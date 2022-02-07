Patio is a Sequel inspired query engine.

Installation

To install patio run

npm install comb patio

If you want to use the patio executable for migrations

npm install -g patio

Running Tests

To run the tests

grunt test

To run just the postgres tests

grunt test -pg

To run just the mysql tests

grunt test -mysql

Running Tests with Docker

In order to provide a consistent test environment and make it easier to test, we have included a Dockerfile and a docker-compose.yml to make it easy to test in an isolated environment. You can do so with:

docker-compose build docker-compose up -d mysql postgres sleep 10 docker-compose up patio

Why Use Patio?

Patio is different because it allows the developers to choose the level of abtraction they are comfortable with.

If you want to use the ORM functionality you can. If you don't you can just use the Database and Datasets as a querying API, and if you need to you can write plain SQL

Concepts

Model definitions are defined by the tables in the database. As you add models the definition is automatically defined from the table definition. This is particularly useful when you want to define your model from a schema designed using another tool (i.e. ActiveRecord, Sequel, etc...) Patio tries to stay out of your way when querying. When you define a model you still have the freedom to do any type of query you want. Only want certain columns? MyModel.select( "id" , "name" , "created" ).forEach( function ( record ) { }); You want to join with another table? MyModel.join( "otherTable" , { id : patio.sql.identifier( "myModelId" }).forEach( function ( record ) { }); You want to run raw SQL? MyModel.db.run( "select * from my_model where name = 'Bob'" ).all().chain( function ( records ) { }); You want to just query the database and not use a model? var DB = patio.connect( "pg://test:test@127.0.0.1:5432/test_db" ); DB.from( "myTable" ).filter({ id : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}).all() . function ( records ) { });

Getting Started

All the code for this example can be found here

Create a new database PostgreSQL psql -c "CREATE DATABASE reademe_example" MySQL mysql -e "CREATE DATABASE readme_example" Create a migration mkdir migration patio migration-file -n createInitialTables ./migration This will add a migration name createdInitialTables in your migration directory. Add the following code to your migration module .exports = { up : function ( db ) { return db .createTable( "state" , function ( ) { this .primaryKey( "id" ); this .name( String ); this .population( "integer" ); this .founded( Date ); this .climate( String ); this .description( "text" ); }) .chain( function ( ) { return db.createTable( "capital" , function ( ) { this .primaryKey( "id" ); this .population( "integer" ); this .name( String ); this .founded( Date ); this .foreignKey( "stateId" , "state" , { key : "id" , onDelete : "CASCADE" }); }); }); }, down : function ( db ) { return db.dropTable( "capital" , "state" ); } }; Run your migration patio migrate -v --camelize -u "<DB_CONNECTION_STRING>" -d ./migration

Connect and query! var patio = require ( "patio" ); patio.camelize = true ; patio.connect( "pg://postgres@127.0.0.1:5432/readme_example" ); var State = patio.addModel( "state" ).oneToOne( "capital" ); var Capital = patio.addModel( "capital" ).manyToOne( "state" ); State .save({ name : "Nebraska" , population : 1796619 , founded : new Date ( 1867 , 2 , 4 ), climate : "continental" , capital : { name : "Lincoln" , founded : new Date ( 1856 , 0 , 1 ), population : 258379 } }) .chain( function ( ) { return Capital.save({ name : "Austin" , founded : new Date ( 1835 , 0 , 1 ), population : 790390 , state : { name : "Texas" , population : 25674681 , founded : new Date ( 1845 , 11 , 29 ) } }); }) .chain( function ( ) { return State.order( "name" ).forEach( function ( state ) { return state.capital.chain( function ( capital ) { console .log( "%s's capital is %s." , state.name, capital.name); }); }); }) .chain(process.exit, function ( err ) { console .log(err) process.exit( 1 ); });

Guides

Features