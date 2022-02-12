Create or parse an object path based on dot or bracket syntax.
import {create, parse} from 'pathington';
const parsedPath = parse('some[0].deeply["nested path"]');
console.log(parsed); // ['some', 0, 'deeply', 'nested path']
const createdPath = create(['some', 0, 'deeply', 'nested path']);
console.log(createdPath); // 'some[0].deeply["nested path"]'
parse(path: (Array<number|string>|string)): string
Parse a path into an array of path values.
console.log(parse('simple')); // ['simple']
console.log(parse('dot.notation')); // ['dot', 'notation']
console.log(parse('array[0]')); // ['array', 0]
console.log(parse('array[0].with["quoted keys"]')); // ['array', 0, 'with', 'quoted keys']
console.log(parse('special["%characters*"]')); // ['special', '%characters*']
create(path: Array<number|string>[, quote="]): string
Create a path string based on the path values passed.
console.log(create(['simple'])); // 'simple'
console.log(create(['array', 0])); // 'array[0]'
console.log(create(['array', 0, 'with', 'quoted keys'])); // 'array[0].with["quoted keys"]'
console.log(create(['special', '%characters*'])); // 'special["%charactres*"]'
Optionally, you can pass in the quote string to use instead of
". Valid values are backtick or single-quote.
console.log(create(['quoted keys'], "'")); // ['quoted keys']
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:
build => run webpack to build development
dist file with NODE_ENV=development
build:minified => run webpack to build production
dist file with NODE_ENV=production
dev => run webpack dev server to run example app / playground
dist => runs
build and
build-minified
lint => run ESLint against all files in the
src folder
prepublish => runs
compile-for-publish
prepublish:compile => run
lint,
test:coverage,
transpile:es,
transpile:lib,
dist
test => run AVA test functions with
NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
test but with
nyc for coverage checker
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher
transpile:lib => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
lib
transpile:es => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
es, preserving ES2015 modules (for
pkg.module)