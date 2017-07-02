openbase logo
pyv

passport-youtube-v3

by Jon Eisen
2.1.0 (see all)

Youtube API v3 strategy for passport

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

849

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

passport-youtube-v3

Youtube API v3 strategy for passport

Install

$ npm install passport-youtube-v3

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Youtube authentication strategy authenticates users using a youtube account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a app ID, app secret, and callback URL.

See this doc for information about youtube scopes.


var YoutubeV3Strategy = require('passport-youtube-v3').Strategy


passport.use(new YoutubeV3Strategy({
    clientID: YOUTUBE_APP_ID,
    clientSecret: YOUTUBE_APP_SECRET,
    callbackURL: "http://localhost:3000/auth/youtube/callback",
    scope: ['https://www.googleapis.com/auth/youtube.readonly']
  },
  function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({ userId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Alternatives

Tutorials

