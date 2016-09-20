This module provides straight-forward password hashing for node.js applications using default settings considered to be safe.
First, install the module:
$ npm install password-hash-and-salt --save
Afterwards, usage is as simple as shown in the following example:
var password = require('password-hash-and-salt');
var myuser = [];
// Creating hash and salt
password('mysecret').hash(function(error, hash) {
if(error)
throw new Error('Something went wrong!');
// Store hash (incl. algorithm, iterations, and salt)
myuser.hash = hash;
// Verifying a hash
password('hack').verifyAgainst(myuser.hash, function(error, verified) {
if(error)
throw new Error('Something went wrong!');
if(!verified) {
console.log("Don't try! We got you!");
} else {
console.log("The secret is...");
}
});
})
password-hash-and-salt uses node.js' internal crypto module. Hashes are generated with pbkdf2 using 10,000 iterations.
The created hash is of 270 characters length and is of the following format:
pbkdf2$10000$hash$salt
This allows for future upgrades of the algorithm and/or increased number of iterations in future version. It also simplifies storage as no dedicated database field for the salt is required.
Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Florian Heinemann