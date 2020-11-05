Update 2020-11-05 --- I consider this package to be deprecated. Please install pastebin-ts for an up to date wrapper for Pastebin! Active development on the current package is halted
NodeJS module to access the Pastebin API
var PastebinAPI = require('pastebin-js'),
pastebin = new PastebinAPI('devkey');
var PastebinAPI = require('pastebin-js'),
pastebin = new PastebinAPI({
'api_dev_key' : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
'api_user_name' : 'PastebinUserName',
'api_user_password' : 'PastebinPassword'
});
pastebin
.createPasteFromFile("./uploadthistopastebin.txt", "pastebin-js test", null, 1, "N")
.then(function (data) {
// we have successfully pasted it. Data contains the id
console.log(data);
})
.fail(function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
PastebinAPI() : Constructor.
var PastebinAPI = require('pastebin-js');
// Without any parameter you can only use getPaste!
var pastebin = new PastebinAPI();
// Provide a developer key as string, this key can be found when logged in.
// This can be found here: http://pastebin.com/api#1
var pastebin = new PastebinAPI('xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx');
// Provide an object containing the api_dev_key, api_user_name and api_user_password
pastebin = new PastebinAPI({
'api_dev_key' : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
'api_user_name' : 'PastebinUserName',
'api_user_password' : 'PastebinPassword'
});
pastebin.getPaste(pasteID) : get a raw paste, providing the
pasteID
pastebin
.getPaste('76b2yNRt')
.then(function (data) {
// data contains the raw paste
console.log(data);
})
.fail(function (err) {
// Something went wrong
console.log(err);
})
pastebin.getPaste(pasteID, isPrivate) : get a private paste. Set
isPrivate to
true. You will need to provide a username & password in your config!
pastebin.getUserInfo() : gets the userinfo
pastebin.listUserPastes(limit) : gets a list of pastes from the user.
limit is optional, from 1 - 100 (default: 50)
pastebin.listTrendingPastes() : gets a list of trending pastes on Pastebin
pastebin.createPaste(text, title, format, privacy, expiration) : creates a paste.
text is required, other
arguments are optional. For
format,
privacy and
expiration, have a look at lib/config.js for the allowed input.
If
privacy is set to 2 or 3, you will need to provide a username && password in the constructor (Pastebin requires a api_user_key)
pastebin
.createPaste("Test from pastebin-js", "pastebin-js")
.then(function (data) {
// paste successfully created, data contains the id
console.log(data);
})
.fail(function (err) {
// Something went wrong
console.log(err);
})
pastebin.createPasteFromFile(filename, title, format, privacy, expiration) : tries to read the file provided in
filename (UTF-8) and paste it. Works the same as previous method.
You can also use an object as the first parameter:
pastebin
.createPaste({
text: "This is a private paste",
title: "Private",
format: null,
privacy: 2,
expiration: '10M'
})
pastebin
.createPasteFromFile({
filename: "./filename.txt",
title: "Public text file listed under my username",
format: null,
privacy: 3,
expiration: '10M'
})
The
.createPaste and
.createPasteFromFile use privacy levels that are listed on the Pastebin API, with one extra added. The following levels are available:
0 = Public, anonymous
1 = Unlisted, anonymous
2 = Private, user
3 = Public, user
Keep this in mind when you want to create a paste. Level 2 and 3 are posted under your username on Pastebin (and will need a Username and Password in the constructor, see above)
pastebin.deletePaste(pasteID) : Tries to delete a paste, created by the user
pastebin-js now has synchronous support as well. The following methods are available:
.getPasteSync(id, callback)
.createPasteSync(text, title, format, privacy, expiration, callback)
.createPasteSync(object, callback)
.createPasteFromFileSync(filename, title, format, privacy, expiration, callback)
.createPasteFromFileSync(object, callback)
.deletePasteSync(pasteID, callback)
.listUserPastesSync(limit, callback)
.listTrendingPastesSync(callback)
.getUserInfoSync(callback)
The callback will be called with two parameters:
callback(err, data)
Please, if you find any bugs, or are a way better developer than I am (as in, you are thinking 'spaghetti' when looking at my code), feel free to create an issue or provide me with some pull requests! This is my first full module ever written for NodeJS.
Copyright (c) 2013-2016 J.W. Lagendijk <jwlagendijk@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.