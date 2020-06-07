Pathfinder-UI is a tool that allows you to visualize and test the routes in an Express application.

Interactive Tree View

Table View

Installation

NPM install the module.

npm install pathfinder-ui --save-dev

Usage

Require the module in your app.

var pathfinderUI = require ( 'pathfinder-ui' )

Put our pathfinder-ui routing where you keep your middleware.

app.use( '/pathfinder' , function ( req, res, next ) { pathfinderUI(app) next() }, pathfinderUI.router)

pathfinderUI(app) grabs your express routes and passes the data into the pathfinder module.

You access the interface by going to localhost:PORT/pathfinder