Pathfinder-UI is a tool that allows you to visualize and test the routes in an Express application.
NPM install the module.
npm install pathfinder-ui --save-dev
Require the module in your app.
var pathfinderUI = require('pathfinder-ui')
Put our pathfinder-ui routing where you keep your middleware.
app.use('/pathfinder', function(req, res, next){
pathfinderUI(app)
next()
}, pathfinderUI.router)
pathfinderUI(app) grabs your express routes and passes the data into the pathfinder module.
You access the interface by going to localhost:PORT/pathfinder