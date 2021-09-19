Unique token authentication strategy for Passport.
npm install passport-unique-token
The unique token authentication strategy authenticates users with a unique token. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user.
const { UniqueTokenStrategy } = require('passport-unique-token');
passport.use(
new UniqueTokenStrategy((token, done) => {
User.findOne(
{
uniqueToken: token,
expireToken: { $gt: Date.now() },
},
(err, user) => {
if (err) {
return done(err);
}
if (!user) {
return done(null, false);
}
return done(null, user);
},
);
}),
);
By default
passport-unique-token checks for
token key credentials
in either the params url or request body in these locations:
|Type
|Default property
|Url
|token
|Body
|token
|Query
|token
|Header
|token
These credential locations can be configured when defining the strategy as follows:
const { UniqueTokenStrategy } = require('passport-unique-token');
const strategyOptions = {
tokenQuery: 'custom-token',
tokenParams: 'custom-token',
tokenField: 'custom-token',
tokenHeader: 'custom-token',
failOnMissing: false
};
passport.use(new UniqueTokenStrategy(strategyOptions,
(token, done) => {
User.findOne({
uniqueToken: token,
expireToken: { $gt: Date.now() }
}, (err, user) => {
if (err) {
return done(err);
}
if (!user) {
return done(null, false);
}
return done(null, user);
});
}
failOnMissing option allows you to queue multiple strategy, customizing the behavior.
By default it's set to
true, when it's set to
false
it lets move on to the next strategy on failure.
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
token strategy to authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.put('/animals/dogs', passport.authenticate('token'), (req, res) => {
// User authenticated and can be found in req.user
});
If authentication fails in the above example then a
401 response will be given.
However there may be times you wish a bit more control and delegate
the failure to your application:
app.put('/animals/dogs', authenticate, (req, res) => {
// User authenticated and can be found in req.user
});
function authenticate(req, res, next) {
passport.authenticate('token', (err, user, info) => {
if (err) {
return next(err);
}
if (!user) {
res.status(401).json({ message: 'Incorrect token credentials' });
}
req.user = user;
next();
})(req, res, next);
}
UniqueTokenStrategy()
The token authentication strategy authenticates requests based on the credentials submitted through standard request headers, body, querystring or params.
new UniqueTokenStrategy(
options?: {
// the token field name in the body request
tokenField?: string = 'token',
// the token field name in the query string request
tokenQuery?: string = 'token',
// the token field name in the param request
tokenParams?: string = 'token',
// the token field name in the header request
tokenHeader?: string = 'token',
// if `true` the express.Request is the first parameter of the verify callback
passReqToCallback?: false,
// if `true` the token key is case sensitive (e.g. res.body['uniqueToken'])
caseSensitive?: false,
// allows you to queue multiple strategy, customizing the behavior.
failOnMissing?: true
},
verify: (
req?: express.Request,
token: string,
done: (err: Error | null, user?: any, info?: any) => void
) => void
)
authenticate()
You can optionally pass options to the
authenticate() method.
Please refer to the passport documentation
for the different signature.
authenticate(
strategyName: string,
options?: { badRequestMessage: string },
callback?: { err: Error, user: any, info: any }
);
// Example:
app.post('/login', passport.authenticate('token', {
badRequestMessage: 'custom error message'
}));