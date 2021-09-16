Memorable password generator. For the command line, Node.js and browsers.
$ npm install password-generator -g
password-generator -h
Displays this help
Generates a memorable password
Options:
-l Password length
-c Generates a non memorable password [default: false]
-p Pattern to match for the generated password
-h Displays this help
Simple memorable pass
password-generator
=> maqetaxaku
Custom length
password-generator -l 30
=> nugiferagiraqadamedewubaqirali
Non memorable
password-generator -c
=> QPnb3gl7_0
Customize the pattern to match for each password character
password-generator -p "[\d\W\w\p]"
=> Je;VgG?{Yd
Any number or letter
password-generator -p "[\w]"
=> 3NHPqzjIAq
Combine multiple strategies 6 memorable and 3 numbers
echo "`password-generator -l 6``password-generator -p "[0-9]" -l 3`"
=> wazawe351
var generatePassword = require('password-generator');
<script src="https://raw.github.com/bermi/password-generator/master/dist/password-generator.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Since v2.0.0 this library relies on cryptographic random values generated via
crypto.getRandomValues. IE11 was the first IE version to include this method. Check caniuse.com for details.
generatePassword() // -> xexeyimahi
generatePassword(12, false) // -> 76PAGEaq6i5c
generatePassword(12, false, /\d/) // -> 252667390298
generatePassword(12, false, /\d/, 'foo-') // -> foo-67390298
Given the pattern regexp can only match a single character you can build a function that generates multiple passwords until you hit one that complies with your rules.
The following example will generate a password with the following requirements
var generatePassword = require("password-generator");
var maxLength = 18;
var minLength = 12;
var uppercaseMinCount = 3;
var lowercaseMinCount = 3;
var numberMinCount = 2;
var specialMinCount = 2;
var UPPERCASE_RE = /([A-Z])/g;
var LOWERCASE_RE = /([a-z])/g;
var NUMBER_RE = /([\d])/g;
var SPECIAL_CHAR_RE = /([\?\-])/g;
var NON_REPEATING_CHAR_RE = /([\W\w\d\?\-])\1{2,}/g;
function isStrongEnough(password) {
var uc = password.match(UPPERCASE_RE);
var lc = password.match(LOWERCASE_RE);
var n = password.match(NUMBER_RE);
var sc = password.match(SPECIAL_CHAR_RE);
var nr = password.match(NON_REPEATING_CHAR_RE);
return password.length >= minLength &&
!nr &&
uc && uc.length >= uppercaseMinCount &&
lc && lc.length >= lowercaseMinCount &&
n && n.length >= numberMinCount &&
sc && sc.length >= specialMinCount;
}
function customPassword() {
var password = "";
var randomLength = Math.floor(Math.random() * (maxLength - minLength)) + minLength;
while (!isStrongEnough(password)) {
password = generatePassword(randomLength, false, /[\w\d\?\-]/);
}
return password;
}
console.log(customPassword()); // => 2hP5v?1KJNx7_a-W
npm install
make test
npm install
make all
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011-2020 Bermi Ferrer <bermi@bermilabs.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.