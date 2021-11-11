Passport strategy for authenticating with Twitter using the OAuth 1.0a API.

This module lets you authenticate using Twitter in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Twitter authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Advertisement

The Complete Node.js Developer Course

Learn Node. js by building real-world applications with Node, Express, MongoDB, Jest, and more!

...

Install

$ npm install passport-twitter

Usage

Create an Application

Before using passport-twitter , you must register an application with Twitter. If you have not already done so, a new application can be created at Twitter Application Management. Your application will be issued a consumer key (API Key) and consumer secret (API Secret), which need to be provided to the strategy. You will also need to configure a callback URL which matches the route in your application.

Configure Strategy

The Twitter authentication strategy authenticates users using a Twitter account and OAuth tokens. The consumer key and consumer secret obtained when creating an application are supplied as options when creating the strategy. The strategy also requires a verify callback, which receives the access token and corresponding secret as arguments, as well as profile which contains the authenticated user's Twitter profile. The verify callback must call cb providing a user to complete authentication.

passport.use( new TwitterStrategy({ consumerKey : TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY, consumerSecret : TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/twitter/callback" }, function ( token, tokenSecret, profile, cb ) { User.findOrCreate({ twitterId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return cb(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'twitter' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/twitter' , passport.authenticate( 'twitter' )); app.get( '/auth/twitter/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'twitter' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an example as a starting point for their own web applications.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)