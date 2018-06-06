Windows Authentication strategy for Passport.js.
npm install passport-windowsauth
This module authenticate user with a LDAP directory. It works in two modes Integrated Authentication (often refer as NTLM) or Form Authentication.
In this mode, this strategy reads an special server variable from IIS (more info about this here) and then generate a profile. You can optionally pass LDAP credentials to fetch the profile from Active Directory.
In your IIS application authentication settings, disable Anonymous and enable Windows Authentication.
Configure iisnode to pass the special variable
LOGON_USER from IIS to node
<configuration>
<system.webServer>
<!-- ... -->
<iisnode promoteServerVars="LOGON_USER" />
</system.webServer>
</configuration>
If you want to use it with LDAP:
var passport = require('passport');
var WindowsStrategy = require('passport-windowsauth');
passport.use(new WindowsStrategy({
ldap: {
url: 'ldap://wellscordoba.wellscordobabank.com/DC=wellscordobabank,DC=com',
base: 'DC=wellscordobabank,DC=com',
bindDN: 'someAccount',
bindCredentials: 'andItsPass'
}
}, function(profile, done){
User.findOrCreate({ waId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
done(err, user);
});
}));
If you want to use without LDAP:
var passport = require('passport');
var WindowsStrategy = require('passport-windowsauth');
passport.use(function(profile, done){
User.findOrCreate({ waId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
done(err, user);
});
});
NOTE: in this case profile only has
displayName and
id, both containing just the logon name.
Then use the strategy in a route as follows:
app.get('/express-passport',
passport.authenticate('WindowsAuthentication'),
function (req, res){
res.json(req.user);
});
You can take advantage of mod_auth_kerb in linux by using apache as a reverse proxy to your node application. The configuration is not a walk in the park but after you have everything configured it just works.
####1-Generate a keytab in windows
ktpass
-princ service/server.CONTOSO.COM@CONTOSO.COM
-mapuser user@CONTOSO.COM
-crypto RC4-HMAC-NT
-ptype KRB5_NT_PRINCIPAL
-pass passssswwword
-out FILE.keytab
####2-Check your /etc/krb5.conf
kinit user@CONTOSO.COM
You should be able to login from the linux machine.
####3-Check your keytab is okay
kinit -V -kt FILE.keytab service/server.CONTOSO.COM@CONTOSO.COM
####4-Install apache with the modules
The modules you need are
mod-auth-kerb,
proxy,
proxy_http,
headers,
rewrite.
####5-Configure your apache
<VirtualHost *:8001>
ServerAdmin webmaster@localhost
ProxyPassInterpolateEnv On
ProxyPass / http://localhost:3000/ # this is the node.js app
ProxyPassReverse / http://localhost:3000/ # this is the node.js app
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{LA-U:REMOTE_USER} (.+)
RewriteRule . - [E=RU:%1]
RequestHeader set X-Forwarded-User %{RU}e
<Proxy *>
Order deny,allow
Allow from all
</Proxy>
<Location />
AuthName "Kerberos Login"
AuthType Kerberos
Krb5Keytab /path/to/your/FILE.keytab # VERY IMPORTANT
KrbAuthRealm CONTOSO.COM
KrbMethodNegotiate on
KrbSaveCredentials off
KrbVerifyKDC off
KrbServiceName SERVICE/server.CONTOSO.COM
Require valid-user
</Location>
ScriptAlias /cgi-bin/ /usr/lib/cgi-bin/
<Directory "/usr/lib/cgi-bin">
AllowOverride None
Options +ExecCGI -MultiViews +SymLinksIfOwnerMatch
Order allow,deny
Allow from all
</Directory>
ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log
CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
</VirtualHost>
####6-Configure Passport.js
var passport = require('passport');
var WindowsStrategy = require('passport-windowsauth');
passport.use(new WindowsStrategy({
ldap: {
url: 'ldap://wellscordoba.wellscordobabank.com/DC=wellscordobabank,DC=com',
base: 'DC=wellscordobabank,DC=com',
bindDN: 'someAccount',
bindCredentials: 'andItsPass'
},
getUserNameFromHeader: function (req) {
//in the above apache config we set the x-forwarded-user header.
