This module is currently deprecated and unmaintained. Please check #148 which explain how to do this with modern versions of socket.io and using passport directly.
Access passport.js user information from a socket.io connection.
npm install passport.socketio
// initialize our modules
var io = require("socket.io")(server),
sessionStore = require('awesomeSessionStore'), // find a working session store (have a look at the readme)
passportSocketIo = require("passport.socketio");
// With Socket.io < 1.0
io.set('authorization', passportSocketIo.authorize({
cookieParser: express.cookieParser,
key: 'express.sid', // the name of the cookie where express/connect stores its session_id
secret: 'session_secret', // the session_secret to parse the cookie
store: sessionStore, // we NEED to use a sessionstore. no memorystore please
success: onAuthorizeSuccess, // *optional* callback on success - read more below
fail: onAuthorizeFail, // *optional* callback on fail/error - read more below
}));
//With Socket.io >= 1.0
io.use(passportSocketIo.authorize({
cookieParser: cookieParser, // the same middleware you registrer in express
key: 'express.sid', // the name of the cookie where express/connect stores its session_id
secret: 'session_secret', // the session_secret to parse the cookie
store: sessionStore, // we NEED to use a sessionstore. no memorystore please
success: onAuthorizeSuccess, // *optional* callback on success - read more below
fail: onAuthorizeFail, // *optional* callback on fail/error - read more below
}));
function onAuthorizeSuccess(data, accept){
console.log('successful connection to socket.io');
// The accept-callback still allows us to decide whether to
// accept the connection or not.
accept(null, true);
// OR
// If you use socket.io@1.X the callback looks different
accept();
}
function onAuthorizeFail(data, message, error, accept){
if(error)
throw new Error(message);
console.log('failed connection to socket.io:', message);
// We use this callback to log all of our failed connections.
accept(null, false);
// OR
// If you use socket.io@1.X the callback looks different
// If you don't want to accept the connection
if(error)
accept(new Error(message));
// this error will be sent to the user as a special error-package
// see: http://socket.io/docs/client-api/#socket > error-object
}
store [function] required:
Always provide one. If you don't know what sessionStore to use, have a look at this list.
Also be sure to use the same sessionStore or at least a connection to the same collection/table/whatever. And don't forget your
express.session() middleware:
app.use(express.session({ store: awesomeSessionStore }));
For further info about this middleware see the official documentation.
You can also check the simple example below using a redis store.
//in your app.js
var sessionStore = new redisStore();
app.use(session({
key: 'express.sid',
store: sessionStore,
secret: 'keyboard cat'
}));
//in your passport.socketio setup
//With Socket.io >= 1.0 (you will have the same setup for Socket.io <1)
io.use(passportSocketIo.authorize({
cookieParser: require('cookie-parser'), //optional your cookie-parser middleware function. Defaults to require('cookie-parser')
key: 'express.sid', //make sure is the same as in your session settings in app.js
secret: 'keyboard cat', //make sure is the same as in your session settings in app.js
store: sessionStore, //you need to use the same sessionStore you defined in the app.use(session({... in app.js
success: onAuthorizeSuccess, // *optional* callback on success
fail: onAuthorizeFail, // *optional* callback on fail/error
}));
cookieParser [function] optional:
Optional cookieParser from express. Express 3 is
express.cookieParser in Express 4
require('cookie-parser').
Defaults to
require('cookie-parser').
key [string] optional:
Defaults to
'connect.sid'. But you're always better of to be sure and set your own key. Don't forget to also change it in your
express.session():
app.use(express.session({ key: 'your.sid-key' }));
secret [string] optional:
As with
key, also the secret you provide is optional. But: be sure to have one. That's always safer. You can set it like the key:
app.use(express.session({ secret: 'pinkie ate my cupcakes!' }));
passport [function] optional:
Defaults to
require('passport'). If you want, you can provide your own instance of passport for whatever reason.
success [function] optional:
Callback which will be called everytime a authorized user successfuly connects to your socket.io instance. Always be sure to accept/reject the connection.
For that, there are two parameters:
function(data[object], accept[function]).
data contains all the user-information from passport.
The second parameter is for accepting/rejecting connections. Use it like this if you use socket.io under 1.0:
// accept connection
accept(null, true);
// reject connection (for whatever reason)
accept(null, false);
And like this if you use the newest version of socket.io@1.X
// accept connection
accept();
// reject connection (for whatever reason)
accept(new Error('optional reason'));
fail [function] optional:
The name of this callback may be a little confusing. While it is called when a not-authorized-user connects, it is also called when there's a error.
For debugging reasons you are provided with two additional parameters
function(data[object], message[string], error[bool], accept[function]): (socket.io @ < 1.X)
/* ... */
function onAuthorizeFail(data, message, error, accept){
// error indicates whether the fail is due to an error or just a unauthorized client
if(error){
throw new Error(message);
} else {
console.log(message);
// the same accept-method as above in the success-callback
accept(null, false);
}
}
// or
// This function accepts every client unless there's an error
function onAuthorizeFail(data, message, error, accept){
console.log(message);
accept(null, !error);
}
function onAuthorizeFail(data, message, error, accept){
// error indicates whether the fail is due to an error or just a unauthorized client
if(error) throw new Error(message);
// send the (not-fatal) error-message to the client and deny the connection
return accept(new Error(message));
}
// or
// This function accepts every client unless there's an critical error
function onAuthorizeFail(data, message, error, accept){
if(error) throw new Error(message);
return accept();
}
You can use the
message parameter for debugging/logging/etc uses.
socket.handshake.user (prior to v1)
This property was removed in v1. See
socket.request.user
socket.request.user (as of v1)
This property is always available from inside a
io.on('connection') handler. If the user is authorized via passport, you can access all the properties from there.
Plus you have the
socket.request.user.logged_in property which tells you whether the user is currently authorized or not.
Note: This property was named socket.handshake.user prior to v1
passportSocketIo.filterSocketsByUser
This function gives you the ability to filter all connected sockets via a user property. Needs two parameters
function(io, function(user)). Example:
passportSocketIo.filterSocketsByUser(io, function(user){
return user.gender === 'female';
}).forEach(function(socket){
socket.emit('messsage', 'hello, woman!');
});
If you happen to have to work with Cross-Origin-Requests (marked by socket.io v0.9 as
handshake.xdomain and by socket.io v1.0 as
request.xdomain) then here's a workaround:
You have to provide the session-cookie. If you haven't set a name yet, do it like this:
app.use(express.session({ key: 'your.sid-key' }));
// Note: ther's no readCookie-function built in.
// Get your own in the internetz
socket = io.connect('//' + window.location.host, {
query: 'session_id=' + readCookie('your.sid-key')
});
Nope, there's nothing to do on the server side. Just be sure that the cookies names match.
express.cookieSession
socket.handshake.xdomain === true (
socket.request.xdomain === true with socket.io v1) as there are no cookies sent. For a workaround look at the code above.
You are always welcome to open an issue or provide a pull-request! Also check out the unit tests:
npm test
Licensed under the MIT-License. 2012-2013 José F. Romaniello.