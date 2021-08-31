The project provides various tools for integrating and interacting with Swagger. This project is in its infancy but what is within the repository should be fully tested and reusable. Please visit the issue tracker to see what issues we are aware of and what features/enhancements we are working on. Otherwise, feel free to review the Release Notes to see what is new and improved.
consumes/produces value(s)
Swagger Tools is available for both Node.js and the browser. Installation instructions for each environment are below.
Installation for browser applications can be done via Bower or by downloading a standalone binary.
bower install swagger-tools --save
The standalone binaries come in two flavors:
Installation for Node.js applications can be done via NPM.
npm install swagger-tools --save
If you want to use the
swagger-tools executable for validating Swagger documents, you can install swagger-tools
globally using the following:
npm install -g swagger-tools
swagger-tools is heavily documented so head on over to the project documentation or jump straight to the Quick Start.
This project uses Gulp for building so
npm install -g gulp once you clone this project. Running
gulp in the
project root will lint check the source code and run the unit tests.