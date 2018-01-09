openbase logo
pow

path-override-webpack-plugin

by James Hill
0.1.2 (see all)

Webpack plugin that enables overriding module import paths

Overview

Readme

path-override-webpack-plugin

Build Status

Webpack plugin that provides a convenience to override modules require paths, with an external set of matching files.

Idea

Webpack has a comprehensive aliasing mechanism, that can be used to point paths to different locations. This essentially does the same, with one difference. When specifying an override for a certain path, if a matching file exists at the override location, it will be resolved instead of the original file. If no file exists, the original file is resolved.

The plugin was conceived as a solution to skinning a complex vanilla application, where any of the original application dependencies, could be directly overriden with an alternative. 

// SomeView.js  
import 'app/view/SomeView.scss'

// SomeParent.js  
import SomeView from 'app/view/SomeView'

Say we want to override the styles and view with different files, we'd simply add a path override config, providing the files to use in their place.

// webpack.config.js
import PathOverridePlugin from 'path-override-webpack-plugin'

const webpackConfig = {
    plugins: [
        new PathOverridePlugin(/^app\/view/, './node_modules/SomeExternalSkin/src')
    ]
}

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install --save-dev path-override-webpack-plugin

Api

new PathOverridePlugin(pathRegExp, pathReplacement, extensions)
  • pathRegExp (required) regexp the RegExp to match paths against.
  • pathReplacement (required) string the path to replace matches with
  • extensions (optional) array of extensions to resolve against (default: ['jsx', 'js'])

Roadmap

  • Add test suite

--

License (MIT)

