This module simply modifies the Node.js 'path' object with extra methods. It is a drop in replacement for the
path module.
$ npm install path-extra
var path = require('path-extra');
You can still use all of the vanilla Node.js path methods.
replaceExt(filePath, extension)
Replaces the extension from path with extension and returns the updated path string.
From the module
replace-ext.
Example:
path.replaceExt('dir/file.md', '.html')
// => 'dir/file.html'
normalizeTrim(filePath)
A
path.normalize() that trims trailing slashes. Useful for comparing file paths.
Example:
path.normalize('/foo/bar//baz/asdf/quux/../')
// => /foo/bar/baz/asdf/
path.normalizeTrim('/foo/bar//baz/asdf/quux/../')
// => /foo/bar/baz/asdf
base(filePath, [includeExt])
A smart wrapper for
path.basename().
includeExt is
false, returns the basename without an extension (
path.basename(filePath, path.extname(filePath))).
includeExt is
true, works like
path.basename(filePath).
includeExt is
false by default.
Example:
path.base('path/to/file.md')
// => file
path.base('path/to/file.md', false)
// => file
path.base('path/to/file.md', true)
// => file.md
removeExt(filepath)
Remove a path's extension.
Example:
path.removeExt('some/dir/file.ext')
// => some/dir/file
fileNameWithPostfix(filePath, postfix)
Append string to the end of the filename.
Example:
path.fileNameWithPostfix('path/to/file-name.ext', '-old')
// => path/to/file-name-old.ext
fileNameWithPrefix(filePath, prefix)
Append string to the beginning of the filename.
Example:
path.fileNameWithPrefix('path/to/file-name.ext', 'new-')
// => path/to/new-file-name.ext
homedir(),
tempdir(), and
datadir() have been removed in version 4.0.0. Please use the ospath module instead.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011-2015 JP Richardson