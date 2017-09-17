openbase logo
passport-tumblr

by Jared Hanson
0.1.2 (see all)

Tumblr authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

Overview

Readme

Passport-Tumblr

Passport strategy for authenticating with Tumblr using the OAuth 1.0a API.

This module lets you authenticate using Tumblr in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Tumblr authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-tumblr

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Tumblr authentication strategy authenticates users using a Tumblr account and OAuth tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a consumer key, consumer secret, and callback URL.

passport.use(new TumblrStrategy({
    consumerKey: TUMBLR_CONSUMER_KEY,
    consumerSecret: TUMBLR_SECRET_KEY,
    callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/tumblr/callback"
  },
  function(token, tokenSecret, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({ tumblrId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'tumblr' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/tumblr',
  passport.authenticate('tumblr'));

app.get('/auth/tumblr/callback', 
  passport.authenticate('tumblr', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  function(req, res) {
    // Successful authentication, redirect home.
    res.redirect('/');
  });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)

