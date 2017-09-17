Passport strategy for two-factor authentication using a TOTP value.

This module lets you authenticate using a TOTP value in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, TOTP two-factor authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express. TOTP values can be generated by hardware devices or software applications, including Google Authenticator.

Note that in contrast to most Passport strategies, TOTP authentication requires that a user already be authenticated using an initial factor. Requirements regarding when to require a second factor are a matter of application-level policy, and outside the scope of both Passport and this strategy.

Install

npm install passport-totp

Usage

Configure Strategy

The TOTP authentication strategy authenticates a user using a TOTP value generated by a hardware device or software application (known as a token). The strategy requires a setup callback.

The setup callback accepts a previously authenticated user and calls done providing a key and period used to verify the HOTP value. Authentication fails if the value is not verified.

passport.use( new TotpStrategy( function ( user, done ) { TotpKey.findOne({ userId : user.id }, function ( err, key ) { if (err) { return done(err); } return done( null , key.key, key.period); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'totp' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.post( '/verify-otp' , passport.authenticate( 'totp' , { failureRedirect : '/verify-otp' }), function ( req, res ) { req.session.authFactors = [ 'totp' ]; res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the two-factor example.

Tests

npm install make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)