Computes the intersection between two SVG paths.
Execute
npm run dev and navigate to
http://localhost:9876/debug.html to see more examples.
var intersect = require('path-intersection');
var path0 = 'M30,100L270,20';
var path1 = 'M150,150m0,-18a18,18,0,1,1,0,36a18,18,0,1,1,0,-36z';
var intersection = intersect(path0, path1);
// [ { x: ..., y: ..., segment1: ..., segment2: ... }, ... ]
Results are approximate, as we use bezier clipping to find intersections.
Perform a full build of the library (lint + test) via
npm run all
The intersection logic provided by this library is derived from
path.js, a part of Snap.svg.
Use under the terms of the MIT license.