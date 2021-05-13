Welcome to password-pwnd 👋

Check a Password against 613,584,246 real world passwords previously exposed in data breaches.

Install

npm i password-pwnd

Check if a Password has been Leaked Before

const { pwnd } = require ( 'password-pwnd' ) check = async () => { const leaked = await pwnd( 'password123' ) if (!leaked) { console .log( 'You Are Good To Go' ) } else { console .log( 'Please change your password, it has been found in a previous breach' ) console .log( `Password found ${leaked} times` ) } }

DISCLAIMER : If the Password isn't found when calling the API That doesn't necessarily mean it's a good password, merely that it's not indexed on this API

BUT Testing the password against 613,584,246 real leaked passwords is a good INDICATOR that the password is somewhat SECURE

Catching Errors

const leaked = await pwnd( 'password' ) .catch( err => { console .log(err) })

Check if Your Password is Strong Enough

const { strong } = require ( 'password-pwnd' ) check = async () => { const strength = await strong( 'password123' ) if (!strength) { console .log( 'Your Password is Weak' ) } else console .log( 'You Are Good To Go' ) }

STRONG :

The Password must contain at least 1 lowercase and 1 uppercase alphabetical character, at least 1 numeric character, at least 1 special character and it must be 8 characters or longer.

Check if Your Password is Strong and hasn't been leaked

const { super_strong } = require ( 'password-pwnd' ) check = async () => { const strength = await super_strong( 'password123' ) if (!strength) { console .log( 'Your Password is Weak' ) } else console .log( 'You Are Good To Go' ) }

SUPER_STRONG :

The Password gets checked against both PWND and STRONG functions, if the PWND API call fails for some reason only the STRONG function gets executed, and you will get a WARNING in the console

HOW DOES THIS WORK

In order to protect the value of the source password being searched for, Pwned Passwords also implements a k-Anonymity model that allows a password to be searched for by partial hash.

This allows the first 5 characters of a SHA-1 password hash (not case-sensitive) to be passed to the API (testable by clicking here)



When a password hash with the same first 5 characters is found in the Pwned Passwords repository, the API will respond with an HTTP 200 and include the suffix of every hash beginning with the specified prefix, followed by a count of how many times it appears in the data set. The API consumer can then search the results of the response for the presence of their source hash and if not found, the password does not exist in the data set.

SOURCE : HIBP

Source of the data

All thanks to HIBP API.

Their API provides 613,584,246 real world passwords previously exposed in data breaches.

LINK: HIBP API

📝 License

Copyright © 2021 Chedy.

This project is MIT licensed.

