Passport strategy for authenticating with Tumblr using the OAuth 1.0a API.
This module lets you authenticate using Tumblr in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Tumblr authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-tumblr
The Tumblr authentication strategy authenticates users using a Tumblr account
and OAuth tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which accepts
these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options
specifying a consumer key, consumer secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new TumblrStrategy({
consumerKey: TUMBLR_CONSUMER_KEY,
consumerSecret: TUMBLR_SECRET_KEY,
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/tumblr/callback"
},
function(token, tokenSecret, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ tumblrId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'tumblr' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/tumblr',
passport.authenticate('tumblr'));
app.get('/auth/tumblr/callback',
passport.authenticate('tumblr', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)