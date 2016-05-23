Passport strategy for authenticating with Wordpress using the OAuth 2.0 API.

Install

npm install passport-wordpress

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Wordpress authentication strategy authenticates users using a Wordpress account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use( new WordpressStrategy({ clientID : CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : CLIENT_SECRET }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ WordpressId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authorize() , specifying the 'Wordpress' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/wordpress' , passport.authorize( 'wordpress' )); app.get( '/auth/wordpress/callback' , passport.authorize( 'wordpress' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Thanks

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Michael Pearson [http://github.com/mjpearson](http://github.com/mjpearson)