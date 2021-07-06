openbase logo
pathwatcher

by atom
8.1.2 (see all)

Path Watcher Node Module

Readme

Path Watcher Node module

Installing

npm install pathwatcher

Building

  • Clone the repository
  • Run npm install to install the dependencies
  • Run npm test to run the specs

Using

PathWatcher = require 'pathwatcher'

PathWatcher.watch(filename, [listener])

Watch for changes on filename, where filename is either a file or a directory. The returned object is a PathWatcher.

The listener callback gets two arguments (event, path). event can be rename, delete or change, and path is the path of the file which triggered the event.

For directories, the change event is emitted when a file or directory under the watched directory got created or deleted. And the PathWatcher.watch is not recursive, so changes of subdirectories under the watched directory would not be detected.

PathWatcher.close()

Stop watching for changes on the given PathWatcher.

