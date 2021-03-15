Computes the intersection between two SVG paths.

Examples

Execute npm run dev and navigate to http://localhost:9876/debug.html to see more examples.

Usage

var intersect = require ( 'path-intersection' ); var path0 = 'M30,100L270,20' ; var path1 = 'M150,150m0,-18a18,18,0,1,1,0,36a18,18,0,1,1,0,-36z' ; var intersection = intersect(path0, path1);

Results are approximate, as we use bezier clipping to find intersections.

Building the Project

Perform a full build of the library (lint + test) via

npm run all

Credits

The intersection logic provided by this library is derived from path.js , a part of Snap.svg.

License

Use under the terms of the MIT license.