This plugin will extract all modules that match into a new named chunk. This plugin can also be used multiple times to create multiple chunks. It is based on the CommonsChunkPlugin from Webpack.
The main use case it is used in our company is splitting less frequent changed code into separate chunks. With this plugin we
are able to split our codebase into
vendor(node_modules),
core-libraries,
react-base-components and more.
This plugin works by matching the supplied
test against the full path of all modules. We also check all bundles and not only entry bundles as entry bundles in our configuration do not contain modules.
One of our main concerns about Webpack plugins is performance. That's why we choose to have two operating modes in this plugin.
The mode is chosen based on what type of
test is supplied as option. If a regex is supplied as
test we obviously run a match
against the path. If on the other hand you supply a string
test then we simply do an
indexOf check.
{
name: String,
filename: String,
test: Function|String|RegExp
}
The name of the chunk. If
filename is not provided, the chunk will be named according to your webpack
output settings.
This is the test that is checked against the complete absolute path of the module. If
test is a function it is executed with the path as first parameter, if it is a string it is checked with
String.indexOf(test) otherwise if it is a regular expression it is checked with
test.test(String).
The filename of the chunk. You can also use the same replacement values as you can do for the
filename in the webpack
output settings.
Names of modules you don't want to be included in the splitted chunk. By default this is empty.
Names of chunks which should stay untouched. By default this is set to
['main'], which includes the
main chunk from the worker-loader.
var PathChunkPlugin = require('path-chunk-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: {
app: 'app.js'
},
output: {
path: __dirname + '/public',
filename: "[name]-[chunkhash].js",
chunkFilename: "[name]-[chunkhash].js"
},
plugins: [
new PathChunkPlugin({
name: 'vendor',
test: 'node_modules/'
})
]
};
An an example structure of modules:
/lib
/url.js
/node_modules
jquery/jquery.js
backbone/index.js
/app.js
The output would be three files:
app-[hash].js, containing:
app.js
lib/url.js
vendor-[hash].js, containing:
node_modules/jquery/jquery.js
node_modules/backbone/index.js