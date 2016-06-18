Twitch is a trademark or registered trademark of Twitch Interactive, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. "passport-twitch" is not operated by, sponsored by, or affiliated with Twitch Interactive, Inc. in any way.

Passport strategies for authenticating with Twitch using OAuth 2.0.

This module lets you authenticate using Twitch in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Twitch authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-twitch

Usage of OAuth 2.0

Configure Strategy

The Twitch OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy authenticates users using a Twitch account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

var passport = require ( "passport" ); var twitchStrategy = require ( "passport-twitch" ).Strategy; passport.use( new twitchStrategy({ clientID : TWITCH_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : TWITCH_CLIENT_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/twitch/callback" , scope : "user_read" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ twitchId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the "twitch" strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( "/auth/twitch" , passport.authenticate( "twitch" )); app.get( "/auth/twitch/callback" , passport.authenticate( "twitch" , { failureRedirect : "/" }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( "/" ); });

Optionally, the forceVerify option can be set to true to indicate that the user should be re-prompted for authorization:

app.get( "/auth/twitch" , passport.authenticate( "twitch" , { forceVerify : true }));

Example

var express = require ( "express" ); var bodyParser = require ( "body-parser" ); var cookieParser = require ( "cookie-parser" ); var cookieSession = require ( "cookie-session" ); var passport = require ( "passport" ); var twitchStrategy = require ( "passport-twitch" ).Strategy; var app = express(); app.set( "views" , "./views" ); app.set( "view engine" , "ejs" ); app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true })); app.use(cookieParser()); app.use(cookieSession({ secret : "somesecrettokenhere" })); app.use(passport.initialize()); app.use(express.static( "./public" )); passport.use( new twitchStrategy({ clientID : "098f6bcd4621d373cade4e832627b4f6" , clientSecret : "4eb20288afaed97e82bde371260db8d8" , callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/twitch/callback" , scope : "user_read" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ twitchId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } )); passport.serializeUser( function ( user, done ) { done( null , user); }); passport.deserializeUser( function ( user, done ) { done( null , user); }); app.get( "/" , function ( req, res ) { res.render( "index" ); }); app.get( "/auth/twitch" , passport.authenticate( "twitch" )); app.get( "/auth/twitch/callback" , passport.authenticate( "twitch" , { failureRedirect : "/" }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( "/" ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Schmoopiie

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON INFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.