Update 2020-11-05 --- I consider this package to be deprecated. Please install pastebin-ts for an up to date wrapper for Pastebin! Active development on the current package is halted

NodeJS module to access the Pastebin API

var PastebinAPI = require ( 'pastebin-js' ), pastebin = new PastebinAPI( 'devkey' );

Features

getPaste : get a raw paste

createAPIuserKey : get a userkey for the authenticated user

listUserPastes : get a list of the pastes from the authenticated user

getUserInfo : get a list of info from the authenticated user

listTrendingPastes : get a list of the trending pastes on Pastebin

createPaste : create a paste

createPasteFromFile : read a file (UTF8) and paste it

deletePaste : delete a paste created by the user

Example

var PastebinAPI = require ( 'pastebin-js' ), pastebin = new PastebinAPI({ 'api_dev_key' : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , 'api_user_name' : 'PastebinUserName' , 'api_user_password' : 'PastebinPassword' }); pastebin .createPasteFromFile( "./uploadthistopastebin.txt" , "pastebin-js test" , null , 1 , "N" ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }) .fail( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

API

PastebinAPI() : Constructor.

var PastebinAPI = require ( 'pastebin-js' ); var pastebin = new PastebinAPI(); var pastebin = new PastebinAPI( 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' ); pastebin = new PastebinAPI({ 'api_dev_key' : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , 'api_user_name' : 'PastebinUserName' , 'api_user_password' : 'PastebinPassword' });

GET

pastebin.getPaste(pasteID) : get a raw paste, providing the pasteID

pastebin .getPaste( '76b2yNRt' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }) .fail( function ( err ) { console .log(err); })

pastebin.getPaste(pasteID, isPrivate) : get a private paste. Set isPrivate to true . You will need to provide a username & password in your config!

pastebin.getUserInfo() : gets the userinfo

pastebin.listUserPastes(limit) : gets a list of pastes from the user. limit is optional, from 1 - 100 (default: 50)

pastebin.listTrendingPastes() : gets a list of trending pastes on Pastebin

POST

pastebin.createPaste(text, title, format, privacy, expiration) : creates a paste. text is required, other arguments are optional. For format , privacy and expiration , have a look at lib/config.js for the allowed input. If privacy is set to 2 or 3, you will need to provide a username && password in the constructor (Pastebin requires a api_user_key)

pastebin .createPaste( "Test from pastebin-js" , "pastebin-js" ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }) .fail( function ( err ) { console .log(err); })

pastebin.createPasteFromFile(filename, title, format, privacy, expiration) : tries to read the file provided in filename (UTF-8) and paste it. Works the same as previous method.

You can also use an object as the first parameter:

pastebin .createPaste({ text : "This is a private paste" , title : "Private" , format : null , privacy : 2 , expiration : '10M' }) pastebin .createPasteFromFile({ filename : "./filename.txt" , title : "Public text file listed under my username" , format : null , privacy : 3 , expiration : '10M' })

Privacy

The .createPaste and .createPasteFromFile use privacy levels that are listed on the Pastebin API, with one extra added. The following levels are available:

0 = Public , anonymous 1 = Unlisted, anonymous 2 = Private, user 3 = Public , user

Keep this in mind when you want to create a paste. Level 2 and 3 are posted under your username on Pastebin (and will need a Username and Password in the constructor, see above)

DELETE

pastebin.deletePaste(pasteID) : Tries to delete a paste, created by the user

Synchronous support

pastebin-js now has synchronous support as well. The following methods are available:

.getPasteSync ( id , callback ) .createPasteSync ( text , title , format , privacy , expiration , callback ) .createPasteSync ( object , callback ) .createPasteFromFileSync ( filename , title , format , privacy , expiration , callback ) .createPasteFromFileSync ( object , callback ) .deletePasteSync ( pasteID , callback ) .listUserPastesSync ( limit , callback ) .listTrendingPastesSync ( callback ) .getUserInfoSync ( callback )

The callback will be called with two parameters: callback(err, data)

Bugs / issues

Please, if you find any bugs, or are a way better developer than I am (as in, you are thinking 'spaghetti' when looking at my code), feel free to create an issue or provide me with some pull requests! This is my first full module ever written for NodeJS.

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 J.W. Lagendijk <jwlagendijk@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.