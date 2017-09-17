openbase logo
passport-strategy

by Jared Hanson
1.0.0 (see all)

An abstract class implementing Passport's strategy API.

Downloads/wk

1.4M

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

passport-strategy

Build Coverage Quality Dependencies Tips

An abstract class implementing Passport's strategy API.

Install

$ npm install passport-strategy

Usage

This module exports an abstract Strategy class that is intended to be subclassed when implementing concrete authentication strategies. Once implemented, such strategies can be used by applications that utilize Passport middleware for authentication.

Subclass Strategy

Create a new CustomStrategy constructor which inherits from Strategy:

var util = require('util')
  , Strategy = require('passport-strategy');

function CustomStrategy(...) {
  Strategy.call(this);
}

util.inherits(CustomStrategy, Strategy);

Implement Authentication

Implement autheticate(), performing the necessary operations required by the authentication scheme or protocol being implemented.

CustomStrategy.prototype.authenticate = function(req, options) {
  // TODO: authenticate request
}

Augmented Methods

The Strategy.authenticate method is called on an instance of this Strategy that's augmented with the following action functions.
These action functions are bound via closure the the request/response pair.
The end goal of the strategy is to invoke one of these action methods, in order to indicate successful or failed authentication, redirect to a third-party identity provider, etc.

strategy.success(user, info)

Authenticate user, with optional info.

Strategies should call this function to successfully authenticate a user. user should be an object supplied by the application after it has been given an opportunity to verify credentials. info is an optional argument containing additional user information. This is useful for third-party authentication strategies to pass profile details.

Kind: instance method of Strategy
Api: public

ParamType
userObject
infoObject
strategy.fail(challenge, status)

Fail authentication, with optional challenge and status, defaulting to 401.

Strategies should call this function to fail an authentication attempt.

Kind: instance method of Strategy
Api: public

ParamType
challengeString
statusNumber
strategy.redirect(url, status)

Redirect to url with optional status, defaulting to 302.

Strategies should call this function to redirect the user (via their user agent) to a third-party website for authentication.

Kind: instance method of Strategy
Api: public

ParamType
urlString
statusNumber
strategy.pass()

Pass without making a success or fail decision.

Under most circumstances, Strategies should not need to call this function. It exists primarily to allow previous authentication state to be restored, for example from an HTTP session.

Kind: instance method of Strategy
Api: public

strategy.error(err)

Internal error while performing authentication.

Strategies should call this function when an internal error occurs during the process of performing authentication; for example, if the user directory is not available.

Kind: instance method of Strategy
Api: public

ParamType
errError

Tests

$ npm install
$ npm test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2014 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)

