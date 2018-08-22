openbase logo
passport-stripe

by Matthew Conlen
0.2.3

A Passport Strategy for Stripe Connect

1.2K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Passport-Stripe

Passport strategy for authenticating with Stripe Connect using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Stripe Connect in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Stripe Connect authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-stripe

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Stripe Connect authentication strategy authenticates users using a Stripe account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a app ID, app secret, and callback URL.


    passport.use(new StripeStrategy({
        clientID: STRIPE_ID,
        clientSecret: STRIPE_SECRET,
        callbackURL: "http://localhost:3000/auth/stripe/callback"
      },
      function(accessToken, refreshToken, stripe_properties, done) {
        User.findOrCreate({ stripeId: stripe_properties.stripe_user_id }, function (err, user) {
          return done(err, user);
        });
      }
    ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'stripe' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

    app.get('/auth/stripe',
      passport.authenticate('stripe'));

    app.get('/auth/stripe/callback',
      passport.authenticate('stripe', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
      function(req, res) {
        // Successful authentication, redirect home.
        res.redirect('/');
      });

Scope

By default, stripe will authenticate with read_only permessions. read_write the permissions can be requested via the scope option to passport.authenticate().

For example:

    app.get('/auth/stripe',
      passport.authenticate('stripe', { scope: 'read_write' }));

Examples

Scotch.io has provided a comprehensive tutorial using passport plugins.

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) Matthew Conlen [http://mathisonian.com/](http://mathisonian.com/)

