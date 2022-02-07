openbase logo
patio

by C2FO
4.2.1 (see all)

Idiomatic database toolkit

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Readme

Build Status Coverage Status

NPM

Patio

Patio is a Sequel inspired query engine.

Installation

To install patio run

npm install comb patio

If you want to use the patio executable for migrations

npm install -g patio

Running Tests

To run the tests

grunt test

To run just the postgres tests

grunt test-pg

To run just the mysql tests

grunt test-mysql

Running Tests with Docker

In order to provide a consistent test environment and make it easier to test, we have included a Dockerfile and a docker-compose.yml to make it easy to test in an isolated environment. You can do so with:

docker-compose build
docker-compose up -d mysql postgres
sleep 10 # Wait for databases to come up
docker-compose up patio

Why Use Patio?

Patio is different because it allows the developers to choose the level of abtraction they are comfortable with.

If you want to use the ORM functionality you can. If you don't you can just use the Database and Datasets as a querying API, and if you need to you can write plain SQL

Concepts

  1. Model definitions are defined by the tables in the database.

    As you add models the definition is automatically defined from the table definition. This is particularly useful when you want to define your model from a schema designed using another tool (i.e. ActiveRecord, Sequel, etc...)

  2. Patio tries to stay out of your way when querying.

    When you define a model you still have the freedom to do any type of query you want.

    Only want certain columns?

    MyModel.select("id", "name", "created").forEach(function(record){
    //record only has the id, name, and created columns
});

    You want to join with another table?

    MyModel.join("otherTable", {id: patio.sql.identifier("myModelId"}).forEach(function(record){
    //Record has columns from your join table now!
});

    You want to run raw SQL?

    MyModel.db.run("select * from my_model where name = 'Bob'").all().chain(function(records){
    //all records with a name that equals bob.
});

    You want to just query the database and not use a model?

    var DB = patio.connect("pg://test:test@127.0.0.1:5432/test_db");
DB.from("myTable").filter({id: [1,2,3]}).all().function(records){
   //records with id IN (1,2,3)
});

Getting Started

All the code for this example can be found here

  1. Create a new database

    PostgreSQL

    psql -c "CREATE DATABASE reademe_example"

    MySQL

    mysql -e "CREATE DATABASE readme_example"

  2. Create a migration

    mkdir migration
patio migration-file -n createInitialTables ./migration

    This will add a migration name createdInitialTables in your migration directory.

  3. Add the following code to your migration

    module.exports = {
    //up is called when you migrate your database up
    up: function (db) {
        //create a table called state;
        return db
            .createTable("state", function () {
                this.primaryKey("id");
                this.name(String);
                this.population("integer");
                this.founded(Date);
                this.climate(String);
                this.description("text");
            })
            .chain(function () {
                //create another table called capital
                return db.createTable("capital", function () {
                    this.primaryKey("id");
                    this.population("integer");
                    this.name(String);
                    this.founded(Date);
                    this.foreignKey("stateId", "state", {key: "id", onDelete: "CASCADE"});
                });
            });
    },

    //down is called when you migrate your database down
    down: function (db) {
        //drop the state and capital tables
        return db.dropTable("capital", "state");
    }
};

  4. Run your migration

    patio migrate -v --camelize -u "<DB_CONNECTION_STRING>" -d ./migration

  1. Connect and query!

    var patio = require("patio");

//set camelize = true if you want snakecase database columns as camelcase
patio.camelize = true;
patio.connect("pg://postgres@127.0.0.1:5432/readme_example");

//define a State model with a relationship to capital
var State = patio.addModel("state").oneToOne("capital");

//define a Capital model with a relationship to State
var Capital = patio.addModel("capital").manyToOne("state");

//save a state
State
    .save({
        name: "Nebraska",
        population: 1796619,
        founded: new Date(1867, 2, 4),
        climate: "continental",
        //notice the capital relationship is inline
        capital: {
            name: "Lincoln",
            founded: new Date(1856, 0, 1),
            population: 258379
        }
    })
    .chain(function () {
        //save a Capital
        return Capital.save({
            name: "Austin",
            founded: new Date(1835, 0, 1),
            population: 790390,
            //define the state inline
            state: {
                name: "Texas",
                population: 25674681,
                founded: new Date(1845, 11, 29)
            }
        });
    })
    .chain(function () {
        //Query all the states by name
        return State.order("name").forEach(function (state) {
            //Get the associated capital
            return state.capital.chain(function (capital) {
                console.log("%s's capital is %s.", state.name, capital.name);
            });
        });
    })
    .chain(process.exit, function (err) {
        console.log(err)
        process.exit(1);
    });

Guides

Features

