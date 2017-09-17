An abstract class implementing Passport's strategy API.
$ npm install passport-strategy
This module exports an abstract
Strategy class that is intended to be
subclassed when implementing concrete authentication strategies. Once
implemented, such strategies can be used by applications that utilize Passport
middleware for authentication.
Create a new
CustomStrategy constructor which inherits from
Strategy:
var util = require('util')
, Strategy = require('passport-strategy');
function CustomStrategy(...) {
Strategy.call(this);
}
util.inherits(CustomStrategy, Strategy);
Implement
autheticate(), performing the necessary operations required by the
authentication scheme or protocol being implemented.
CustomStrategy.prototype.authenticate = function(req, options) {
// TODO: authenticate request
}
The Strategy.authenticate method is called on an instance of this Strategy that's augmented with the following action functions.
These action functions are bound via closure the the request/response pair.
The end goal of the strategy is to invoke one of these action methods, in order to indicate successful or failed authentication, redirect to a third-party identity provider, etc.
Authenticate
user, with optional
info.
Strategies should call this function to successfully authenticate a
user.
user should be an object supplied by the application after it
has been given an opportunity to verify credentials.
info is an
optional argument containing additional user information. This is
useful for third-party authentication strategies to pass profile
details.
Kind: instance method of Strategy
Api: public
|Param
|Type
|user
|Object
|info
|Object
Fail authentication, with optional
challenge and
status, defaulting
to 401.
Strategies should call this function to fail an authentication attempt.
Kind: instance method of Strategy
Api: public
|Param
|Type
|challenge
|String
|status
|Number
Redirect to
url with optional
status, defaulting to 302.
Strategies should call this function to redirect the user (via their user agent) to a third-party website for authentication.
Kind: instance method of Strategy
Api: public
|Param
|Type
|url
|String
|status
|Number
Pass without making a success or fail decision.
Under most circumstances, Strategies should not need to call this function. It exists primarily to allow previous authentication state to be restored, for example from an HTTP session.
Kind: instance method of Strategy
Api: public
Internal error while performing authentication.
Strategies should call this function when an internal error occurs during the process of performing authentication; for example, if the user directory is not available.
Kind: instance method of Strategy
Api: public
|Param
|Type
|err
|Error
$ npm install
$ npm test
Copyright (c) 2011-2014 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)