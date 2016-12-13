Regular expression for getting the root of a posix or windows filepath.

Usage

The module exposes a function that must be called to get the regex (modified from the split device regex in the node.js path module);

var pathRootRegex = require ( 'path-root-regex' ); console .log(pathRootRegex() instanceof RegExp );

See the path-root module for examples.

