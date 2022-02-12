openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pat

pathington

by Tony Quetano
1.1.7 (see all)

Custom identity functions for composability

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.3K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pathington

Create or parse an object path based on dot or bracket syntax.

Table of contents

Usage

import {create, parse} from 'pathington';

const parsedPath = parse('some[0].deeply["nested path"]');

console.log(parsed); // ['some', 0, 'deeply', 'nested path']

const createdPath = create(['some', 0, 'deeply', 'nested path']);

console.log(createdPath); // 'some[0].deeply["nested path"]'

Methods

parse

parse(path: (Array<number|string>|string)): string

Parse a path into an array of path values.

console.log(parse('simple')); // ['simple']
console.log(parse('dot.notation')); // ['dot', 'notation']
console.log(parse('array[0]')); // ['array', 0]
console.log(parse('array[0].with["quoted keys"]')); // ['array', 0, 'with', 'quoted keys']
console.log(parse('special["%characters*"]')); // ['special', '%characters*']
  • If a path string is provided, it will be parsed into an array
  • If an array is provided, it will be mapped with the keys normalized

create

create(path: Array<number|string>[, quote="]): string

Create a path string based on the path values passed.

console.log(create(['simple'])); // 'simple'
console.log(create(['array', 0])); // 'array[0]'
console.log(create(['array', 0, 'with', 'quoted keys'])); // 'array[0].with["quoted keys"]'
console.log(create(['special', '%characters*'])); // 'special["%charactres*"]'

Optionally, you can pass in the quote string to use instead of ". Valid values are backtick or single-quote.

console.log(create(['quoted keys'], "'")); // ['quoted keys']

Browser support

  • Chrome (all versions)
  • Firefox (all versions)
  • Edge (all versions)
  • Opera 15+
  • IE 9+
  • Safari 6+
  • iOS 8+
  • Android 4+

Development

Standard stuff, clone the repo and npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:

  • build => run webpack to build development dist file with NODE_ENV=development
  • build:minified => run webpack to build production dist file with NODE_ENV=production
  • dev => run webpack dev server to run example app / playground
  • dist => runs build and build-minified
  • lint => run ESLint against all files in the src folder
  • prepublish => runs compile-for-publish
  • prepublish:compile => run lint, test:coverage, transpile:es, transpile:lib, dist
  • test => run AVA test functions with NODE_ENV=test
  • test:coverage => run test but with nyc for coverage checker
  • test:watch => run test, but with persistent watcher
  • transpile:lib => run babel against all files in src to create files in lib
  • transpile:es => run babel against all files in src to create files in es, preserving ES2015 modules (for pkg.module)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial