openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pu

passwd-user

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Get the passwd user entry from a username or uid

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

136K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

passwd-user

Get the passwd user entry from a username or user identifier (UID)

Works on macOS and Linux. See user-info if you need cross-platform support.

Install

npm install passwd-user

Usage

import {passwdUser} from 'passwd-user';

console.log(await passwdUser('sindresorhus'));
/*
{
    username: 'sindresorhus',
    password: '*',
    userIdentifier: 501,
    groupIdentifier: 20,
    fullName: 'Sindre Sorhus',
    homeDirectory: '/home/sindresorhus',
    shell: '/bin/zsh'
}
*/

await passwdUser(501);
console.log('Got entry for user 501');

const user = await passwdUser();
console.log(`Got entry for user ${user.userIdentifier}`);

API

Returns an object with:

  • username
  • password
  • userIdentifier: UID
  • groupIdentifier: GID
  • fullName: Name of user
  • homeDirectory: Home directory
  • shell: Default shell

passwdUser(username?)

passwdUser(userIdentifier?)

Returns a Promise<object> with the user entry.

passwdUserSync(username?)

passwdUserSync(userIdentifier?)

Returns an object with the user entry.

username

Type: string

The username to look up.

userIdentifier

Type: number\ Default: process.getuid() (The current user)

The user identifier (UID) to look up.

  • username - Get the user's username (cross-platform)
  • fullname - Get the user's fullname (cross-platform)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial