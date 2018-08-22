Passport strategy for authenticating with Stripe Connect using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using Stripe Connect in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Stripe Connect authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-stripe
The Stripe Connect authentication strategy authenticates users using a Stripe
account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a app ID, app secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new StripeStrategy({
clientID: STRIPE_ID,
clientSecret: STRIPE_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://localhost:3000/auth/stripe/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, stripe_properties, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ stripeId: stripe_properties.stripe_user_id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'stripe' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/stripe',
passport.authenticate('stripe'));
app.get('/auth/stripe/callback',
passport.authenticate('stripe', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
By default, stripe will authenticate with
read_only permessions.
read_write the permissions can be requested
via the
scope option to
passport.authenticate().
For example:
app.get('/auth/stripe',
passport.authenticate('stripe', { scope: 'read_write' }));
Scotch.io has provided a comprehensive tutorial using passport plugins.
Copyright (c) Matthew Conlen [http://mathisonian.com/](http://mathisonian.com/)