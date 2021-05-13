openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

password-pwnd

by Chedy
1.0.7 (see all)

Npm package to check if the user's password has been leaked before in previous breaches using HIBP API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Welcome to password-pwnd 👋

Version Documentation Maintenance License: MIT

  • Check a Password against 613,584,246 real world passwords previously exposed in data breaches.

  • Check if a Password has been leaked before

  • Check if a Password is Strong

🏠 Homepage

Install

npm i password-pwnd

Check if a Password has been Leaked Before

/** pwnd checks if the password your provided has been found in previous leaks **/

const { pwnd } = require('password-pwnd')

check = async () => {
    /** 
     Make sure to use the await syntax since we're fetching
    data from an API and it can take a second to get the result
    **/
    const leaked = await pwnd('password123')

    // if the value is 0
    if (!leaked) {
        console.log('You Are Good To Go')
    }
    // if the value is different from 0
    else {
        console.log('Please change your password, it has been found in a previous breach')
   
        /** if you want to get the count of how many times the
        password have been found in previous breaches **/
        console.log(`Password found ${leaked} times`)

    }  

}

DISCLAIMER : If the Password isn't found when calling the API That doesn't necessarily mean it's a good password, merely that it's not indexed on this API

BUT Testing the password against 613,584,246 real leaked passwords is a good INDICATOR that the password is somewhat SECURE

Catching Errors

/** It is highly recommend you try to catch errors since we are making
 a call to an API and it can fail at any given moment **/

const leaked = await pwnd('password')
    .catch(err => {
        console.log(err)
    })

Check if Your Password is Strong Enough

/** strong checks if your password has
 the requirements of a strong password **/

const { strong } = require('password-pwnd')

check = async () => {
    const strength = await strong('password123')
    // if False
    if (!strength) {
        console.log('Your Password is Weak')
    }
    // if True
    else  console.log('You Are Good To Go')

}
/**
The Password must contain at least 1 lowercase** and 1 uppercase alphabetical character,
 at least 1 numeric character**, at least 1 special character and it must be 8 characters or longer.
 **/

STRONG :

The Password must contain at least 1 lowercase and 1 uppercase alphabetical character, at least 1 numeric character, at least 1 special character and it must be 8 characters or longer.

Check if Your Password is Strong and hasn't been leaked

/** super_strong checks the password against both
 previous functions **/

const { super_strong } = require('password-pwnd')

check = async () => {
    const strength = await super_strong('password123')
    // if False
    if (!strength) {
        console.log('Your Password is Weak')
    }
    // if True
    else  console.log('You Are Good To Go')

}
/**
The Password gets checked against both PWND and STRONG functions,
if the PWND API call fails for some reason only the STRONG function gets
executed, and you will get a WARNING in the console
 **/

SUPER_STRONG :

The Password gets checked against both PWND and STRONG functions, if the PWND API call fails for some reason only the STRONG function gets executed, and you will get a WARNING in the console

HOW DOES THIS WORK

In order to protect the value of the source password being searched for, Pwned Passwords also implements a k-Anonymity model that allows a password to be searched for by partial hash.
This allows the first 5 characters of a SHA-1 password hash (not case-sensitive) to be passed to the API (testable by clicking here)

When a password hash with the same first 5 characters is found in the Pwned Passwords repository, the API will respond with an HTTP 200 and include the suffix of every hash beginning with the specified prefix, followed by a count of how many times it appears in the data set. The API consumer can then search the results of the response for the presence of their source hash and if not found, the password does not exist in the data set.

SOURCE : HIBP

Author

👤 Chedy

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page. You can also take a look at the contributing guide.

Show your support

Give a STAR if this project helped you!

Source of the data

  • All thanks to HIBP API.
  • Their API provides 613,584,246 real world passwords previously exposed in data breaches.
  • LINK: HIBP API

📝 License

  • Copyright © 2021 Chedy.
  • This project is MIT licensed.

This README was generated with by readme-md-generator

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial