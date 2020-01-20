openbase logo
passport-weibo

by xinbenlv
1.0.0-beta.0 (see all)

Weibo authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

Overview

Categories

Readme

Passport-Weibo

Build Status

PassportJS strategy for authenticating with Sina Weibo using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Weibo in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Weibo authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-weibo --save

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Weibo authentication strategy authenticates users using a Weibo account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use(new WeiboStrategy({
    clientID: WEIBO_CLIENT_ID,
    clientSecret: WEIBO_CLIENT_SECRET,
    callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/weibo/callback"
  },
  function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({ weiboId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'weibo' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/weibo',
  passport.authenticate('weibo'));

app.get('/auth/weibo/callback', 
  passport.authenticate('weibo', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  function(req, res) {
    // Successful authentication, redirect home.
    res.redirect('/');
  });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Zainan Victor Zhou [http://zzn.im/](http://www.zzn.im/)

