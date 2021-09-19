openbase logo
put

passport-unique-token

by Luca Pau
3.0.0 (see all)

Unique token authentication strategy for Passport

Readme

Passport Unique Token Strategy

Unique token authentication strategy for Passport.

Installation

npm install passport-unique-token

Usage

The unique token authentication strategy authenticates users with a unique token. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user.

const { UniqueTokenStrategy } = require('passport-unique-token');

passport.use(
  new UniqueTokenStrategy((token, done) => {
    User.findOne(
      {
        uniqueToken: token,
        expireToken: { $gt: Date.now() },
      },
      (err, user) => {
        if (err) {
          return done(err);
        }

        if (!user) {
          return done(null, false);
        }

        return done(null, user);
      },
    );
  }),
);

By default passport-unique-token checks for token key credentials in either the params url or request body in these locations:

TypeDefault property
Urltoken
Bodytoken
Querytoken
Headertoken

Configure

These credential locations can be configured when defining the strategy as follows:

const { UniqueTokenStrategy } = require('passport-unique-token');
const strategyOptions = {
  tokenQuery: 'custom-token',
  tokenParams: 'custom-token',
  tokenField: 'custom-token',
  tokenHeader: 'custom-token',
  failOnMissing: false
};

passport.use(new UniqueTokenStrategy(strategyOptions,
  (token, done) => {
    User.findOne({
      uniqueToken: token,
      expireToken: { $gt: Date.now() }
    }, (err, user) => {
      if (err) {
        return done(err);
      }

      if (!user) {
        return done(null, false);
      }

      return done(null, user);
    });
  }

failOnMissing option allows you to queue multiple strategy, customizing the behavior. By default it's set to true, when it's set to false it lets move on to the next strategy on failure.

How to Authenticate

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the token strategy to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.put('/animals/dogs', passport.authenticate('token'), (req, res) => {
  // User authenticated and can be found in req.user
});

If authentication fails in the above example then a 401 response will be given. However there may be times you wish a bit more control and delegate the failure to your application:

app.put('/animals/dogs', authenticate, (req, res) => {
  // User authenticated and can be found in req.user
});

function authenticate(req, res, next) {
  passport.authenticate('token', (err, user, info) => {
    if (err) {
      return next(err);
    }

    if (!user) {
      res.status(401).json({ message: 'Incorrect token credentials' });
    }

    req.user = user;
    next();
  })(req, res, next);
}

Api Reference

UniqueTokenStrategy()

The token authentication strategy authenticates requests based on the credentials submitted through standard request headers, body, querystring or params.

new UniqueTokenStrategy(
  options?: {
    // the token field name in the body request
    tokenField?: string = 'token',
    // the token field name in the query string request
    tokenQuery?: string = 'token',
    // the token field name in the param request
    tokenParams?: string = 'token',
    // the token field name in the header request
    tokenHeader?: string = 'token',
    // if `true` the express.Request is the first parameter of the verify callback
    passReqToCallback?: false,
    // if `true` the token key is case sensitive (e.g. res.body['uniqueToken'])
    caseSensitive?: false,
    // allows you to queue multiple strategy, customizing the behavior.
    failOnMissing?: true
  },
  verify: (
    req?: express.Request,
    token: string,
    done: (err: Error | null, user?: any, info?: any) => void
  ) => void
)

authenticate()

You can optionally pass options to the authenticate() method. Please refer to the passport documentation for the different signature.

authenticate(
  strategyName: string,
  options?: { badRequestMessage: string },
  callback?: { err: Error, user: any, info: any }
);

// Example:

app.post('/login', passport.authenticate('token', {
  badRequestMessage: 'custom error message'
}));

Credits

Luca Pau

