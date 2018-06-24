Follows the working draft of the SVG Paths specification. Additionally includes the features proposed in #155.
let logPathSegments = (path) => {
for (let seg of path.getPathData()) {
if (seg.type === "M") {
let [x, y] = seg.values;
console.log(`M ${x} ${y}`);
}
else if (seg.type === "L") {
let [x, y] = seg.values;
console.log(`L ${x} ${y}`);
}
else if (seg.type === "C") {
let [x1, y1, x2, y2, x, y] = seg.values;
console.log(`C ${x1} ${y1} ${x2}, ${y2}, ${x} ${y}`);
}
...
}
};
let createTrianglePath = (x = 0, y = 0, width = 100, height = 200) => {
let path = document.createElementNS("http://www.w3.org/2000/svg", "path");
let pathData = [
{ type: "M", values: [x + (width / 2), y] },
{ type: "L", values: [x + width, y + height] },
{ type: "L", values: [x, y + height] },
{ type: "Z"}
];
path.setPathData(pathData);
return path;
};
let ellipseToPath = (ellipse) => {
let path = document.createElementNS("http://www.w3.org/2000/svg", "path");
for (let attribute of ellipse.attributes) {
if (!["cx", "cy", "rx", "ry"].includes(attribute.name)) {
path.setAttribute(attribute.name, attribute.value);
}
}
let cx = ellipse.cx.baseVal.value;
let cy = ellipse.cy.baseVal.value;
let rx = ellipse.rx.baseVal.value;
let ry = ellipse.ry.baseVal.value;
let pathData = [
{type: "M", values: [cx, cy - ry]},
{type: "A", values: [rx, ry, 0, 0, 0, cx, cy+ry]},
{type: "A", values: [rx, ry, 0, 0, 0, cx, cy-ry]},
{type: "Z"}
];
path.setPathData(pathData);
return path;
};
let normalizePath = (path) => {
let normalizedPathData = path.getPathData({normalize: true});
path.setPathData(normalizedPathData);
};