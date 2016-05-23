Passport strategy for authenticating with Wordpress using the OAuth 2.0 API.
$ npm install passport-wordpress
The Wordpress authentication strategy authenticates users using a Wordpress
account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new WordpressStrategy({
clientID: CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ WordpressId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authorize(), specifying the
'Wordpress' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/wordpress',
passport.authorize('wordpress'));
app.get('/auth/wordpress/callback',
passport.authorize('wordpress', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
Copyright (c) 2013 Michael Pearson [http://github.com/mjpearson](http://github.com/mjpearson)