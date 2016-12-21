Passport.js stub for testing – Based on Jonathon Kresner's (@jkresner) post.
Written with the idea of being simple to use.
I've been writing my Express API tests with Mocha and Supertest, so here is an example:
passportStub = require 'passport-stub'
request = require 'supertest'
app = require '../app'
passportStub.install app
req = request app
describe 'GET /admin', ->
it 'responds with 401 if not logged in', (done) ->
req.get('/admin').expect(401).end done
it 'responds with 200 when logged in', (done) ->
passportStub.login username: 'john.doe'
req.get('/admin').expect(200).end done
The user you log in with can be whatever user your app would expect to deal with. It could be a mongoose model, for example.
.install(app)
.uninstall()
.login(user)
.logout()
Although I didn't use, I've included a few other functions that might be useful. The code itself is pretty simple, so take a look at it.
This module was written in coffee because that was what I was currently using in a project. Feel free to suggest improvements and even a rewrite in javascript.
passport-stub's versions are not backwards compatible, so check this list out (hopefully it won't grow any longer):
passport#<0.2.0, use
passport-stub#0.1.x;
passport#>=0.2.0 and
express#<4.0.0, use
passport-stub#0.2.0;
express#>=4.0.0 and
passport#>=0.2.0, use
passport-stub#1.0.0;
Bottom line: try to keep your deps updated. :-)
This is licensed under the feel-free-to-do-whatever-you-want-to-do license.