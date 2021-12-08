Polyfills Path2D api for rendering SVG paths in canvas

Use this to enable Path2D features in e.g. Internet Explorer.

Usage

Load from cdn

< script lang = "javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/path2d-polyfill" > </ script >

or install from npm

npm install --save path2d-polyfill

and import with module bundler e.g. webpack before you try to use the feature

require ( "path2d-polyfill" );

or with es2015+ modules

import "path2d-polyfill" ;

Support table

Method Supported constructor(SVGPath) Yes addPath() Yes closePath() Yes moveTo() Yes lineTo() Yes bezierCurveTo() Yes quadraticCurveTo() Yes arc() Yes ellipse() Yes rect() Yes

Example of usage

ctx.fill( new Path2D( "M 80 80 A 45 45 0 0 0 125 125 L 125 80 Z" )); ctx.stroke( new Path2D( "M 80 80 A 45 45 0 0 0 125 125 L 125 80 Z" ));

See it in action

Clone this repo and run the following

yarn yarn start

open http://localhost:10001 to see the example page.

Contributing

Recommended to use vscode with the prettier extension and use "format on save" option