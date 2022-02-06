PatEL

The Patrisika Example Language.

Install

npm install patel

Syntax

PatEL's syntax is based on Lisp's S-expression but with two significant changes:

Supports infix operators, like (1 + 2) .

. Use indents to avoid too-deep nests.

There are three fundamental constructions in PatEL:

Invocation: [a b c]

Infix: (x + y)

Struct: {a b c} and {.a 1 .b 2}

For invocations you can replace [a b [c d [e f g]]] with [a b : c d : e f g] to eliminate deep nests.

Invocations and Infixes can be written in line-level like this:

f2 a b c : x y z d e f g h i j + k

This is identical to the form [f2 a b c [x y z [d e f] [g h i] (j + k)]] , but much clearer.

Primitive Semantics

[if test consequent alternate] Evaluate test, then when it is true, evaluate and return consequent, otherwise evaluate and return alternate.

[if test consequent] Evaluate test, then when it is true, evaluate and return consequent, otherwise return nothing .

[piecewise [condition1 consequent1] [condition2 consequent2] ...] Evaluate condition1, when it is true, evaluate and return consequent1; otherwise, evaluate the rest condition-consequent pairs in the same manner. When all conditions are all false, return nothing .

[match term [pattern1 consequent1] [pattern2 consequent2] ... ] Evaluate term, and test whether it matches pattern1. When it matches, extract the parts mentioned in the pattern, evaluate and return consequent1. Otherwise, evaluate the rest pattern-consequent pairs in the same manner. When all patterns mismatch, return nothing . Sample: define [sum list ] : match list {} 0 {head :: rear} : head + [sum rear] otherwise : throw : new Error "Input is not a list."

[while test body] Assign temporary variable t to nothing . Evaluate test, then when it is true, evaluate body and set t to the value of body, then loop; otherwise return t.

[return e] Evaluate e, and immediately return the current function valued e.

[throw e] Evaluate e, and throw an exception valued e.

[yield e] Mark the current function as Generator Function. Evaluate and yield e. Sample: define [endless] : begin local x 0 while true : begin yield x set x : x + 1 define g : endless console. log [g.next]. value # 0 console. log [g.next]. value # 1