Documentation
192

GitHub Stars

23

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Readme

Passport-Wordpress

Passport strategy for authenticating with Wordpress using the OAuth 2.0 API.

Install

$ npm install passport-wordpress

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Wordpress authentication strategy authenticates users using a Wordpress account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use(new WordpressStrategy({
    clientID: CLIENT_ID,
    clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET
  },
  function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({ WordpressId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authorize(), specifying the 'Wordpress' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/wordpress',
  passport.authorize('wordpress'));

app.get('/auth/wordpress/callback', 
  passport.authorize('wordpress', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  function(req, res) {
    // Successful authentication, redirect home.
    res.redirect('/');
  });

Thanks

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Michael Pearson [http://github.com/mjpearson](http://github.com/mjpearson)

