Patio is a Sequel inspired query engine.
To install patio run
npm install comb patio
If you want to use the patio executable for migrations
npm install -g patio
To run the tests
grunt test
To run just the postgres tests
grunt test-pg
To run just the mysql tests
grunt test-mysql
In order to provide a consistent test environment and make it easier to test,
we have included a
Dockerfile and a
docker-compose.yml to make it easy to
test in an isolated environment. You can do so with:
docker-compose build
docker-compose up -d mysql postgres
sleep 10 # Wait for databases to come up
docker-compose up patio
Patio is different because it allows the developers to choose the level of abtraction they are comfortable with.
If you want to use the ORM functionality you can. If you don't you can just use the Database and Datasets as a querying API, and if you need to you can write plain SQL
Model definitions are defined by the tables in the database.
As you add models the definition is automatically defined from the table definition. This is particularly useful when you want to define your model from a schema designed using another tool (i.e. ActiveRecord, Sequel, etc...)
Patio tries to stay out of your way when querying.
When you define a model you still have the freedom to do any type of query you want.
Only want certain columns?
MyModel.select("id", "name", "created").forEach(function(record){
//record only has the id, name, and created columns
});
You want to join with another table?
MyModel.join("otherTable", {id: patio.sql.identifier("myModelId"}).forEach(function(record){
//Record has columns from your join table now!
});
You want to run raw SQL?
MyModel.db.run("select * from my_model where name = 'Bob'").all().chain(function(records){
//all records with a name that equals bob.
});
You want to just query the database and not use a model?
var DB = patio.connect("pg://test:test@127.0.0.1:5432/test_db");
DB.from("myTable").filter({id: [1,2,3]}).all().function(records){
//records with id IN (1,2,3)
});
All the code for this example can be found here
Create a new database
PostgreSQL
psql -c "CREATE DATABASE reademe_example"
MySQL
mysql -e "CREATE DATABASE readme_example"
Create a migration
mkdir migration
patio migration-file -n createInitialTables ./migration
This will add a migration name
createdInitialTables in your migration directory.
Add the following code to your migration
module.exports = {
//up is called when you migrate your database up
up: function (db) {
//create a table called state;
return db
.createTable("state", function () {
this.primaryKey("id");
this.name(String);
this.population("integer");
this.founded(Date);
this.climate(String);
this.description("text");
})
.chain(function () {
//create another table called capital
return db.createTable("capital", function () {
this.primaryKey("id");
this.population("integer");
this.name(String);
this.founded(Date);
this.foreignKey("stateId", "state", {key: "id", onDelete: "CASCADE"});
});
});
},
//down is called when you migrate your database down
down: function (db) {
//drop the state and capital tables
return db.dropTable("capital", "state");
}
};
Run your migration
patio migrate -v --camelize -u "<DB_CONNECTION_STRING>" -d ./migration
Connect and query!
var patio = require("patio");
//set camelize = true if you want snakecase database columns as camelcase
patio.camelize = true;
patio.connect("pg://postgres@127.0.0.1:5432/readme_example");
//define a State model with a relationship to capital
var State = patio.addModel("state").oneToOne("capital");
//define a Capital model with a relationship to State
var Capital = patio.addModel("capital").manyToOne("state");
//save a state
State
.save({
name: "Nebraska",
population: 1796619,
founded: new Date(1867, 2, 4),
climate: "continental",
//notice the capital relationship is inline
capital: {
name: "Lincoln",
founded: new Date(1856, 0, 1),
population: 258379
}
})
.chain(function () {
//save a Capital
return Capital.save({
name: "Austin",
founded: new Date(1835, 0, 1),
population: 790390,
//define the state inline
state: {
name: "Texas",
population: 25674681,
founded: new Date(1845, 11, 29)
}
});
})
.chain(function () {
//Query all the states by name
return State.order("name").forEach(function (state) {
//Get the associated capital
return state.capital.chain(function (capital) {
console.log("%s's capital is %s.", state.name, capital.name);
});
});
})
.chain(process.exit, function (err) {
console.log(err)
process.exit(1);
});