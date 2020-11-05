openbase logo
pastebin-js

by Jelte Lagendijk
1.0.6 (see all)

NodeJS module for Pastebin API

Deprecated!
Package is no longer maintained. Please use pastebin-ts instead

Readme

pastebin-js

Update 2020-11-05 --- I consider this package to be deprecated. Please install pastebin-ts for an up to date wrapper for Pastebin! Active development on the current package is halted

NPM

Build Status DAVID npm version Development Dependency Status Code Climate

NodeJS module to access the Pastebin API

var PastebinAPI = require('pastebin-js'),
    pastebin = new PastebinAPI('devkey');

Features

  • getPaste : get a raw paste
  • createAPIuserKey : get a userkey for the authenticated user
  • listUserPastes : get a list of the pastes from the authenticated user
  • getUserInfo : get a list of info from the authenticated user
  • listTrendingPastes : get a list of the trending pastes on Pastebin
  • createPaste : create a paste
  • createPasteFromFile : read a file (UTF8) and paste it
  • deletePaste : delete a paste created by the user

Example

var PastebinAPI = require('pastebin-js'),
    pastebin = new PastebinAPI({
      'api_dev_key' : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
      'api_user_name' : 'PastebinUserName',
      'api_user_password' : 'PastebinPassword'
    });

pastebin
    .createPasteFromFile("./uploadthistopastebin.txt", "pastebin-js test", null, 1, "N")
    .then(function (data) {
        // we have successfully pasted it. Data contains the id
        console.log(data);
    })
    .fail(function (err) {
        console.log(err);
    });

API

PastebinAPI() : Constructor.

var PastebinAPI = require('pastebin-js');

// Without any parameter you can only use getPaste!
var pastebin = new PastebinAPI();

// Provide a developer key as string, this key can be found when logged in.
// This can be found here: http://pastebin.com/api#1
var pastebin = new PastebinAPI('xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx');

// Provide an object containing the api_dev_key, api_user_name and api_user_password
pastebin = new PastebinAPI({
                'api_dev_key' : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
                'api_user_name' : 'PastebinUserName',
                'api_user_password' : 'PastebinPassword'
               });

GET

pastebin.getPaste(pasteID) : get a raw paste, providing the pasteID

pastebin
  .getPaste('76b2yNRt')
  .then(function (data) {
    // data contains the raw paste
    console.log(data);
  })
  .fail(function (err) {
    // Something went wrong
    console.log(err);
  })

pastebin.getPaste(pasteID, isPrivate) : get a private paste. Set isPrivate to true. You will need to provide a username & password in your config!

pastebin.getUserInfo() : gets the userinfo

pastebin.listUserPastes(limit) : gets a list of pastes from the user. limit is optional, from 1 - 100 (default: 50)

pastebin.listTrendingPastes() : gets a list of trending pastes on Pastebin

POST

pastebin.createPaste(text, title, format, privacy, expiration) : creates a paste. text is required, other arguments are optional. For format, privacy and expiration, have a look at lib/config.js for the allowed input. If privacy is set to 2 or 3, you will need to provide a username && password in the constructor (Pastebin requires a api_user_key)

pastebin
  .createPaste("Test from pastebin-js", "pastebin-js")
  .then(function (data) {
    // paste successfully created, data contains the id
    console.log(data);
  })
  .fail(function (err) {
    // Something went wrong
    console.log(err);
  })

pastebin.createPasteFromFile(filename, title, format, privacy, expiration) : tries to read the file provided in filename (UTF-8) and paste it. Works the same as previous method.

You can also use an object as the first parameter:

pastebin
    .createPaste({
        text: "This is a private paste",
        title: "Private",
        format: null,
        privacy: 2,
        expiration: '10M'
    })

pastebin
    .createPasteFromFile({
        filename: "./filename.txt",
        title: "Public text file listed under my username",
        format: null,
        privacy: 3,
        expiration: '10M'
    })

Privacy

The .createPaste and .createPasteFromFile use privacy levels that are listed on the Pastebin API, with one extra added. The following levels are available:

    0 = Public, anonymous
    1 = Unlisted, anonymous
    2 = Private, user
    3 = Public, user

Keep this in mind when you want to create a paste. Level 2 and 3 are posted under your username on Pastebin (and will need a Username and Password in the constructor, see above)

DELETE

pastebin.deletePaste(pasteID) : Tries to delete a paste, created by the user

Synchronous support

pastebin-js now has synchronous support as well. The following methods are available:

    .getPasteSync(id, callback)
    .createPasteSync(text, title, format, privacy, expiration, callback)
    .createPasteSync(object, callback)
    .createPasteFromFileSync(filename, title, format, privacy, expiration, callback)
    .createPasteFromFileSync(object, callback)
    .deletePasteSync(pasteID, callback)
    .listUserPastesSync(limit, callback)
    .listTrendingPastesSync(callback)
    .getUserInfoSync(callback)

The callback will be called with two parameters: callback(err, data)

Bugs / issues

Please, if you find any bugs, or are a way better developer than I am (as in, you are thinking 'spaghetti' when looking at my code), feel free to create an issue or provide me with some pull requests! This is my first full module ever written for NodeJS.

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 J.W. Lagendijk <jwlagendijk@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

February 12, 2021

