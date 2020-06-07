openbase logo
pathfinder-ui

by Sangmin Lee
1.0.3 (see all)

Pathfinder-UI is a tool that allows you to visualize and test the routes in an Express application. ### Interactive Tree View ![View Routes As Tree](https://s3.amazonaws.com/poly-screenshots.angel.co/Project/4b/154634/8a313313182b2bab4b0e00f483f647b7-orig

Documentation
354

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Pathfinder-UI

Pathfinder-UI is a tool that allows you to visualize and test the routes in an Express application.

Interactive Tree View

View Routes As Tree

Table View

View Routes As Table

Installation

NPM install the module.

  npm install pathfinder-ui --save-dev

Usage

Require the module in your app.

var pathfinderUI = require('pathfinder-ui')

Put our pathfinder-ui routing where you keep your middleware.

app.use('/pathfinder', function(req, res, next){
    pathfinderUI(app)
    next()
}, pathfinderUI.router)

pathfinderUI(app) grabs your express routes and passes the data into the pathfinder module.

You access the interface by going to localhost:PORT/pathfinder

