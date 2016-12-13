openbase logo
path-root-regex

by regexhq
0.1.2 (see all)

Regular expression for getting the root of a posix or windows filepath.

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2M

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

path-root-regex

Regular expression for getting the root of a posix or windows filepath.

Usage

The module exposes a function that must be called to get the regex (modified from the split device regex in the node.js path module);

var pathRootRegex = require('path-root-regex');

console.log(pathRootRegex() instanceof RegExp);
//=> true

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v, on March 29, 2016.

