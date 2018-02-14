A limitd plug-in for hapi.js
npm i -S patova
The following code snippet shows how to register the plug-in in your server:
const Hapi = require('hapi');
const patova = require('patova');
const server = new Hapi.Server({ port: 9999 });
await server.register({
plugin: patova,
options: {
event: 'onPostAuth',
type: 'users',
limitd: limitdClient,
extractKey: (request) => request.auth.credentials
},
});
The object has the following schema (validated here using Joi):
Required
event: String - The name of the extension point in the request lifecycle when the bucket check must be performed. Options are
"onRequest",
"onPreAuth",
"onPostAuth",
"onPreHandler" (anything before the request).
type: String|async (request, flowControl) => () - Either the bucket type as a string or a function. If you use a function, it will be called for every request, this could be a async function. It's possible to decide skip the check, for this return
flowControl.continue;
limitd: an instance of limitd client
extractKey: (request, flowControl) => () - A function that receives the
request and the object
flowControl.
request: Request - The hapi.js request object.
flowControl - This object contains a property
continue to let the plugin know that you want to skip the check. Same situation to what happen in key.
Optional
onError: (error, h) => () - A function that takes the
error that occurred when trying to get a token from the bucket and the
reply interface.
error: Error - The error that occurred.
h: ResponseToolkit - The hapi.js response toolkit.
If an error occurs and no function is provided, the request lifecycle continues normally as if there was no token bucket restriction. This is a useful default behavior in case the limitd server goes down.
The following code snippet shows how to register the plug-in in your server:
const Hapi = require('hapi');
const patova = require('patova');
const server = new Hapi.Server();
server.connection({ /* options */ });
server.register({
register: patova,
options: {
event: 'onPostAuth',
type: 'users',
limitd: limitdClient,
extractKey: function(request, reply, done){
var key = request.auth.credentials.userId;
done(null, key);
}
},
}, err => {
//
});
The object has the following schema (validated here using Joi):
Required
event: String - The name of the extension point in the request lifecycle when the bucket check must be performed. Options are
"onRequest",
"onPreAuth",
"onPostAuth",
"onPreHandler" (anything before the request).
type: String|(request, callback) => () - Either the bucket type as a string or a function. If you use a function, it will be called for every request, this function must invoke the callback function when it is finished.
limitd: an instance of limitd client
extractKey: (request, reply, done) => () - A function that receives the
request and a callback
done.
request: Request - The hapi.js request object.
reply: Reply - The hapi.js reply interface. Useful if you want to skip the check.
done: (err: Error, key: String) - A function that takes an error as the first parameter and the bucket key as the second parameter.
Optional
onError: (error, reply) => () - A function that takes the
error that occurred when trying to get a token from the bucket and the
reply interface.
error: Error - The error that occurred.
reply: Reply - The hapi.js reply interface.
If an error occurs and no function is provided, the request lifecycle continues normally as if there was no token bucket restriction. This is a useful default behavior in case the limitd server goes down.
Feel free to open issues with questions/bugs/features. PRs are also welcome.
|Hapi Version
|Patova Version
|Hapi <= 16
|v2.2.x
|Hapi >= 17
|v3.0.x
MIT