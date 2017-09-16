Passport strategy for authenticating with SoundCloud using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using SoundCloud in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, SoundCloud authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-soundcloud
The SoundCloud authentication strategy authenticates users using a SoundCloud
account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new SoundCloudStrategy({
clientID: SOUNDCLOUD_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: SOUNDCLOUD_CLIENT_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/soundcloud/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ soundcloudId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'soundcloud' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/soundcloud',
passport.authenticate('soundcloud'));
app.get('/auth/soundcloud/callback',
passport.authenticate('soundcloud', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)