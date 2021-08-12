openbase logo
path-exists

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Check if a path exists

Documentation
Downloads/wk

64.4M

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

path-exists

Check if a path exists

NOTE: fs.existsSync has been un-deprecated in Node.js since 6.8.0. If you only need to check synchronously, this module is not needed.

Never use this before handling a file though:

In particular, checking if a file exists before opening it is an anti-pattern that leaves you vulnerable to race conditions: another process may remove the file between the calls to fs.exists() and fs.open(). Just open the file and handle the error when it's not there.

Install

$ npm install path-exists

Usage

// foo.js
import {pathExists} from 'path-exists';

console.log(await pathExists('foo.js'));
//=> true

API

pathExists(path)

Returns a Promise<boolean> of whether the path exists.

pathExistsSync(path)

Returns a boolean of whether the path exists.

  • path-exists-cli - CLI for this module
  • path-type - Check if a path exists and whether it's a file, directory, or symlink
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

