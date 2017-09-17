Passport strategy for authenticating with Microsoft accounts (aka Windows Live) using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Windows Live in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Windows Live authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-windowslive

Usage

Create an Application

Before using passport-windowslive , you must register an application with Microsoft. If you have not already done so, a new application can be created at Live Connect app management. Your application will be issued a client ID and client secret, which need to be provided to the strategy. You will also need to configure a redirect URL which matches the route in your application.

Configure Strategy

The Windows Live authentication strategy authenticates users using a Windows Live account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The client ID and secret obtained when creating an application are supplied as options when creating the strategy. The strategy also requires a verify callback, which receives the access token and optional refresh token, as well as profile which contains the authenticated user's Windows Live profile. The verify callback must call cb providing a user to complete authentication.

passport.use( new WindowsLiveStrategy({ clientID : WINDOWS_LIVE_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : WINDOWS_LIVE_CLIENT_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://www.example.com/auth/windowslive/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb ) { User.findOrCreate({ windowsliveId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return cb(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'windowslive' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app .get ( '/auth/windowslive' , passport.authenticate( 'windowslive' , { scope : [ 'wl.signin' , 'wl.basic' ] })); app .get ( '/auth/windowslive/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'windowslive' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function(req, res) { res .redirect ( '/' ); });

Examples

Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an example as a starting point for their own web applications. The example shows how to authenticate users using Facebook. However, because both Facebook and Windows Live use OAuth 2.0, the code is similar. Simply replace references to Facebook with corresponding references to Windows Live.

FAQ

How do I obtain a refresh token?

Your authentication request must include wl.offline_access as detailed in scopes and permissions.

passport.authenticate( 'windowslive' , { scope : [ 'wl.offline_access' ] })

Contributing

Tests

The test suite is located in the test/ directory. All new features are expected to have corresponding test cases. Ensure that the complete test suite passes by executing:

$ make test

Coverage

All new feature development is expected to have test coverage. Patches that increse test coverage are happily accepted. Coverage reports can be viewed by executing:

$ make test -cov $ make view-cov

Support

Funding

This software is provided to you as open source, free of charge. The time and effort to develop and maintain this project is dedicated by @jaredhanson. If you (or your employer) benefit from this project, please consider a financial contribution. Your contribution helps continue the efforts that produce this and other open source software.

Funds are accepted via PayPal, Venmo, and other methods. Any amount is appreciated.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)