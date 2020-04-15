Thin wrapper around path-to-regexp to make extracting the param names easier.
var route = require('path-match')({
// path-to-regexp options
sensitive: false,
strict: false,
end: false,
});
// create a match function from a route
var match = route('/post/:id');
// match a route
var parse = require('url').parse;
require('http').createServer(function (req, res) {
var params = match(parse(req.url).pathname);
// no match
if (params === false) {
res.statusCode = 404;
res.end();
return;
}
// the matched id
var id = params.id;
// do stuff with the ID
})