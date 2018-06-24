Polyfill for SVG getPathData() and setPathData() methods

Follows the working draft of the SVG Paths specification. Additionally includes the features proposed in #155.

Based on:

SVGPathSeg polyfill by Philip Rogers (MIT License) https://github.com/progers/pathseg

SVGPathNormalizer by Tadahisa Motooka (MIT License) https://github.com/motooka/SVGPathNormalizer/tree/master/src

arcToCubicCurves() by Dmitry Baranovskiy (MIT License) https://github.com/DmitryBaranovskiy/raphael/blob/v2.1.1/dev/raphael.core.js#L1837

Usage

Print each path segment to console

let logPathSegments = ( path ) => { for ( let seg of path.getPathData()) { if (seg.type === "M" ) { let [x, y] = seg.values; console .log( `M ${x} ${y} ` ); } else if (seg.type === "L" ) { let [x, y] = seg.values; console .log( `L ${x} ${y} ` ); } else if (seg.type === "C" ) { let [x1, y1, x2, y2, x, y] = seg.values; console .log( `C ${x1} ${y1} ${x2} , ${y2} , ${x} ${y} ` ); } ... } };

Create a triangle path

let createTrianglePath = ( x = 0 , y = 0 , width = 100 , height = 200 ) => { let path = document .createElementNS( "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" , "path" ); let pathData = [ { type : "M" , values : [x + (width / 2 ), y] }, { type : "L" , values : [x + width, y + height] }, { type : "L" , values : [x, y + height] }, { type : "Z" } ]; path.setPathData(pathData); return path; };

Convert an ellipse to a path

let ellipseToPath = ( ellipse ) => { let path = document .createElementNS( "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" , "path" ); for ( let attribute of ellipse.attributes) { if (![ "cx" , "cy" , "rx" , "ry" ].includes(attribute.name)) { path.setAttribute(attribute.name, attribute.value); } } let cx = ellipse.cx.baseVal.value; let cy = ellipse.cy.baseVal.value; let rx = ellipse.rx.baseVal.value; let ry = ellipse.ry.baseVal.value; let pathData = [ { type : "M" , values : [cx, cy - ry]}, { type : "A" , values : [rx, ry, 0 , 0 , 0 , cx, cy+ry]}, { type : "A" , values : [rx, ry, 0 , 0 , 0 , cx, cy-ry]}, { type : "Z" } ]; path.setPathData(pathData); return path; };

Normalize a path to "M", "L", "C" and "Z" segments