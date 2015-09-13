openbase logo
by Jinder Sidhu
0.12.7

NodeJS 'path' module

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6M

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/5
itsbuttercup
rushabhjs

Top Feedback

Easy to Use
Performant
Poor Documentation

Readme

path

This is an exact copy of the NodeJS 'path' module published to the NPM registry.

Documentation

Install

$ npm install --save path

License

MIT

itsbuttercup
7 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Poor Documentation

It is a simple yet extremely useful package, when we have a large team working on a project and some are working on Windows machines whereas some are working on Ubuntu or Mac machines. It saves the error of resolving import of packages using forward/backward slash on different operating systems.

0
rushabhjs
7 days ago
Easy to Use

When working with several enviorments where you have no idea where the data is coming or what would be next stage as on every os it differs and also if you work with ejs and nodejs you can call ejs file using path and directory name.

0

