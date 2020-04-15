openbase logo
path-match

by pillarjs
1.2.4 (see all)

please use path-to-regexp's `match` function

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79.5K

GitHub Stars

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

path match

NPM version Node.js CI codecov Dependency Status License Downloads

Thin wrapper around path-to-regexp to make extracting the param names easier.

var route = require('path-match')({
  // path-to-regexp options
  sensitive: false,
  strict: false,
  end: false,
});

// create a match function from a route
var match = route('/post/:id');

// match a route
var parse = require('url').parse;
require('http').createServer(function (req, res) {
  var params = match(parse(req.url).pathname);

  // no match
  if (params === false) {
    res.statusCode = 404;
    res.end();
    return;
  }

  // the matched id
  var id = params.id;

  // do stuff with the ID
})

