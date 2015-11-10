This is a browserify plugin that's meant to do the same kind of thing as aliasify and remapify, but in a more elegant, powerful way. This hasn't been tested extensively yet, so consider it experimental. But some of the other alternatives already in common use don't really even work, so....

Installation & Quick Summary

npm install pathmodify

var pathmodify = require ( 'pathmodify' ); browserify() .plugin(pathmodify, { mods : [ pathmodify.mod.dir( 'app' , '/somedir/src' ) ]})

Purpose

Avoid having to use cumbersome relative paths ( ../../../../../../.. ) in your browserified application, and still be able to apply transforms programatically: browserify().transform(something) .

This plugin allows you to:

Rewrite (AKA alias, map) require() IDs / paths to different values. For example, rewrite require('app/model/something') to an absolute path like /somedir/model/something . This can be used to alias entire directories or any specific module ID or path passed to require() , and the rewriting can be dependent on the path of the requiring file as well.

And / or expose modules via the require function exported by the bundle, like b.require("something", {expose: "whatever"}) .

Say you have a directory structure like...

somedir/ + + + ¦ + + + +

...and entry.js is the entry point to a dependency graph with a bunch of files not pictured. And say you don't want to store the application files you're going to browserify in node_modules or symlink them there because it will break programmatic application of transforms ( browserify().transform(whatever) ). (But, see below -- you can combine this tool with symlinking to get the best of both worlds.)

pathmodify allows you to require() files like somedir/src/model/whatever.js from anywhere in the dependency graph without using ./ or ../ relative paths, enabling a something.js like this for example:

require('app/model/whatever');

Example usage

var path = require ( 'path' ), pathmodify = require ( 'pathmodify' ); var opts = { mods : [ pathmodify.mod.id( 'jquery' , '/somedir/jquery.js' ), pathmodify.mod.dir( 'app' , '/somedir/src' ), pathmodify.mod.re( /(.*\.)abc$/ , '$1.xyz' ), function ( rec ) { var alias = {}; var prefix = 'app' + path.sep; if (rec.id.indexOf(prefix) === 0 ) { alias.id = path.join( __dirname, 'src' , rec.id.substr(prefix.length) ); } return alias; } ] }; browserify( './src/entry' ) .plugin(pathmodify, opts)

When the mod is a function it will receive an object like this:

{ id : '...' , opts : { filename : '...' } }

It should leave the passed object alone and return an object like this if the id should be aliased to something else:

{ id : '...' , expose : '...' }

If you don't want to alias the id to something else, don't return anything.

As alluded to earlier, ordinarily you could store or symlink your application as something like node_modules/app and require its files from node like require('app/something/whatever') . But if you do that in browserify you lose the ability to apply transforms programatically, like:

browserify( './entry' ) .transform(some_transform)

With this plugin you can get the best of both worlds by symlinking your application under node_modules and get the normal resolution behavior in node, and use the same paths in browserify by rewriting them to absolute paths (outside of node_modules ) or paths relative to the requiring file. So if you have say /somedir/src synlinked as node_modules/app , you can use pathmodify like this: