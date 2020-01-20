PassportJS strategy for authenticating with Sina Weibo using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using Weibo in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Weibo authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-weibo --save
The Weibo authentication strategy authenticates users using a Weibo account
and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which accepts
these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options
specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new WeiboStrategy({
clientID: WEIBO_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: WEIBO_CLIENT_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/weibo/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ weiboId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'weibo' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/weibo',
passport.authenticate('weibo'));
app.get('/auth/weibo/callback',
passport.authenticate('weibo', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2013 Zainan Victor Zhou [http://zzn.im/](http://www.zzn.im/)