//mod_auth_kerb uses user@domain
return req.headers['x-forwarded-user'].split('@')[0];
}
}, function(profile, done){
User.findOrCreate({ waId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
done(err, user);
});
}));
You can use this module to authenticate users against a LDAP server without integrated authentication. You will prompt the user for his username and password in a form like this:
<form action="/login" method="post">
<div>
<label>Username:</label>
<input type="text" name="username"/>
</div>
<div>
<label>Password:</label>
<input type="password" name="password"/>
</div>
<div>
<input type="submit" value="Log In"/>
</div>
</form>
and then have a route like this:
app.post('/login',
passport.authenticate('WindowsAuthentication', {
successRedirect: '/',
failureRedirect: '/login',
failureFlash: true })
);
The same configuration as explained above is required with the
integrated option in false:
var passport = require('passport');
var WindowsStrategy = require('passport-windowsauth');
passport.use(new WindowsStrategy({
ldap: {
url: 'ldap://wellscordoba.wellscordobabank.com/DC=wellscordobabank,DC=com',
base: 'DC=wellscordobabank,DC=com',
bindDN: 'someAccount',
bindCredentials: 'andItsPass'
},
integrated: false
}, function(profile, done){
User.findOrCreate({ waId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
done(err, user);
});
}));
When you use the LDAP integration the profile follows the Passport.js user profile convention and you have also a _json property with all the profile.
Example:
{
"id": "fe59e96-4d82-431e-816a-5a688e4ab547",
"displayName": "Jose Romaniello",
"name": {
"familyName": "Romaniello",
"givenName": "Jose"
},
"emails": [
{
"value": "jromaniello@wellscordoba.com"
}
],
"_json": {
"dn": "CN=Jose Romaniello,CN=Users,DC=wellscordobabank,DC=com",
"controls": [],
"objectClass": [
"top",
"person",
"organizationalPerson",
"user"
],
"cn": "Jose Romaniello",
"sn": "Romaniello",
"title": "cantante desafinado - programador",
"physicalDeliveryOfficeName": "Chief Architect",
"telephoneNumber": "+543519998822",
"givenName": "Jose",
"distinguishedName": "CN=Jose Romaniello,CN=Users,DC=wellscordobabank,DC=com",
"instanceType": "4",
"whenCreated": "20130220172116.0Z",
"whenChanged": "20130220183149.0Z",
"displayName": "Jose Romaniello",
"uSNCreated": "12717",
"uSNChanged": "12792",
"company": "Wells Cordoba Bank",
"name": "Jose Romaniello",
"objectGUID": "fe59e96-4d82-431e-816a-5a688e4ab547",
"userAccountControl": "66048",
"badPwdCount": "0",
"codePage": "0",
"countryCode": "0",
"badPasswordTime": "0",
"lastLogoff": "0",
"lastLogon": "0",
"pwdLastSet": "130058544776047558",
"primaryGroupID": "513",
"objectSid": "\u0001\u0005\u0000\u0000\u0000\u0000\u0000\u0005\u0015\u0000\u0000\u0000��=��\u001d��uQ��O\u0004\u0000\u0000",
"accountExpires": "9223372036854775807",
"logonCount": "0",
"sAMAccountName": "jromaniello",
"sAMAccountType": "805306368",
"userPrincipalName": "jromaniello@wellscordobabank.com",
"objectCategory": "CN=Person,CN=Schema,CN=Configuration,DC=wellscordobabank,DC=com",
"dSCorePropagationData": [
"20130220172118.0Z",
"16010101000000.0Z"
],
"lastLogonTimestamp": "130058572786126285",
"mail": "jromaniello@wellscordobabank.com"
}
}
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.