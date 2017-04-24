PathChunkPlugin for Webpack

UNMAINTAINED - This plugin is not maintained and deprecated. Use CommonsChunkPlugin with a callback function for minChunks. see https://webpack.js.org/plugins/commons-chunk-plugin/#passing-the-minchunks-property-a-function

This plugin will extract all modules that match into a new named chunk. This plugin can also be used multiple times to create multiple chunks. It is based on the CommonsChunkPlugin from Webpack.

The main use case it is used in our company is splitting less frequent changed code into separate chunks. With this plugin we are able to split our codebase into vendor (node_modules), core-libraries , react-base-components and more.

This plugin works by matching the supplied test against the full path of all modules. We also check all bundles and not only entry bundles as entry bundles in our configuration do not contain modules.

Performance

One of our main concerns about Webpack plugins is performance. That's why we choose to have two operating modes in this plugin. The mode is chosen based on what type of test is supplied as option. If a regex is supplied as test we obviously run a match against the path. If on the other hand you supply a string test then we simply do an indexOf check.

Options

{ name : String , filename : String , test : Function | String | RegExp }

name : String

The name of the chunk. If filename is not provided, the chunk will be named according to your webpack output settings.

test : Function|String|RegExp

This is the test that is checked against the complete absolute path of the module. If test is a function it is executed with the path as first parameter, if it is a string it is checked with String.indexOf(test) otherwise if it is a regular expression it is checked with test.test(String) .

filename : [String]

The filename of the chunk. You can also use the same replacement values as you can do for the filename in the webpack output settings.

ignore : [String|Array]

Names of modules you don't want to be included in the splitted chunk. By default this is empty.

ignoreChunks : [String|Array]

Names of chunks which should stay untouched. By default this is set to ['main'] , which includes the main chunk from the worker-loader.

Example

var PathChunkPlugin = require ( 'path-chunk-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : { app : 'app.js' }, output : { path : __dirname + '/public' , filename : "[name]-[chunkhash].js" , chunkFilename : "[name]-[chunkhash].js" }, plugins : [ new PathChunkPlugin({ name : 'vendor' , test : 'node_modules/' }) ] };

An an example structure of modules:

/lib /url .js /node_modules jquery/jquery .js backbone/index .js /app .js

The output would be three files: