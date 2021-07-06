Path Watcher Node module

Installing

npm install pathwatcher

Building

Clone the repository

Run npm install to install the dependencies

Run npm test to run the specs

Using

PathWatcher = require 'pathwatcher'

Watch for changes on filename , where filename is either a file or a directory. The returned object is a PathWatcher .

The listener callback gets two arguments (event, path) . event can be rename , delete or change , and path is the path of the file which triggered the event.

For directories, the change event is emitted when a file or directory under the watched directory got created or deleted. And the PathWatcher.watch is not recursive, so changes of subdirectories under the watched directory would not be detected.