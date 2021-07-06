npm install pathwatcher
npm install to install the dependencies
npm test to run the specs
PathWatcher = require 'pathwatcher'
Watch for changes on
filename, where
filename is either a file or a
directory. The returned object is a
PathWatcher.
The listener callback gets two arguments
(event, path).
event can be
rename,
delete or
change, and
path is the path of the file which triggered the
event.
For directories, the
change event is emitted when a file or directory under
the watched directory got created or deleted. And the
PathWatcher.watch is
not recursive, so changes of subdirectories under the watched directory would
not be detected.
Stop watching for changes on the given
PathWatcher.