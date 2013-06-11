Multi-tenancy (read: virtual hosts) for Passport.JS
Passports makes things easier if you're running a multi-tenanted application with Passport.JS by abstracting away some of the book keeping involved with instantiating multiple passport instances and choosing which to use for a given request.
Available via npm:
$ npm install passports
Or via git:
$ npm install git://github.com/deoxxa/passports.git
Passports provides a framework for applications to define their own passport.js
multi-tenanting implementations. It requires you to provide two functions:
_getConfig and
_createInstance. These functions are called when necessary to
do exactly what they sound like they do, allowing you to completely control the
configuration and instantiation of the passport objects managed by passports.
You can see an example of how this all fits together below, in the "example" section.
_getConfig
The
_getConfig function is used to work out what the configuration parameters
are for passport for a given request. It's provided with the request object from
express, and is expected to call the callback function when it's done with an
error (or null), an ID, and optionally some configuration parameters for
_createInstance to use in instantiating the passport object.
passports._getConfig = function _getConfig(req, cb) {
cb(null, req.host, {
realm: "Please log in to " + req.host,
});
};
_createInstance
The
createInstance function is used to actually instantiate a passport object.
It's only called when a cached object isn't already available, providing a means
of lazy instantiation. It's given some configuration parameters (from
_getConfig) and is expected to call the callback function with an error (or
null) and the resultant passport instance.
passports._createInstance = function _createInstance(options, cb) {
var instance = new Passport();
instance.use("basic", new BasicStrategy(options, function(name, password, done) {
return done(null, {name: name});
}));
instance.serializeUser(function(user, cb) {
user.realm = options.realm;
cb(null, JSON.stringify(user));
});
instance.deserializeUser(function(id, cb) {
cb(null, JSON.parse(id));
});
cb(null, instance);
};
constructor
Constructs a new Passports object, optionally providing the
_getConfig and
_createInstance functions in an object.
new Passports([options]);
// basic instantiation
var passports = new Passports();
// instantiation with functions
var passports = new Passports({
getConfig: myGetConfig,
createInstance: myCreateInstance,
});
Arguments
_getConfig and
_createInstance
attach
Returns an express/connect-compatible middleware function that attaches the correct passport object to a request. You probably want this as the first passports-related piece of middleware in your application.
passports.attach();
app.use(passports.attach());
middleware
Wraps a passport middleware function so that it'll be called using the correct passport instance, optionally passing some arguments to it.
passports.middleware(name, [arg1, [arg2, ...]]);
app.use(passports.middleware("authenticate", "basic"));
Arguments
#added
added is an event that's fired with the id of a passport object after it's
created and added to the passports collection.
passports.on("added", onAdded);
passports.on("added", function onAdded(id, instance) {
console.log(id);
});
Parameters
Also see example.js.
// $ npm install express passports passport passport-http
var express = require("express"),
Passports = require("passports"),
Passport = require("passport").Passport,
BasicStrategy = require("passport-http").BasicStrategy;
var passports = new Passports();
passports._getConfig = function _getConfig(req, cb) {
return cb(null, req.host, {
realm: req.host,
});
};
passports._createInstance = function _createInstance(options, cb) {
var instance = new Passport();
instance.use("basic", new BasicStrategy(options, function(name, password, done) {
return done(null, {name: name});
}));
instance.serializeUser(function(user, cb) {
user.realm = options.realm;
cb(null, JSON.stringify(user));
});
instance.deserializeUser(function(id, cb) {
cb(null, JSON.parse(id));
});
cb(null, instance);
};
var app = express();
app.use(express.logger());
app.use(express.cookieParser());
app.use(express.session({secret: "keyboard cat"}));
app.use(passports.attach());
app.use(passports.middleware("initialize"));
app.use(passports.middleware("session"));
app.use(app.router);
app.get("/login", passports.middleware("authenticate", "basic", {
successRedirect: "/",
}));
app.get("/", function(req, res, next) {
if (!req.user) {
return res.redirect("/login");
}
return res.send("hello, " + JSON.stringify(req.user));
});
app.listen(3000, function() {
console.log("listening");
});
3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.