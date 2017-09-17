Passport strategy for authenticating with Microsoft accounts (aka Windows Live) using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using Windows Live in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Windows Live authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-windowslive
Before using
passport-windowslive, you must register an application with
Microsoft. If you have not already done so, a new application can be created at
Live Connect app management.
Your application will be issued a client ID and client secret, which need to be
provided to the strategy. You will also need to configure a redirect URL which
matches the route in your application.
The Windows Live authentication strategy authenticates users using a Windows
Live account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The client ID and secret obtained when
creating an application are supplied as options when creating the strategy. The
strategy also requires a
verify callback, which receives the access token and
optional refresh token, as well as
profile which contains the authenticated
user's Windows Live profile. The
verify callback must call
cb providing a
user to complete authentication.
passport.use(new WindowsLiveStrategy({
clientID: WINDOWS_LIVE_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: WINDOWS_LIVE_CLIENT_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://www.example.com/auth/windowslive/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb) {
User.findOrCreate({ windowsliveId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return cb(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'windowslive' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/windowslive',
passport.authenticate('windowslive', { scope: ['wl.signin', 'wl.basic'] }));
app.get('/auth/windowslive/callback',
passport.authenticate('windowslive', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an example as a starting point for their own web applications. The example shows how to authenticate users using Facebook. However, because both Facebook and Windows Live use OAuth 2.0, the code is similar. Simply replace references to Facebook with corresponding references to Windows Live.
Your authentication request must include
wl.offline_access as detailed in
scopes and permissions.
passport.authenticate('windowslive', { scope: [ 'wl.offline_access' ] })
The test suite is located in the
test/ directory. All new features are
expected to have corresponding test cases. Ensure that the complete test suite
passes by executing:
$ make test
All new feature development is expected to have test coverage. Patches that increse test coverage are happily accepted. Coverage reports can be viewed by executing:
$ make test-cov
$ make view-cov
This software is provided to you as open source, free of charge. The time and effort to develop and maintain this project is dedicated by @jaredhanson. If you (or your employer) benefit from this project, please consider a financial contribution. Your contribution helps continue the efforts that produce this and other open source software.
Funds are accepted via PayPal, Venmo, and other methods. Any amount is appreciated.
Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)