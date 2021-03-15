openbase logo
path-intersection

by bpmn-io
2.2.1 (see all)

Computes the intersection between two SVG paths.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.7K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

path-intersection

CI

Computes the intersection between two SVG paths.

Examples

Intersection examples

Execute npm run dev and navigate to http://localhost:9876/debug.html to see more examples.

Usage

var intersect = require('path-intersection');

var path0 = 'M30,100L270,20';
var path1 = 'M150,150m0,-18a18,18,0,1,1,0,36a18,18,0,1,1,0,-36z';

var intersection = intersect(path0, path1);
// [ { x: ..., y: ..., segment1: ..., segment2: ... }, ... ]

Results are approximate, as we use bezier clipping to find intersections.

Building the Project

Perform a full build of the library (lint + test) via

npm run all

Credits

The intersection logic provided by this library is derived from path.js, a part of Snap.svg.

License

Use under the terms of the MIT license.

