Node.js (and browserify supported) library to enforce password policies.
npm install password-sheriff
var PasswordPolicy = require('password-sheriff').PasswordPolicy;
// Create a length password policy
var lengthPolicy = new PasswordPolicy({length: {minLength: 6}});
// will throw as the password does not meet criteria
lengthPolicy.assert('hello');
// returns false if password does not meet rules
assert.equal(false, lengthPolicy.check('hello'));
// explains the policy
var explained = lengthPolicy.explain();
assert.equal(1, explained.length);
// easier i18n
assert.equal('lengthAtLeast', explained[0].code);
assert.equal('At least 6 characters in length',
format(explained[0].message, explained[0].format));
Password Rules are objects that implement the following methods:
rule.validate(options): method called after the rule was created in order to validate
options arguments.
rule.assert(options, password): returns true if
password is valid.
rule.explain(options): returns an object with
code,
message and
format attributes:
code: Identifier of the rule. This attribute is meant to aid i18n.
message: Description of the rule that must be formatted using
util.format.
format: Array of
string or
Number that will be used for the replacements required in
message.
rule.missing(options, password): returns an object similar to
rule.explain plus an additional field
verified that informs whether the password meets the rule.
Example of
rule.explain method:
FooRule.prototype.explain = function (options) {
return {
// identifier rule (to make i18n easier)
code: 'foo',
message: 'Foo should be present at least %d times.',
format: [options.count]
};
};
When explained:
var explained = fooRule.explain({count: 5});
// "Foo should be present at least 5 times"
util.format(explained.message, explained.format[0]);
See the custom-rule example section for more information.
Password Sheriff includes some default rules:
length: The minimum amount of characters a password must have.
var lengthPolicy = new PasswordPolicy({length: {minLength: 3}});
contains: Password should contain all of the charsets specified. There are 4 predefined charsets:
upperCase,
lowerCase,
numbers and
specialCharacters (
specialCharactersare the ones defined in OWASP Password Policy recommendation document).
var charsets = require('password-sheriff').charsets;
var containsPolicy = new PasswordPolicy({contains: {
expressions: [charsets.upperCase, charsets.numbers]
}});
containsAtLeast: Passwords should contain at least
atLeast of a total of
expressions.length groups.
var charsets = require('password-sheriff').charsets;
var containsAtLeastPolicy = new PasswordPolicy({
containsAtLeast: {
atLeast: 2,
expressions: [ charsets.lowerCase, charsets.upperCase, charsets.numbers ]
}
});
identicalChars: Passwords should not contain any character repeated continuously
max + 1 times.
var identitcalCharsPolicy = new PasswordPolicy({
identicalChars: {
max: 3
}
});
See the default-rules example section for more information.
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.