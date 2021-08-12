Check if a path exists

NOTE: fs.existsSync has been un-deprecated in Node.js since 6.8.0. If you only need to check synchronously, this module is not needed.

Never use this before handling a file though:

In particular, checking if a file exists before opening it is an anti-pattern that leaves you vulnerable to race conditions: another process may remove the file between the calls to fs.exists() and fs.open() . Just open the file and handle the error when it's not there.

Install

$ npm install path - exists

Usage

import {pathExists} from 'path-exists' ; console .log( await pathExists( 'foo.js' ));

API

Returns a Promise<boolean> of whether the path exists.

Returns a boolean of whether the path exists.

