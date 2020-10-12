Passport strategy for authenticating with VK using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using VK in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, VK authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-vkontakte
Using this strategy, you can authenticate users who have a VK account and access their data, given their access permission.
In order to be used, a strategy must be configured with two parameters.
import Strategy as VKStrategy from "passport-vkontakte";
passport.use(new VKStrategy(options, verify));
|Parameter
|Type
|Desciption
options
|object
|App credentials and callback URL
verify
|function
|Strategy verification callback
The
options objects provides the strategy with the information it needs to
represent your app to VK API. It includes your app credentials (application id
and secret), as well as the callback URL to which the user will be redirected
after they complete the authentication process.
|Field
|Type
|Description
clientID
|string
|Your app's client id
clientSecret
|string
|Your app's secret
callbackURL
|string
|The full URL to your authentication completion handler
profileFields
|array
|A list of profile fields
apiVersion
|string
|The version of VK API implementation
lang
|string
|The language which should be used to represent the profile data
verify callback
A
verify callback function is called after resource owner (the user) has
accepted or declined the authorization request. In the example below, this
function is called
myVerifyCallbackFn.
It can have one of four signatures:
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {}
function(accessToken, refreshToken, params, profile, done) {}
function(req, accessToken, refreshToken, params, profile, done) {}
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
req
|object
accessToken
|string
|OAuth2 access token
refreshToken
|string
|OAuth2 refresh token
params
|object
profile
|object
|User profile
done
|function
|"Done" callback
The
verify function can use the
profile and
params fields to find, create
or update any kind of information that corresponds to now authenticated user.
After the user has been successfully authenticated, the
done function should
be called, to supply Passport with the
user data as seen by the application.
return done(null, user);
In case of authentication error,
false should be supplied instead.
return done(null, false);
Additional
info object can be provided to indicate the reason for failure.
return done(null, false, { message: "User account is suspended" });
For transient errors, pass the error object as the first parameter.
return done(new Error("User database is not available, try later"));
const VKontakteStrategy = require("passport-vkontakte").Strategy;
// User session support middlewares. Your exact suite might vary depending on your app's needs.
app.use(require("cookie-parser")());
app.use(require("body-parser").urlencoded({ extended: true }));
app.use(
require("express-session")({
secret: "keyboard cat",
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true,
})
);
app.use(passport.initialize());
app.use(passport.session());
passport.use(
new VKontakteStrategy(
{
clientID: VKONTAKTE_APP_ID, // VK.com docs call it 'API ID', 'app_id', 'api_id', 'client_id' or 'apiId'
clientSecret: VKONTAKTE_APP_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://localhost:3000/auth/vkontakte/callback",
},
function myVerifyCallbackFn(
accessToken,
refreshToken,
params,
profile,
done
) {
// Now that we have user's `profile` as seen by VK, we can
// use it to find corresponding database records on our side.
// Also we have user's `params` that contains email address (if set in
// scope), token lifetime, etc.
// Here, we have a hypothetical `User` class which does what it says.
User.findOrCreate({ vkontakteId: profile.id })
.then(function (user) {
done(null, user);
})
.catch(done);
}
)
);
// User session support for our hypothetical `user` objects.
passport.serializeUser(function (user, done) {
done(null, user.id);
});
passport.deserializeUser(function (id, done) {
User.findById(id)
.then(function (user) {
done(null, user);
})
.catch(done);
});
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'vkontakte' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
//This function will pass callback, scope and request new token
app.get("/auth/vkontakte", passport.authenticate("vkontakte"));
app.get(
"/auth/vkontakte/callback",
passport.authenticate("vkontakte", {
successRedirect: "/",
failureRedirect: "/login",
})
);
app.get("/", function (req, res) {
//Here you have an access to req.user
res.json(req.user);
});
Set
display in
passport.authenticate() options to specify display
mode. Refer to the OAuth dialog
documentation
for information on its usage.
app.get(
"/auth/vkontakte",
passport.authenticate("vkontakte", { display: "mobile" }),
function (req, res) {
// ...
}
);
If you need extended permissions from the user, the permissions can be requested
via the
scope option to
passport.authenticate().
For example, this authorization requests permission to the user's friends:
app.get(
"/auth/vkontakte",
passport.authenticate("vkontakte", {
scope: ["status", "email", "friends", "notify"],
}),
function (req, res) {
// The request will be redirected to vk.com for authentication, with
// extended permissions.
}
);
The VK.com profile may contain a lot of information. The
strategy can be configured with a
profileFields parameter which specifies a
list of additional fields your application needs. For example, to fetch users's
city and
bdate configure strategy like this.
Notice that requesting the user's email address requires an
passport.use(
new VKontakteStrategy(
{
...{ clientID, clientSecret, callbackURL },
scope: ["email" /* ... and others, if needed */],
profileFields: ["email", "city", "bdate"],
},
myVerifyCallbackFn
)
);
By default, profile fields such as name are returned in English. The strategy can be
configured with a
lang parameter which specifies language of value returned.
For example, this would configure the strategy to return name in Russian:
passport.use(
new VkontakteStrategy(
{
...{ clientID, clientSecret, callbackURL },
lang: "ru",
},
myVerifyCallbackFn
)
);
The VK.com profile structure can differ from one API version to another. The specific version to use can be configured with a
apiVersion parameter. The default is
5.110.
passport.use(
new VKontakteStrategy(
{
...{ clientID, clientSecret, callbackURL },
apiVersion: "5.17",
},
myVerifyCallbackFn
)
);
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
To all the people who had to cope with idiosyncrasies of OAuth2 and VK API!
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011 Jared Hanson
Copyright (c) 2012, 2016 Stepan Stolyarov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.