This module simply modifies the Node.js 'path' object with extra methods. It is a drop in replacement for the path module.

Installation

$ npm install path -extra

Usage

var path = require ( 'path-extra' );

You can still use all of the vanilla Node.js path methods.

Replaces the extension from path with extension and returns the updated path string.

From the module replace-ext .

Example:

path.replaceExt( 'dir/file.md' , '.html' )

A path.normalize() that trims trailing slashes. Useful for comparing file paths.

Example:

path.normalize( '/foo/bar//baz/asdf/quux/../' ) path.normalizeTrim( '/foo/bar//baz/asdf/quux/../' )

A smart wrapper for path.basename() .

When includeExt is false , returns the basename without an extension ( path.basename(filePath, path.extname(filePath)) ).

is , returns the basename without an extension ( ). When includeExt is true , works like path.basename(filePath) .

is , works like . includeExt is false by default.

Example:

path.base( 'path/to/file.md' ) path.base( 'path/to/file.md' , false ) path.base( 'path/to/file.md' , true )

Remove a path's extension.

Example:

path.removeExt( 'some/dir/file.ext' )

Append string to the end of the filename.

Example:

path.fileNameWithPostfix( 'path/to/file-name.ext' , '-old' )

Append string to the beginning of the filename.

Example:

path.fileNameWithPrefix( 'path/to/file-name.ext' , 'new-' )

homedir() , tempdir() , and datadir() have been removed in version 4.0.0. Please use the ospath module instead.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011-2015 JP Richardson