error that occurred when trying to get a token from the bucket and the reply interface. error: Error - The error that occurred. reply: Reply - The hapi.js reply interface. If an error occurs and no function is provided, the request lifecycle continues normally as if there was no token bucket restriction. This is a useful default behavior in case the limitd server goes down.

- A function that takes the that occurred when trying to get a token from the bucket and the interface.

Contributing

Feel free to open issues with questions/bugs/features. PRs are also welcome.

Supported versions

Hapi Version Patova Version Hapi <= 16 v2.2.x Hapi >= 17 v3.0.x

License

MIT