It is a simple yet extremely useful package, when we have a large team working on a project and some are working on Windows machines whereas some are working on Ubuntu or Mac machines. It saves the error of resolving import of packages using forward/backward slash on different operating systems.

7 days ago

Easy to Use

When working with several enviorments where you have no idea where the data is coming or what would be next stage as on every os it differs and also if you work with ejs and nodejs you can call ejs file using path and directory name.