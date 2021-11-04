Get the passwd user entry from a username or user identifier (UID)

Works on macOS and Linux. See user-info if you need cross-platform support.

Install

npm install passwd-user

Usage

import {passwdUser} from 'passwd-user' ; console .log( await passwdUser( 'sindresorhus' )); await passwdUser( 501 ); console .log( 'Got entry for user 501' ); const user = await passwdUser(); console .log( `Got entry for user ${user.userIdentifier} ` );

API

Returns an object with:

username

password

userIdentifier : UID

: UID groupIdentifier : GID

: GID fullName : Name of user

: Name of user homeDirectory : Home directory

: Home directory shell : Default shell

Returns a Promise<object> with the user entry.

Returns an object with the user entry.

username

Type: string

The username to look up.

userIdentifier

Type: number \ Default: process.getuid() (The current user)

The user identifier (UID) to look up.

