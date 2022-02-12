pathington

Create or parse an object path based on dot or bracket syntax.

Table of contents

Usage

import {create, parse} from 'pathington' ; const parsedPath = parse( 'some[0].deeply["nested path"]' ); console .log(parsed); const createdPath = create([ 'some' , 0 , 'deeply' , 'nested path' ]); console .log(createdPath);

Methods

parse

parse(path: (Array<number|string>|string)): string

Parse a path into an array of path values.

console .log(parse( 'simple' )); console .log(parse( 'dot.notation' )); console .log(parse( 'array[0]' )); console .log(parse( 'array[0].with["quoted keys"]' )); console .log(parse( 'special["%characters*"]' ));

If a path string is provided, it will be parsed into an array

If an array is provided, it will be mapped with the keys normalized

create

create(path: Array<number|string>[, quote="]): string

Create a path string based on the path values passed.

console .log(create([ 'simple' ])); console .log(create([ 'array' , 0 ])); console .log(create([ 'array' , 0 , 'with' , 'quoted keys' ])); console .log(create([ 'special' , '%characters*' ]));

Optionally, you can pass in the quote string to use instead of " . Valid values are backtick or single-quote.

console .log(create([ 'quoted keys' ], "'" ));

Browser support

Chrome (all versions)

Firefox (all versions)

Edge (all versions)

Opera 15+

IE 9+

Safari 6+

iOS 8+

Android 4+

Development

Standard stuff, clone the repo and npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available: