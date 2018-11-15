openbase logo
ptt

passport-twitter-token

by Nicholas Penree
1.3.0 (see all)

Passport strategy for authenticating with Twitter tokens using the OAuth 1.0a API.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

926

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Twitter API

Readme

passport-twitter-token

Build Status Coverage Status Downloads Downloads npm version dependencies dev dependencies License

Passport strategy for authenticating with Twitter tokens using the OAuth 1.0a API.

This module lets you authenticate using Twitter in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Twitter authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

Using npm

$ npm install passport-twitter-token

Using yarn

$ yarn add passport-twitter-token

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Twitter authentication strategy authenticates users using a Twitter account and OAuth tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which receives the access token and corresponding secret as arguments, as well as profile which contains the authenticated user's Twitter profile. The verify callback must call done providing a user to complete authentication.

In order to identify your application to Twitter, specify the consumer key, consumer secret, and callback URL within options. The consumer key and secret are obtained by creating an application at Twitter's developer site.

Optional fields:

  • includeEmail - Boolean
  • includeStatus - Boolean
  • includeEntities - Boolean
  • userProfileURL - Default https://api.twitter.com/1.1/account/verify_credentials.json
const TwitterTokenStrategy = require('passport-twitter-token');

passport.use(new TwitterTokenStrategy({
    consumerKey: TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY,
    consumerSecret: TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET
  }, (token, tokenSecret, profile, done) => {
    User.findOrCreate({ twitterId: profile.id }, (error, user) => {
      return done(error, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'twitter-token' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.post('/auth/twitter/token',
  passport.authenticate('twitter-token'),
  (req, res) => {
    // do something with req.user
    res.send(req.user ? 200 : 401);
  }
);

Or as action in Sails framework:

// api/controllers/AuthController.js
module.exports = {
  twitter: (req, res) => {
    passport.authenticate('twitter-token', (error, user, info) => {
      // do your stuff with user
    })(req, res);
  }
};

Execute a request (GET or POST) to created route with the following data:

GET /auth/twitter/token?oauth_token=<TOKEN>&oauth_token_secret=<TOKEN_SECRET>&user_id=<USER_ID>

Performing Twitter Reverse Auth Step 1 Server-Side

To remove the need to embed the consumer secret in your client application, you can setup a route to perform step 1 on the server-side.

For example, as route in an Express application using the request module:

const request = require('request');

app.post('/auth/twitter/reverse', (req, res) => {
  request.post({
    url: 'https://api.twitter.com/oauth/request_token',
    oauth: {
      consumer_key: app.set('twitter client key'),
      consumer_secret: app.set('twitter client secret')
    },
    form: { x_auth_mode: 'reverse_auth' }
  }, (err, r, body) => {
    if (err) {
      return res.send(500, { message: e.message });
    }

    if (body.indexOf('OAuth') !== 0) {
      return res.send(500, { message: 'Malformed response from Twitter' });
    }

    res.send({ x_reverse_auth_parameters: body });
  });
};

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012-2015 Nicholas Penree

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

