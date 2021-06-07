openbase logo
pso

passport-slack-oauth2

by Nathan Maves
1.1.1

[Passport](https://github.com/jaredhanson/passport) strategy for authenticating with [Slack](https://slack.com) using the OAuth 2.0 API.

Overview

1.8K

16

8mos ago

3

2

DefinitelyTyped

Readme

passport-slack-oauth2

Passport strategy for authenticating with Slack using the OAuth 2.0 API.

Updated to support Sign in with Slack by default.

Sign in with Slack

Install

$ npm install passport-slack-oauth2

Sample Profile

{
    "provider": "Slack",
    "id": "U123XXXXX",
    "displayName": "John Agan",
    "user": {
        "name": "John Agan",
        "id": "U123XXXXX",
        "email": "johnagan@testing.com",
        "image_24": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=24&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-24.png",
        "image_32": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=32&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-32.png",
        "image_48": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=48&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-48.png",
        "image_72": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=72&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-72.png",
        "image_192": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=192&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F7fa9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-192.png",
        "image_512": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=512&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F7fa9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-512.png"
    },
    "team": {
        "id": "T123XXXX",
        "name": "My Awesome Team",
        "domain": "my-awesome-team",
        "image_34": "https://a.slack-edge.com/0000/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
        "image_44": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
        "image_68": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
        "image_88": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
        "image_102": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-000.png",
        "image_132": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-000.png",
        "image_230": "https://a.slack-edge.com/0a0a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-000.png",
        "image_default": true
    }
}

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Slack authentication strategy authenticates users using a Slack account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use(new SlackStrategy({
    clientID: CLIENT_ID,
    clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET,
    skipUserProfile: false, // default
    scope: ['identity.basic', 'identity.email', 'identity.avatar', 'identity.team'] // default
  },
  (accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) => {
    // optionally persist user data into a database
    done(null, profile);
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() (or passport.authorize() if you want to authenticate with Slack and NOT affect req.user and user session), specifying the 'slack' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/slack', passport.authorize('Slack'));

app.get('/auth/slack/callback',
  passport.authenticate('Slack', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  (req, res) => res.redirect('/') // Successful authentication, redirect home.
);

Custom Scopes

By default passport-slack strategy will try to retrieve all user identity from Slack using the default scopes of identity.basic, identity.email, identity.avatar, and identity.team. To override these, set the scope parameter to an array of scopes.

passport.use(new SlackStrategy({
    clientID: CLIENT_ID,
    clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET,
    scope: ['identity.basic', 'channels:read', 'chat:write:user']
}, () => { });

Ignore Profile Info

If you just need an access token and not user profile data, you can avoid getting profile info by setting skipUserProfile to true.

passport.use(new SlackStrategy({
    clientID: CLIENT_ID,
    clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET,
    scope: ['incoming-webhook'],
    skipUserProfile: true
}, () => { });

License

The MIT License

