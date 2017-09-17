Passport strategy for two-factor authentication using a TOTP value.
This module lets you authenticate using a TOTP value in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, TOTP two-factor authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express. TOTP values can be generated by hardware devices or software applications, including Google Authenticator.
Note that in contrast to most Passport strategies, TOTP authentication requires that a user already be authenticated using an initial factor. Requirements regarding when to require a second factor are a matter of application-level policy, and outside the scope of both Passport and this strategy.
$ npm install passport-totp
The TOTP authentication strategy authenticates a user using a TOTP value
generated by a hardware device or software application (known as a token). The
strategy requires a
setup callback.
The
setup callback accepts a previously authenticated
user and calls
done
providing a
key and
period used to verify the HOTP value. Authentication
fails if the value is not verified.
passport.use(new TotpStrategy(
function(user, done) {
TotpKey.findOne({ userId: user.id }, function (err, key) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
return done(null, key.key, key.period);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'totp' strategy, to authenticate
requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.post('/verify-otp',
passport.authenticate('totp', { failureRedirect: '/verify-otp' }),
function(req, res) {
req.session.authFactors = [ 'totp' ];
res.redirect('/');
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the two-factor example.
$ npm install
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)