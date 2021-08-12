Check if a path exists
NOTE:
fs.existsSync has been un-deprecated in Node.js since 6.8.0. If you only need to check synchronously, this module is not needed.
Never use this before handling a file though:
In particular, checking if a file exists before opening it is an anti-pattern that leaves you vulnerable to race conditions: another process may remove the file between the calls to
fs.exists()and
fs.open(). Just open the file and handle the error when it's not there.
$ npm install path-exists
// foo.js
import {pathExists} from 'path-exists';
console.log(await pathExists('foo.js'));
//=> true
Returns a
Promise<boolean> of whether the path exists.
Returns a
boolean of whether the path exists.