Passport strategy for authenticating with Slack using the OAuth 2.0 API.
Updated to support Sign in with Slack by default.
$ npm install passport-slack-oauth2
{
"provider": "Slack",
"id": "U123XXXXX",
"displayName": "John Agan",
"user": {
"name": "John Agan",
"id": "U123XXXXX",
"email": "johnagan@testing.com",
"image_24": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=24&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-24.png",
"image_32": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=32&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-32.png",
"image_48": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=48&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-48.png",
"image_72": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=72&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-72.png",
"image_192": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=192&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F7fa9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-192.png",
"image_512": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=512&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F7fa9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-512.png"
},
"team": {
"id": "T123XXXX",
"name": "My Awesome Team",
"domain": "my-awesome-team",
"image_34": "https://a.slack-edge.com/0000/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
"image_44": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
"image_68": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
"image_88": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
"image_102": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-000.png",
"image_132": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-000.png",
"image_230": "https://a.slack-edge.com/0a0a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-000.png",
"image_default": true
}
}
The Slack authentication strategy authenticates users using a Slack
account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new SlackStrategy({
clientID: CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET,
skipUserProfile: false, // default
scope: ['identity.basic', 'identity.email', 'identity.avatar', 'identity.team'] // default
},
(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) => {
// optionally persist user data into a database
done(null, profile);
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate() (or
passport.authorize() if you want to authenticate with Slack and NOT affect
req.user and user session), specifying the
'slack' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/slack', passport.authorize('Slack'));
app.get('/auth/slack/callback',
passport.authenticate('Slack', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
(req, res) => res.redirect('/') // Successful authentication, redirect home.
);
By default passport-slack strategy will try to retrieve all user identity from Slack using the default scopes of
identity.basic,
identity.email,
identity.avatar, and
identity.team. To override these, set the
scope parameter to an array of scopes.
passport.use(new SlackStrategy({
clientID: CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET,
scope: ['identity.basic', 'channels:read', 'chat:write:user']
}, () => { });
If you just need an access token and not user profile data, you can avoid getting profile info by setting
skipUserProfile to true.
passport.use(new SlackStrategy({
clientID: CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET,
scope: ['incoming-webhook'],
skipUserProfile: true
}, () => { });