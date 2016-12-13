Regular expression for getting the root of a posix or windows filepath.
You might also be interested in path-root.
The module exposes a function that must be called to get the regex (modified from the split device regex in the node.js path module);
var pathRootRegex = require('path-root-regex');
console.log(pathRootRegex() instanceof RegExp);
//=> true
See the path-root module for examples.
You might also be interested in these projects:
path.isAbolute. Returns true if a file path is absolute. | homepage
path.parse method if… more | homepage
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm install -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.
This file was generated by verb, v, on March 29, 2016.