Passport strategy for authenticating with Stripe Connect using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Stripe Connect in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Stripe Connect authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-stripe

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Stripe Connect authentication strategy authenticates users using a Stripe account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a app ID, app secret, and callback URL.

passport.use( new StripeStrategy({ clientID : STRIPE_ID, clientSecret : STRIPE_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://localhost:3000/auth/stripe/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, stripe_properties, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ stripeId : stripe_properties.stripe_user_id }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'stripe' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/stripe' , passport.authenticate( 'stripe' )); app.get( '/auth/stripe/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'stripe' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Scope

By default, stripe will authenticate with read_only permessions. read_write the permissions can be requested via the scope option to passport.authenticate() .

For example:

app.get( '/auth/stripe' , passport.authenticate( 'stripe' , { scope : 'read_write' }));

Examples

Scotch.io has provided a comprehensive tutorial using passport plugins.

