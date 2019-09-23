openbase logo
path-extra

by JP Richardson
4.3.0 (see all)

Node.js: extra methods for the path object.

Documentation
60.4K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Node.js: path-extra

This module simply modifies the Node.js 'path' object with extra methods. It is a drop in replacement for the path module.

Installation

$ npm install path-extra

Usage

var path = require('path-extra');

You can still use all of the vanilla Node.js path methods.

Methods:

replaceExt(filePath, extension)

Replaces the extension from path with extension and returns the updated path string.

From the module replace-ext.

Example:

path.replaceExt('dir/file.md', '.html')
// => 'dir/file.html'

normalizeTrim(filePath)

A path.normalize() that trims trailing slashes. Useful for comparing file paths.

Example:

path.normalize('/foo/bar//baz/asdf/quux/../')
// => /foo/bar/baz/asdf/
path.normalizeTrim('/foo/bar//baz/asdf/quux/../')
// => /foo/bar/baz/asdf

base(filePath, [includeExt])

A smart wrapper for path.basename().

  • When includeExt is false, returns the basename without an extension (path.basename(filePath, path.extname(filePath))).
  • When includeExt is true, works like path.basename(filePath).
  • includeExt is false by default.

Example:

path.base('path/to/file.md')
// => file
path.base('path/to/file.md', false)
// => file
path.base('path/to/file.md', true)
// => file.md

removeExt(filepath)

Remove a path's extension.

Example:

path.removeExt('some/dir/file.ext')
// => some/dir/file

fileNameWithPostfix(filePath, postfix)

Append string to the end of the filename.

Example:

path.fileNameWithPostfix('path/to/file-name.ext', '-old')
// => path/to/file-name-old.ext

fileNameWithPrefix(filePath, prefix)

Append string to the beginning of the filename.

Example:

path.fileNameWithPrefix('path/to/file-name.ext', 'new-')
// => path/to/new-file-name.ext

homedir(), tempdir(), and datadir() have been removed in version 4.0.0. Please use the ospath module instead.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011-2015 JP Richardson

