Youtube API v3 strategy for passport
$ npm install passport-youtube-v3
The Youtube authentication strategy authenticates users using a youtube
account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a app ID, app secret, and callback URL.
See this doc for information about youtube scopes.
var YoutubeV3Strategy = require('passport-youtube-v3').Strategy
passport.use(new YoutubeV3Strategy({
clientID: YOUTUBE_APP_ID,
clientSecret: YOUTUBE_APP_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://localhost:3000/auth/youtube/callback",
scope: ['https://www.googleapis.com/auth/youtube.readonly']
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ userId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));