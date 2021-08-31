The project provides various tools for integrating and interacting with Swagger. This project is in its infancy but what is within the repository should be fully tested and reusable. Please visit the issue tracker to see what issues we are aware of and what features/enhancements we are working on. Otherwise, feel free to review the Release Notes to see what is new and improved.

Project Badges

Dependencies:

Developer dependencies:

Downloads:

License:

Bower Version

NPM Version:

Supported Swagger Versions

Features

Simple CLI Validate Swagger document(s) Convert Swagger 1.2 documents to Swagger 2.0

Schema validation: For the file(s) supported by the Swagger specification, ensure they pass structural validation based on the JSON Schema associated with that version of the specification (Browser and Node)

Semantic validation: Validates Swagger files above and beyond the structure of the file (Browser and Node)

Connect middleware for adding pertinent Swagger information to your requests (Node only)

Connect middleware for wiring up security handlers for requests based on Swagger documentation (Node only)

Connect middleware for wiring request handlers to requests based on Swagger documentation (Node only)

Connect middleware for serving your Swagger documents and Swagger UI (Node only)

Connect middleware for using Swagger resource documents for pre-route validation (Node only) Validate the request/response Content-Type based on the operation's consumes/produces value(s) Validate the request parameter types Validate the request parameter values Validate the response values



Installation

Swagger Tools is available for both Node.js and the browser. Installation instructions for each environment are below.

Browser

Installation for browser applications can be done via Bower or by downloading a standalone binary.

Using Bower

bower install swagger-tools --save

Standalone Binaries

The standalone binaries come in two flavors:

swagger-tools-standalone.js: 2,280kb, full source (including all dependencies) and source maps

swagger-tools-standalone-min.js: 316kb, minified, compressed and no sourcemap

Installation for Node.js applications can be done via NPM.

npm install swagger-tools --save

If you want to use the swagger-tools executable for validating Swagger documents, you can install swagger-tools globally using the following:

npm install -g swagger-tools

Documentation

swagger-tools is heavily documented so head on over to the project documentation or jump straight to the Quick Start.

Contributing