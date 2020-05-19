openbase logo
passport-yandex

by Sergey Sergeev
0.0.5 (see all)

Yandex authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

145

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Yandex API

Readme

Passport-Yandex

Passport strategy for authenticating with Yandex using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Yandex in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Yandex authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

$ npm install passport-yandex

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Yandex authentication strategy authenticates users using a Yandex account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use(new YandexStrategy({
    clientID: YANDEX_CLIENT_ID,
    clientSecret: YANDEX_CLIENT_SECRET,
    callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/yandex/callback"
  },
  function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({ yandexId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'yandex' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/yandex',
  passport.authenticate('yandex'),
  function(req, res){
    // The request will be redirected to Yandex for authentication, so
    // this function will not be called.
  });

app.get('/auth/yandex/callback', 
  passport.authenticate('yandex', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  function(req, res) {
    // Successful authentication, redirect home.
    res.redirect('/');
  });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

Build Status

Credits

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Sergey Sergeev

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

