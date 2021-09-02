Password Sheriff

Node.js (and browserify supported) library to enforce password policies.

Install

npm install password-sheriff

Usage

var PasswordPolicy = require ( 'password-sheriff' ).PasswordPolicy; var lengthPolicy = new PasswordPolicy({ length : { minLength : 6 }}); lengthPolicy.assert( 'hello' ); assert.equal( false , lengthPolicy.check( 'hello' )); var explained = lengthPolicy.explain(); assert.equal( 1 , explained.length); assert.equal( 'lengthAtLeast' , explained[ 0 ].code); assert.equal( 'At least 6 characters in length' , format(explained[ 0 ].message, explained[ 0 ].format));

API

Password Rules

Password Rules are objects that implement the following methods:

rule.validate(options) : method called after the rule was created in order to validate options arguments.

: method called after the rule was created in order to validate arguments. rule.assert(options, password) : returns true if password is valid.

: returns true if is valid. rule.explain(options) : returns an object with code , message and format attributes: code : Identifier of the rule. This attribute is meant to aid i18n. message : Description of the rule that must be formatted using util.format . format : Array of string or Number that will be used for the replacements required in message .

: returns an object with , and attributes: rule.missing(options, password) : returns an object similar to rule.explain plus an additional field verified that informs whether the password meets the rule.

Example of rule.explain method:

FooRule.prototype.explain = function ( options ) { return { code : 'foo' , message : 'Foo should be present at least %d times.' , format : [options.count] }; };

When explained:

var explained = fooRule.explain({ count : 5 }); util.format(explained.message, explained.format[ 0 ]);

See the custom-rule example section for more information.

Built-in Password Rules

Password Sheriff includes some default rules:

length : The minimum amount of characters a password must have. var lengthPolicy = new PasswordPolicy({ length : { minLength : 3 }});

contains : Password should contain all of the charsets specified. There are 4 predefined charsets: upperCase , lowerCase , numbers and specialCharacters ( specialCharacters are the ones defined in OWASP Password Policy recommendation document). var charsets = require ( 'password-sheriff' ).charsets; var containsPolicy = new PasswordPolicy({ contains : { expressions : [charsets.upperCase, charsets.numbers] }});

containsAtLeast : Passwords should contain at least atLeast of a total of expressions.length groups. var charsets = require ( 'password-sheriff' ).charsets; var containsAtLeastPolicy = new PasswordPolicy({ containsAtLeast : { atLeast : 2 , expressions : [ charsets.lowerCase, charsets.upperCase, charsets.numbers ] } });

identicalChars : Passwords should not contain any character repeated continuously max + 1 times. var identitcalCharsPolicy = new PasswordPolicy({ identicalChars : { max : 3 } });

See the default-rules example section for more information.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.