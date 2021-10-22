Passport strategy for authenticating with Steam using OpenID 2.0.

Installation

$ npm install --save passport-steam

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Steam authentication strategy authenticates users using a steam account, which is also an OpenID 2.0 identifier. The strategy requires a validate callback, which accepts this identifier and calls done providing a user. Additionally, options can be supplied to specify a return URL and realm.

passport.use( new SteamStrategy({ returnURL : 'http://localhost:3000/auth/steam/return' , realm : 'http://localhost:3000/' , apiKey : 'your steam API key' }, function ( identifier, profile, done ) { User.findByOpenID({ openId : identifier }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

A Steam API key can be obtained at http://steamcommunity.com/dev/apikey. However if you wish not to use an API key, you can include profile: false into the SteamStrategy object, which will disable the fetching of user data.

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'steam' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/steam' , passport.authenticate( 'steam' ), function ( req, res ) { }); app.get( '/auth/steam/return' , passport.authenticate( 'steam' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

Basic example using Express

For a complete, working example, refer to the signon example or follow the steps below. Do not forget to add your API key.

To run the example, you can perform the following from the command line:

Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/liamcurry/passport-steam.git Go into the repository cd passport-steam Download the required dependencies npm install Edit examples/signon/app.js with your favorite text editor Update the localhost parameter and add your API key in this block within examples/signon/app.js returnURL : 'http://localhost:3000/auth/steam/return' , realm : 'http://localhost:3000/' , apiKey : 'Your API key here' Save your changes to examples/signon/app.js Start the example npm run example Go to the address you put in realm in your browser.

Basic example using Express with Router

For a complete, working example, refer to the signon example or follow the steps below. Do not forget to add your API key.

To run the example, you can perform the following from the command line:

Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/liamcurry/passport-steam.git Go into the repository cd passport-steam Download the required dependencies npm install Edit examples/signon/app-router.js with your favorite text editor Update the localhost parameter and add your API key in this block within examples/signon/app-router.js returnURL : 'http://localhost:3000/auth/steam/return' , realm : 'http://localhost:3000/' , apiKey : 'Your API key here' Save your changes to examples/signon/app-router.js Start the example npm run example-router Go to the address you put in realm in your browser.

Tests

If you would like to contribute, please provide accompanying tests with AVA

$ npm install -g ava $ ava

Contributors

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 Jared Hanson

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.