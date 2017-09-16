openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

passport-soundcloud

by Jared Hanson
0.2.0 (see all)

SoundCloud authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

249

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Passport-SoundCloud

Passport strategy for authenticating with SoundCloud using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using SoundCloud in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, SoundCloud authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-soundcloud

Usage

Configure Strategy

The SoundCloud authentication strategy authenticates users using a SoundCloud account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use(new SoundCloudStrategy({
    clientID: SOUNDCLOUD_CLIENT_ID,
    clientSecret: SOUNDCLOUD_CLIENT_SECRET,
    callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/soundcloud/callback"
  },
  function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({ soundcloudId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'soundcloud' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/soundcloud',
  passport.authenticate('soundcloud'));

app.get('/auth/soundcloud/callback', 
  passport.authenticate('soundcloud', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  function(req, res) {
    // Successful authentication, redirect home.
    res.redirect('/');
  });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

Build Status

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)

Sponsor

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial