path2d-polyfill

by Anders Nilsson
1.2.0 (see all)

Polyfills Path2D api for canvas rendering

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

path2d-polyfill

main

Polyfills Path2D api for rendering SVG paths in canvas

Use this to enable Path2D features in e.g. Internet Explorer.

Usage

Load from cdn

<script lang="javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/path2d-polyfill"></script>

or install from npm

npm install --save path2d-polyfill

and import with module bundler e.g. webpack before you try to use the feature

require("path2d-polyfill");

or with es2015+ modules

import "path2d-polyfill";

Support table

MethodSupported
constructor(SVGPath)Yes
addPath()Yes
closePath()Yes
moveTo()Yes
lineTo()Yes
bezierCurveTo()Yes
quadraticCurveTo()Yes
arc()Yes
ellipse()Yes
rect()Yes

Example of usage

ctx.fill(new Path2D("M 80 80 A 45 45 0 0 0 125 125 L 125 80 Z"));
ctx.stroke(new Path2D("M 80 80 A 45 45 0 0 0 125 125 L 125 80 Z"));

See it in action

Clone this repo and run the following

yarn
yarn start

open http://localhost:10001 to see the example page.

Contributing

Recommended to use vscode with the prettier extension and use "format on save" option

