The Patrisika Example Language.
npm install patel
PatEL's syntax is based on Lisp's S-expression but with two significant changes:
(1 + 2).
There are three fundamental constructions in PatEL:
[a b c]
(x + y)
{a b c} and
{.a 1 .b 2}
For invocations you can replace
[a b [c d [e f g]]] with
[a b : c d : e f g] to eliminate deep nests.
Invocations and Infixes can be written in line-level like this:
f2 a b c : x y z
d e f
g h i
j + k
This is identical to the form
[f2 a b c [x y z [d e f] [g h i] (j + k)]], but much clearer.
[if test consequent alternate] Evaluate test, then when it is true, evaluate and return consequent, otherwise evaluate and return alternate.
[if test consequent]
Evaluate test, then when it is true, evaluate and return consequent, otherwise return
nothing.
[piecewise [condition1 consequent1] [condition2 consequent2] ...]
Evaluate condition1, when it is true, evaluate and return consequent1; otherwise, evaluate the rest condition-consequent pairs in the same manner. When all conditions are all false, return
nothing.
[match term [pattern1 consequent1] [pattern2 consequent2] ... ]
Evaluate term, and test whether it matches pattern1. When it matches, extract the parts mentioned in the pattern, evaluate and return consequent1. Otherwise, evaluate the rest pattern-consequent pairs in the same manner. When all patterns mismatch, return
nothing.
Sample:
define [sum list] : match list
{} 0 # empty
{head :: rear} : head + [sum rear] # cons
otherwise : throw : new Error "Input is not a list." # everything else
[while test body]
Assign temporary variable t to
nothing.
Evaluate test, then when it is true, evaluate body and set t to the value of body, then loop; otherwise return t.
[return e] Evaluate e, and immediately return the current function valued e.
[throw e] Evaluate e, and throw an exception valued e.
[yield e] Mark the current function as Generator Function. Evaluate and yield e.
Sample:
define [endless] : begin
local x 0
while true : begin
yield x
set x : x + 1
define g : endless
console.log [g.next].value # 0
console.log [g.next].value # 1