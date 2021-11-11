Passport strategy for authenticating with Twitter using the OAuth 1.0a API.
This module lets you authenticate using Twitter in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Twitter authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
Advertisement
The Complete Node.js Developer Course
Learn Node. js by building real-world applications with Node, Express, MongoDB, Jest, and more!
$ npm install passport-twitter
Before using
passport-twitter, you must register an application with Twitter.
If you have not already done so, a new application can be created at
Twitter Application Management. Your application
will be issued a consumer key (API Key) and consumer secret (API Secret), which
need to be provided to the strategy. You will also need to configure a callback
URL which matches the route in your application.
The Twitter authentication strategy authenticates users using a Twitter account
and OAuth tokens. The consumer key and consumer secret obtained when creating
an application are supplied as options when creating the strategy. The strategy
also requires a
verify callback, which receives the access token and
corresponding secret as arguments, as well as
profile which contains the
authenticated user's Twitter profile. The
verify callback must call
cb
providing a user to complete authentication.
passport.use(new TwitterStrategy({
consumerKey: TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY,
consumerSecret: TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/twitter/callback"
},
function(token, tokenSecret, profile, cb) {
User.findOrCreate({ twitterId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return cb(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'twitter' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/twitter',
passport.authenticate('twitter'));
app.get('/auth/twitter/callback',
passport.authenticate('twitter', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an example as a starting point for their own web applications.
Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)