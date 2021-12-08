Polyfills Path2D api for rendering SVG paths in canvas
Use this to enable Path2D features in e.g. Internet Explorer.
Load from cdn
<script lang="javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/path2d-polyfill"></script>
or install from npm
npm install --save path2d-polyfill
and import with module bundler e.g. webpack before you try to use the feature
require("path2d-polyfill");
or with es2015+ modules
import "path2d-polyfill";
|Method
|Supported
|constructor(SVGPath)
|Yes
|addPath()
|Yes
|closePath()
|Yes
|moveTo()
|Yes
|lineTo()
|Yes
|bezierCurveTo()
|Yes
|quadraticCurveTo()
|Yes
|arc()
|Yes
|ellipse()
|Yes
|rect()
|Yes
Example of usage
ctx.fill(new Path2D("M 80 80 A 45 45 0 0 0 125 125 L 125 80 Z"));
ctx.stroke(new Path2D("M 80 80 A 45 45 0 0 0 125 125 L 125 80 Z"));
Clone this repo and run the following
yarn
yarn start
open http://localhost:10001 to see the example page.
Recommended to use vscode with the prettier extension and use "format on save" option