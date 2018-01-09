Webpack plugin that provides a convenience to override modules require paths, with an external set of matching files.

Idea

Webpack has a comprehensive aliasing mechanism, that can be used to point paths to different locations. This essentially does the same, with one difference. When specifying an override for a certain path, if a matching file exists at the override location, it will be resolved instead of the original file. If no file exists, the original file is resolved.

The plugin was conceived as a solution to skinning a complex vanilla application, where any of the original application dependencies, could be directly overriden with an alternative.

import 'app/view/SomeView.scss' import SomeView from 'app/view/SomeView'

Say we want to override the styles and view with different files, we'd simply add a path override config, providing the files to use in their place.

import PathOverridePlugin from 'path-override-webpack-plugin' const webpackConfig = { plugins : [ new PathOverridePlugin( /^app\/view/ , './node_modules/SomeExternalSkin/src' ) ] }

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install --save-dev path-override-webpack-plugin

Api

new PathOverridePlugin(pathRegExp, pathReplacement, extensions)

pathRegExp (required) regexp the RegExp to match paths against.

(required) the to match paths against. pathReplacement (required) string the path to replace matches with

(required) the path to replace matches with extensions (optional) array of extensions to resolve against (default: ['jsx', 'js'])

Roadmap

Add test suite

License (MIT)