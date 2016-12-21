Passport.js stub for testing – Based on Jonathon Kresner's (@jkresner) post.

Written with the idea of being simple to use.

Usage

I've been writing my Express API tests with Mocha and Supertest, so here is an example:

passportStub = require 'passport-stub' request = require 'supertest' app = require '../app' passportStub.install app req = request app describe 'GET /admin' , -> it 'responds with 401 if not logged in' , (done) -> req.get( '/admin' ).expect( 401 ).end done it 'responds with 200 when logged in' , (done) -> passportStub.login username: 'john.doe' req.get( '/admin' ).expect( 200 ).end done

The user you log in with can be whatever user your app would expect to deal with. It could be a mongoose model, for example.

Functions

.install(app)

.uninstall()

.login(user)

.logout()

Notes

Although I didn't use, I've included a few other functions that might be useful. The code itself is pretty simple, so take a look at it.

This module was written in coffee because that was what I was currently using in a project. Feel free to suggest improvements and even a rewrite in javascript.

Versions

passport-stub 's versions are not backwards compatible, so check this list out (hopefully it won't grow any longer):

For passport#<0.2.0 , use passport-stub#0.1.x ;

, use ; For passport#>=0.2.0 and express#<4.0.0 , use passport-stub#0.2.0 ;

and , use ; For express#>=4.0.0 and passport#>=0.2.0 , use passport-stub#1.0.0 ;

and , use ; Phew!

Bottom line: try to keep your deps updated. :-)

License

This is licensed under the feel-free-to-do-whatever-you-want-to-do license.