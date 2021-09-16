Memorable password generator. For the command line, Node.js and browsers.

Installation

$ npm install password -generator -g

Usage

From the CLI

password -generator -h

Displays this help

Generates a memorable password Options: - l Password length - c Generates a non memorable password [ default: false ] - p Pattern to match for the generated password - h Displays this help

Simple memorable pass

password- generator => maqetaxaku

Custom length

password-generator -l 30 = > nugiferagiraqadamedewubaqirali

Non memorable

password-generator - c => QPnb3gl7_0

Customize the pattern to match for each password character

password-generator -p "[ \ d \ W \ w \ p ]" => Je;VgG?{Yd

Any number or letter

password-generator -p "[\w]" => 3 NHPqzjIAq

Combine multiple strategies 6 memorable and 3 numbers

echo "`password-generator -l 6``password-generator -p " [ 0 -9 ] " -l 3`" => wazawe351

From Node.js

var generatePassword = require ( 'password-generator' );

From the browser

< script src = "https://raw.github.com/bermi/password-generator/master/dist/password-generator.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Browser support

Since v2.0.0 this library relies on cryptographic random values generated via crypto.getRandomValues . IE11 was the first IE version to include this method. Check caniuse.com for details.

Usage

Default settings (memorable 10 letters)

generatePassword ()

Custom length not memorable

generatePassword ( 12 , false)

Characters should match a pattern

generatePassword ( 12 , false, /\d/)

Customize the password prefix

generatePassword ( 12 , false, /\d/, 'foo-' )

Example with custom validation rules

Given the pattern regexp can only match a single character you can build a function that generates multiple passwords until you hit one that complies with your rules.

The following example will generate a password with the following requirements

Must contain at least two numbers

Must contain at least three uppercase letters

Must contain at least three lowercase letters

Must contain at least two special characters

Must NOT contain sequences of two or more repeated characters

var generatePassword = require ( "password-generator" ); var maxLength = 18 ; var minLength = 12 ; var uppercaseMinCount = 3 ; var lowercaseMinCount = 3 ; var numberMinCount = 2 ; var specialMinCount = 2 ; var UPPERCASE_RE = /([A-Z])/g ; var LOWERCASE_RE = /([a-z])/g ; var NUMBER_RE = /([\d])/g ; var SPECIAL_CHAR_RE = /([\?\-])/g ; var NON_REPEATING_CHAR_RE = /([\W\w\d\?\-])\1{2,}/g ; function isStrongEnough ( password ) { var uc = password.match(UPPERCASE_RE); var lc = password.match(LOWERCASE_RE); var n = password.match(NUMBER_RE); var sc = password.match(SPECIAL_CHAR_RE); var nr = password.match(NON_REPEATING_CHAR_RE); return password.length >= minLength && !nr && uc && uc.length >= uppercaseMinCount && lc && lc.length >= lowercaseMinCount && n && n.length >= numberMinCount && sc && sc.length >= specialMinCount; } function customPassword ( ) { var password = "" ; var randomLength = Math .floor( Math .random() * (maxLength - minLength)) + minLength; while (!isStrongEnough(password)) { password = generatePassword(randomLength, false , /[\w\d\?\-]/); } return password; } console .log(customPassword());

Running tests

npm install make test

Building

npm install make all

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011-2020 Bermi Ferrer <bermi@bermilabs.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.